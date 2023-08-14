Baldur’s Gate 3 inspires Skyrim Eldritch Blast mod

A Skyrim modder has given Dragonborns everywhere the most useful Warlock cantrip of Baldur’s Gate 3 and D&D.

By giving players virtually unlimited freedom to explore and interact with the world alongside an intricate story, Baldur’s Gate 3 is raising the bar for other RPGs.

Fans are already discussing what other developers can learn from Larian Studios’ masterpiece. Meanwhile, modders have wasted no time adding Baldur’s Gate 3 features to other games like Skyrim.

Article continues after ad

One great example is Shepiao’s “Eldritch Blast” mod for Skyrim Special Edition, which adds one of the most useful spells from Baldur’s Gate 3 and tabletop Dungeons & Dragons to the world of Tamriel.

Eldritch Blast mod lets Skyrim’s Dragonborn use the iconic D&D cantrip

The Eldritch Blast mod brings the Warlock spell into Skyrim and gives it the power of the Unrelenting Force dragon shout. This replicates the Repelling Blast Eldritch Invocation Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlocks can obtain to give their Eldritch Blasts knockback.

Just like in Baldur’s Gate 3, the mod’s Eldritch Blast scales as the user gets stronger. Players start with one beam, then gain a second at level 10 and a third at level 20.

Article continues after ad

While it may not be balanced, Shepiao says the mod is just for fun.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Of all the D&D spells to add to Skyrim, Eldritch Blast makes perfect sense. Warlocks are notorious for using the cantrip and little else to the point it has become a long-running joke within the community.

The reason behind this comes down to game design. Warlocks never gain as many spell slots as other spellcasting classes like Wizards and Sorcerers, so they need to use them wisely.

Article continues after ad

Since Eldritch Blast is a cantrip, meaning it doesn’t require a spell slot to cast, it’s a great solution in both Baldur’s Gate 3 and D&D.

On top of that, it’s fairly strong, dealing 1d10 force damage per beam. It’s also a ranged attack that lets the caster keep their distance from foes or aid an ally being overwhelmed by enemies.

All in all, this Skyrim mod is a great example of how Baldur’s Gate 3 is resonating with players. From inspiring mods to encouraging fans to try out tabletop D&D, it’s clear this game’s footprint is going to be as big as an enlarged owlbear nuke.