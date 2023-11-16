Baldur’s Gate 3 loophole lets players reap rewards without permanently killing Karlach

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has discovered a clever loophole that allows them to reap the rewards of killing Karlach while still having her join your party.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players a bunch of different strategies for approaching the game’s story. Whether you want to role-play as a pacifist healer or become a truly evil Barbarian, the game accommodates any and all sorts of playstyles. That includes clever players who want to mess with the game’s rules, letting them twist and turn the game to find loopholes.

Experimenting with the game’s open-world sandbox is incredibly important when attempting to find loopholes, which can grant incredible rewards to those willing to screw around and find out. The best BG3 loophole may have just been discovered, as it allows players to keep a companion while killing them.

Wyll’s personal quest requires the player to kill Karlach in Act 1. This nets him some new gear and prevents him from growing horns for the rest of your journey. However, killing arguably the best companion in the game is a big no for most players, so it’s a great thing a loophole has been discovered.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers loophole that is the best of both worlds

One creative Baldur’s 3 gamer realized that they could kill Karlach, grab the rewards, and still have her join your party.

Reddit user Leyllara explained that by using a specific sequence of steps, players can have their cake and eat it too. You can follow these steps to have the best of both worlds in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Whilst Wyll is out of your party, kill Karlach without speaking to her or the Paladins.

Return and tell Wyll you’ve slain her.

Return to Karlach’s body and raise her as far away from the party as possible, ensuring she won’t notice you were there.

Return to camp and grab the rewards for Wyll’s quest by using a long rest.

Make sure Wyll isn’t in your party once more, head back over to Karlach and recruit her.

It’s not quite sure if this is an intentional loophole by the developers or not, but as one mischievous Redditor pointed out, “the contract said Karlach had to die, it didn’t say anything about her having to stay dead.”