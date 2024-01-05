Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers hidden Shadowheart interaction in Act 1

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite massive which means it is easy to find a lot of hidden interactions, items, quests, and gameplay elements. As it happens, one such player managed to find a hidden interaction with Shadowheart that can be triggered right at the beginning of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most interaction-rich games that you can play in the current day and age. There is just way too much content to explore in a world that has been developed for several years. Hence, even if you are running your fourth or fifth playthrough, you might discover new things.

One such player managed to come across a hidden interaction that can be obtained right at the beginning of the game. This moment is easy to trigger, but it is hidden in plain sight which is quite unlikely to trigger.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players comes across a hidden interaction with Shadowheart in Act 1

The discussion regarding the topic was started by Reddit user Luna- 298. The player mentioned, “If you wake Shadowheart with Astarion instead of TAV and try to convince her to join the party, she’ll say, Your not the one to talk to, are you? Not really. I can feel it in your head. You’re following someone elses orders. I’ll deal with them, not you.”

They continued, “If you answer “What now?” She replies, I have to get moving, perhaps our path may cross again later, And runs off.” A lot of players joined into the conversation as quite a few of them have never come across it while others stumbled over it by accident.

One such player mentioned, “Oh wow I bet 0.5% of players tried this. Thank you.” Another user chimed in, “Less than that. Who just leaves Shart on the beach while they go exploring?”

One of them commented, “I leave SH on the beach. I really like her dialogue in the grove, when you don’t have Laezel in party and you saved her from the pod. She is so genuinely happy to see you, it’s the sweetest recruitment path.” Lastly, a user claimed, “I did on accident. My gf was chatting with me and I was not really paying attention – just kind of walking along the beach. She’ll be in the Grove. No biggie.”

Therefore, based on the reactions it is clear that players are not very familiar with this, though some of them have come across it. However, the interaction is quite funny, although it does not affect the game as Shadowheart will simply move to the Grove.