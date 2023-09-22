Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #3 notes: Magic Mirror, co-op improvements, bug fixes and more

Baldur’s Gate 3 has dropped its third large update, bringing new highly anticipated features, Mac compatibility, and so much more. Here are the patch notes.

Since its full release, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been hot on its regular updates, bringing two major patches and plenty of hotfixes to help shorter characters, certain body parts, co-op players, and so much more.

Now, as of September 22, a brand new patch has arrived, bringing Mac players the chance to enjoy the full game, adding a highly anticipated feature, some vital bug fixes, and more. So, here’s everything added and changed in the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch.

What changed in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #3?

One of the primary elements that have changed or been added is the Magic Mirror. Granting players the ability to change their appearance inside the game, this feature will be a game-changer for many, especially if they regret a certain hair choice or color.

Then, Mac players are able to rejoice with the knowledge that they can now play the full version of Baldur’s Gate 3. Full compatibility has now been added, meaning the only major consoles you can’t enjoy BG3 on are the Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #3 notes

The detailed patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3’s third major patch have been provided below. Be warned, there could be spoilers below.

Highlights

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now fully supported on Mac!

A Magic Mirror that lets you change your appearance is now available at camp!

Combat

Cazador now cannot turn into or remain in his Mist Form if in magical sunlight, such as that created by the Daylight spell.

Fixed Ansur’s Stormheart Nova blasting right through the ice shields you can hide behind.

Grym suddenly got eerily smart and was avoiding the Crucible in the Adamantine Forge. With a nervous laugh, we dumbed him back down a little.

Fixed Level 4 or higher Divine Smite allowing you to add Divine Smite as a reaction, allowing for two Divine Smites in 1 attack.

Fixed the Divine Smite damage increasing over the cap of 5d8.

Made several improvements to the Poltergeist enemy: they are now revealed on being attacked or hit with Radiant Spirit Guardians; they will not turn Invisible again if they are still in a character’s See Invisibility aura; in Balanced and Explorer Mode, they have disadvantage on Dexterity Saving Throws when Invisible; the range of their attacks has been reduced; and they won’t try to keep distance from the player in combat so that they are easier to find.

Fixed the Sneak Attack damage bonus not increasing to 6d6 at Level 11.

Fixed a case where multiple Smokepowder Arrows could be used for free while the Extra Attack feature was active.

PS5

The colours on the PS5 controller will now match elemental damage types more closely.

Performance

Improved performance in the Lower City. More to come!

Art

Made dye colours more intense and more visible on some armours. This will only affect newly dyed items.

Dragonborn characters can now select any of the barbarian piercings.

Fixed Shadowheart going blonde when equipping a hat.

Improved the reflection in the Spectator’s eye in the Underdark.

Fixed face tattoos disappearing when zooming out.

Flow and Scripting

Fixed a bug where companions temporarily leaving the party (e.g. being sent to prison) would forget their partnership history and act unusually cold towards you.

Fixed a bug letting you trade with Cazador while he begs for mercy.

Improved the Astarion romance flow if you agreed to spend a night with him before going to camp by disabling some less important camp moments.

Fixed some dialogue options only showing up once when talking to Withers.

Fixed a blocker where if you knock Orin’s Slayer form into the chasm, you can’t get her Netherstone.

Fixed an issue causing Dammon to enter combat and die at Last Light, preventing Karlach’s story from progressing.

Added a journal step for when the tieflings leave the Emerald Grove. The Forging of the Heart quest will also close if Dammon is no longer available in the region.

Fixed the game thinking you’re dating Gale instead of Karlach in one of the dialogues with Karlach.

You now need higher approval for Shadowheart to confess her Shar worship to you.

Myshka the cat will now follow you around if told to, even if you don’t have Speak with Animals.

Halsin, Jaheira, and Minthara will no longer be able to undergo Volo’s icepick lobotomy. It’s just not their kind of pastime.

Fixed not being able to cut Vanra out of the hag by interacting with her Knocked Out body if all of her mushrooms are destroyed.

Lae’zel will no longer tag along (whether dead or alive) after you slit her throat when she ambushes you at night.

Fixed a bug allowing you to yoink the Orphic Hammer right out of the so-called Impervious Sphere in the House of Hope if someone else in your party is in an interactive dialogue with the sphere.

Fixed a flow issue in Shadowheart’s endgame romance dialogue to make sure Karlach appears alone in Avernus if Shadowheart says she’ll meet her there at a later point in time.

Fixed Karlach’s journal mistakenly saying you arrived in the Shadow-Cursed Lands when you arrive at the Rosymorn Monastery Trail.

Wyll should now acknowledge Karlach approaching him for the first time more consistently.

Fixed an issue that caused the Shadowheart swimming scene to not play for some players.

