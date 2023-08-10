Baldur’s Gate 3 fixes massive save files breaking the entire game

Some Baldur’s Gate 3 save files have turned out to be massive enough to break the entire game for some players.

It’s no shock how big Baldur’s Gate 3 is, considering the infinite amount of content it has for players along with all the lore and RPG elements it offers. The game devs also teased Baldur’s Gate 3 has “17,000” variations of endings.

As a result, big-sized save files are normal for this game. However, some save files have turned out to be massive which has caused to break entire Baldur’s Gate 3 for several players.

The devs said, “many of you were doing so much in Baldur’s Gate 3 that some of your personal ‘story’ databases (where your choices and actions are stored) got too big.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 save files will now have ‘infinite’ sizes

To counter this very particular issue, Baldur’s Gate 3 devs have decided to make the save file size infinite. This obviously means it can be as infinite as the storage space in your system. They’ve opted for such a decision “to account for the sheer amount of things you’re all doing on your journeys.”

They have deployed a Hotfix 2.1 on Steam and GOG, where they’ve re-enabled Larian Cloud savegames. This could be quite useful as it means players can restore a saved file from the cloud in case it gets corrupted or the game breaks, like in this case.

From August 10, 2023, they’re also reactivating cross-saves as the game nears its PlayStation 5 launch. Here’s a rundown of all the changes included with Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 2.1:

Fixed an issue with save games that could occur if a save file grew too large.

Re-enabled Larian Cloud savegames.

Players facing issues with save files are recommended to update the game as soon as possible. This will eliminate many potential bugs and errors.