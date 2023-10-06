Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 9 Patch Notes: Adds long-awaited name change feature

Larian Studios has deployed Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 9, which introduces the long-requested name change feature.

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players alter their names straight out of the gate via the Character Creation screen. However, once this process ends, the name chosen will remain throughout the rest of the experience.

For many, this limitation represented one of the RPG’s weaker points. The crew at Larian Studios heard players loud and clear, though, since the newest hotfix finally introduces a name change feature.

Article continues after ad

BG3’s new patch also adds crash fixes, the ability to use the Magic Mirror on hirelings, and much more.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 9 finally lets users change their names

Hotfix 9 has officially gone live across PC and PlayStation 5 platforms. In rolling out the patch, Larian also shared release notes outlining what players should expect.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The most notable addition includes the ability to change a character’s name beyond the Character Creator at the start. Users will also be pleased to learn that a few crash, accessibility, and dialogue-related issues have been corrected. (But beware, some of the entries below include spoilers.)

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

BG3 Hotfix 9 patch notes:

Changes

You can now use the Magic Mirror on hirelings.

You can now change your name through the Magic Mirror.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when unloading or quickloading a game.

Fixed an issue causing GPU crashes on PS5 Vulkan.

Fixed the Guardian Statue repeatedly falling into a chasm, causing the server to stall.

Fixed a split-screen issue on PS5 that could cause a black screen when listening in on a dialogue.

Fixed unpreparing spells not removing their buffs if the spell was upcasted.

Fixed buffs being removed by unpreparing spells if the buff came from a different source (e.g. a scroll).

Fixed some character positions and animations breaking if you skip lines in certain dialogues.

Fixed the previews not working correctly in the Accessibility options.

Fixed an issue causing Minthara’s romance to unreliably trigger.

Fixed Minthara’s dialogue after you kill Orin not triggering properly when you talk to her.

Fixed the Adamantine Splint Armour sometimes making your legs transparent.

Fixed a geometry stretching bug introduced in Hotfix 8 on Vulkan.

Fixed characters showing up in their underwear in some intimate scenes even if you have nudity enabled.

Fixed Feign Death causing an infinite leave–join combat loop in certain circumstances.

Fixed prices in dialogues not displaying correctly in savegames that were made while the price was on screen.

Optimized the line-of-sight system for entities with no sight range, like items.

There you have it, the full patch notes for BG3’s Hotfix 9. For more on the acclaimed role-playing title, check out the Baldur’s Gate 3 homepage.