The Narrator no longer thinks you’re a mind flayer when you’re not.

Fixed companions talking about killing Gortash after meeting Orin even if the former is already dead.

Fixed issues with Astarion discussing topics that are no longer relevant.

Reworked the interaction between Nere and Minthara: The ‘Travel to Moonrise Towers’ quest no longer sends you to Minthara after saving Nere – he has a lyre of his own now. He gifts it to you if you saved him from the cave-in. This lyre can now be used to call for the drider through the Shadow-Cursed Lands, like Minthara’s lyre does. Both lyres have new descriptions. Nere no longer mentions Minthara in his Speak with Dead. You can ask Minthara for a safe passage to Moonrise if you’d heard about it. She will ask to raid the Emerald Grove first. If this happens, Nere can be asked about Minthara and then Minthara can be asked about Nere. The journals for ‘Travel to Moonrise Towers’ and ‘Follow the Convoy’ were updated accordingly. Saving Nere no longer creates a danger zone if the duergar was killed before clearing the cave-in.

During your date with Karlach, Tender Henk will no longer walk away to reveal another Tender Henk standing behind him. Staring.

Gameplay

The following spells will now correctly break the Sanctuary condition: Call Lightning, Evard’s Black Tentacles, Polymorph, Hunger of Hadar, Fear, Ice Storm, Flesh to Stone, Divine Intervention, Hypnotic Pattern, Slow, Stinking Cloud, Banishment, Glyph of Warding.

Level Up will now queue all characters who can be levelled up so you don’t have to click on them individually.

Fixed some corpses never showing the ‘(empty)’ tag after you loot them.

Fixed not being able to use some reactions while in disguise.

Cazador’s staff, Woe, now correctly unlocks the Blight spell when equipped.

Fixed several magic items and Volo’s Ersatz Eye losing their power after you are killed and revived.

Fixed the Spell Sniper feat not working on attack spells.

The Spell Sniper feat will now correctly reduce the Critical Hit threshold by 1.

Fixed the Idol of Silvanus buff disappearing after Long Rest.

NPCs will no longer run away from anything but the Dark Urge Slayer form to improve interactivity and flow.

Mummies raised through Create Undead can now Jump to follow you around better.

The Everburn Blade now correctly sets explosive surfaces and explosive objects alight when hit.

The Misty Escape feat will no longer break concentration.

Reading shop signs will no longer be considered a crime.

The Cutting Words reaction is now set to Ask by default.

Summoned zombies and skeletons will no longer be able to pick up loot and disappear with it when dismissed.

The Azer summon’s Overheat ability is now available on its hotbar when summoned.

The Nimblefinger Gloves now correctly apply their Dexterity bonus to gnomes, halflings, and dwarves.

Fixed an Animate Dead exploit allowing you to summon 2 skeletons from the same corpse.

Optimised how the game handles object selection on controller.

Fixed Sovereign Spaw being able to resurrect hirelings with Animating Spores. We taught him to not use this on player characters anymore.

UI

Your selected trade mode (trade or barter) is now saved to your player profile.

Added an option to the Default Online Settings to let you automatically listen in when another party member enters a dialogue in multiplayer.

Clarified whether something is a Resistance, a Vulnerability, or an Immunity in the Examine window.

Added a notification for when another player in your party is trading.

Fixed spells being interrupted by climbing, allowing you to attack twice after climbing down from a crate.

Updated the Character Sheet on controller to place active Conditions above the list of Notable Features.

Level Design

Fixed some small holes in Act I that weren’t letting tiny characters through them.

Writing

Added a dialogue option to the first in-person dialogue with the Dream Visitor to avoid only having two antagonistic choices.

Rewrote some spell and action descriptions that were too vague.

Audio

Fixed Raphael’s boss fight music sometimes being incomplete or missing.

Fixed some VO not playing in dialogues on PS5 split-screen.

Fixed audio cutting out with 3D Audio enabled on PS5.

Optimised audio in merged split-screen cinematics.

Cinematics

Improved contact when petting Ketheric’s good girl, Squire.

Added some lovely blood spurts when Volo carries out his expert operation.

Fixed Wyll’s horns clipping into Karlach’s face during an Act II romance scene.

Fixed missing music on the Wyll path of Karlach’s endgame scene in Avernus.

Placed a nice purple picnic blanket in a romantic scene with Gale and fixed a camera spin if you choose to prefer to spend your time with him on a bed.

Fixed Shadowheart looking like she’s either in pain or about to sneeze in the background of a dialogue with Thulla.

Added some missing Boo squeaks.

Reworked the intro of the scene when you approach the altar at the Temple of Bhaal and fixed some bugs.

Updated cameras, facial expressions and head directions to better suit the tone in dialogue with Shadowheart.

