PlayStation’s messages about Baldur’s Gate 3’s “new launch date” mean nothing

Though messages from PlayStation claim Baldur’s Gate 3 has a “new launch date,” nothing about the PS5 release has changed.

Larian Studios released Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC on August 3, with the PS5 version slated to hit stores on September 6. The Dungeons and Dragons-themed RPG quickly became the talk of the town, while also climbing the Steam sales charts.

Naturally, the widespread acclaim has countless others eager to get their hands on the experience. However, PlayStation owners should be mindful of messages that may get their hopes up about an update due date.

Push Square reports that early in the morning of August 8, the PS App began sending notifications about BG3’s “new launch date.” While Larian hasn’t altered its release plans, some PlayStation fans are still getting these messages hours later.

The incorrect messages persisted even hours after PS App users received the aforementioned notification. As of about 3:00 PM CST, Sony was sending out emails with a subject line that read, “Baldur’s Gate 3 | New launch date | Pre-order now.”

Why this is happening is anyone’s guess at this point, especially since the PS App and email messages were relayed several hours apart.

Larian Studios

It’s worth noting that Baldur’s Gate 3’s PlayStation 5 version will technically launch on two different dates. PS5 owners who pay $80 for the Digital Deluxe Edition can earn 72-hour Early Access to Act 1, meaning part of the game will be available on September 2.

However, this isn’t new information, so Sony had no reason to bombard its user base with “new release date” blasts. It is possible, of course, that this amounts to little more than human error.

Either way, Baldur’s Gate 3 will hit PS5 on Wednesday, September 6.