Fixed some pops and camera issues when you start dating Lae’zel, including Lae’zel’s body flying elsewhere and then back again mid-dialogue.

Boo will now be framed in the shot as intended when you talk to Jaheira after recruiting Minsc.

Fixed Scratch floating in the air while you pet him by the posthouse in Rivington.

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed a crash when listening in on conversations in multiplayer.

Fixed a crash when loading a savegame made during an Active Roll in dialogue.

Fixed a crash when previewing wall spells.

Fixed a crash when walking away from a triggered trap.

Fixed a crash when switching between controller and keyboard and mouse while changing your name in Character Creation.

Fixed a rare crash for distant characters coming within listening range of the camera.

Fixed Karlach sometimes not being able to cast spells or teleport after waking up on the beach.

Fixed a long list of all the items transferred over to you when you dismiss a companion blocking the screen on PS5.

Fixed a bug causing logins to randomly fail due to Steam authentication tickets being released early.

Fixed a crash that would occur when modifying spells (e.g. with Metamagic).

Fixed a crash on controller.

Fixed a blocker where the Reward UI could pop up twice.

Fixed some savegames that were blocked in the Astral Prism due to the game thinking two of your party members had chosen to become a mind flayer.

Fixed not being able to navigate dialogue options with the D-pad when swapping to the character in the dialogue.

Added a warning message for when you attempt to load a savegame made with mods that are no longer available, which would cause a crash. The game now also only calculates whether a savegame has missing mods when it is selected in the UI.

Fixed a blocker that would prevent you from selecting things if you skipped through Lae’zel’s first dialogue on the nautiloid.

Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in the Active Roll UI due to two Active Rolls happening at the same time.

Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in camp when trying to use a waypoint in a different region of the game.

PS5

Optimised how the game handles object selection.

Fixed a crash related to using the ‘Delete all but latest’ option.

Fixed an issue causing some players to get a ‘Joining failed: You’re already connected.’ error when joining a multiplayer game.

Fixed the range of black level calibration for PS5 HDR.

Fixed an issue where looting a corpse would open the container for all the connected clients.

Fixed stuttering when teleporting, for example when using the Displacer Beast’s Displace action.

Fixed a crash that would occur when a second player joined split-screen.

When deleting savegames, your selection will no longer jump back up to the top of the list.

Performance and Optimisation

Made many optimisations to make sure we reach our quality FPS target in most, if not all, regions of the game, stabilising 30 FPS on Quality Mode. We’re continuing to work hard at stabilising 60 FPS.

Improved performance while previewing shoving or pushing spells (e.g. Thunderwave).

Improved performance by disabling faraway NPCs with automated overhead dialogues and in-world behaviours.

Made several optimisations when moving around the world on controller.

Improved performance when updating the cursor when preparing a spell.

Improved performance in dense crowds.

Improved character loading times.

Improved minimap performance.

Improved performance in the Lower City.

Optimised the Level Up system.

Optimised turn order calculations in combat.

Optimised how the game handles projectiles.

Optimised the lighting in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Stopped calculating whether a save has missing mods unless it is selected in the UI.

Stopped loading icons from Character Creation if the UI isn’t open.

Combat

Fixed an issue where Glut couldn’t Multiattack some Prone creatures.

Increased the range of the Shadow Creeper’s Burrow action.

Fixed Gerringothe Thorm’s Combustible Coins not leaving combat after they explode.

Fixed the barbarian in the Self-Same Trial not being able to use its Rage ability. Also added a few passives it was meant to have.

The Spell Rot curse now does more damage and gives you Disadvantage on all Saving Throws in Tactician Mode.

Ansur should now attempt to turn to face the nearest player after using his Fly spell.

The Magma Mephits will now explode on death as expected in the Lower City Sewers.

Fixed the silencing spell of the Dream Visitor in the final battle not working as intended.

Fixed a bug where Gortash’s servants would use Bane’s Voice of Command on Manifestations of Tyranny.

Fixed Gortash’s Avatar of Tyranny buff not working as expected and added tooltip descriptions for his traps.

In the Farslayer of Bhaal trial, the Farslayer’s ritual now lasts for 7 turns in Explorer Mode, 6 turns in Balanced Mode, and 5 turns in Tactician Mode. After the ritual is done, he can cast Bhaal’s Power Word Kill.

Fixed a bug in the Farslayer of Bhaal trial, where the Ritual Chant condition would remain on the Farslayer when he dropped combat, which caused multiple issues when you entered and exited the range of the ritual.

Swarmed together multiple ambusher combatants in the Farslayer of Bhaal trial and removed the Slow spell from the Invoker of Bhaal to get faster combat rounds during the trial.

Made Bane’s Iron Consuls unable to cast Voice of Command on targets already under its effect. They’ll also be unable to recast it while concentrating on it.

Increased the number of bombs Gortash receives at the Morphic Pool.

Removed smokepowder bombs from Gortash’s inventory until you meet him in the Morphic Pool.

Fixed the Force Curtain Active condition in the combat with Gortash causing bugs.

Refined the conditions of About to Explode and The Closed Fist of Bane so that Gortash doesn’t try to run away from them.

During Cazador’s ascension ritual, additional bats will immediately join the fray, instead of waiting for a round before attacking.

Fixed an issue that was preventing NPCs from being able to navigate between floors in Ramazith’s Tower during combat.

Fixed an issue with Sharrans taking Necrotic damage when Dashing.

Created a new ability for Doppelgangers, Morphic Evasion, that allows them to avoid damage from allies.

In Tactician Mode, Raphael can now Multiattack twice per turn.

Added HP buffs for certain NPCs in Story Mode if they are considered your allies.

Made Jaheira consider neutral characters similar to allied characters in combat.

Made Jaheira far less likely to damage characters out of combat.

The Piles of Bones found in the Shadowfell no longer return magically when shoved into the chasm.

Mortarch Gracie in the Baldur’s Gate graveyard now protects the civilians there if they end up in combat.

Ranger Companions will not be summonable in combat.

Raphael now attacks with claws as his unarmed attack.

Fixed the Daddy’s Lecture spell cast by Oliver’s shadowdad triggering the Shield Bash reaction even if the character is not within melee range.

Raphael is now susceptible to controlling and incapacitating condition effects. However, he will only be affected by them for 1 turn.

Raphael’s Wisdom Ability Score has been increased.

Fixed the Blinding attack from the ravens in the Shadow-Cursed Lands not taking into account that it should only work on hit.

In Explorer Mode, the bulette can no longer land Critical Hits on its attacks.

Fixed some NPCs using the Thaumaturgy spell when they shouldn’t.

Fixed the Act II boss, the Apostle of Myrkul , not having the correct condition immunities.

In Tactician Mode, meazels now also Restrain you when Garrotting you.

Nightsong’s combat AI should now have an even greater bias toward targeting Ketheric.

Fixed Ansur playing the wrong animation when killed while charging up Stormheart Nova.

Viconia’s Sanctuary now blocks incoming damage from player characters.

All Sharrans are no longer resistant to Necrotic damage or vulnerable to Radiant damage.

Viconia’s wolf form can now scare Shadowheart.

Raphael’s Hellfire spells now properly pierce fire resistance.

Fixed Raphael’s Hellfire spells so that they pierce Fire Resistance.

Raphael’s attacks in Ascended Fiend form now leave Hellfire surfaces that last 1 turn, instead of 2.

Increased Raphael’s level to level 16.

Raphael’s Diabolic Chains are now more powerful and can hit up to 3 targets with slightly reduced damage.

Dragons now have a flat damage reduction mechanic in Balanced and Tactician Modes.

Adjusted the spawn locations for the Intellect Devourers at High Hall.

The Pact of the Chain Frog now has the ability to Extra Attack at higher levels.

Fixed the Destroy Undead feature dealing Radiant damage when a cleric is applying any conditions while the target already has the Turn Undead condition. It should only deal the damage when the Turn Undead condition is being applied to the undead.

Fixed the incubus sometimes skipping a turn when returning from the Ethereal Plane.

Fixed Plant Blights not losing the Ambushing condition when combat starts.

Fixed meazels casting a Shadow Teleport spell without spending resources and without having a cooldown.

Updated the icon for Raphael’s Fiendish Ascension spell.

Updated the icon for the Soul Overcharge condition.

Created a new Multiattack for Raphael in Tactician Mode that allows him to use Multiattack twice per turn.

Fixed an issue with Raphael receiving the Soul Overcharge condition whilst already in his Ascended form. He will now only receive it once he is back in his cambion form.

In Explorer Mode, Raphael will have no Actions available when he has the Soul Overcharge condition.

The incubus will no longer escape to the Ethereal Plane if he’s Incapacitated.

The incubus’ Draining Kiss now lasts for 10 turns instead of until Long Rest.

Ketheric is now Immune to Poison damage and Resistant to Necrotic damage.

Reduced the damage of Gortash’s grenades and made Bane’s Divine Intervention also protect Gortash from Thunder damage and from falling Prone.

Better protected Gortash against Bane’s Divine Intervention attacks.

Made Gortash resistant against Thunder damage.

Gortash will now be unable to call Bane for aid while under the effect of Otto’s Irresistible Dance.

Fixed an issue with certain player summons (among others) attacking Gortash’s grenades and blowing themselves up.

Fixed the Armoured Owlbear Cub not having the correct spells or Armour Class. We also gave it a passive to reduce incoming damage by 2.

Lathander’s Light’s blinding aura from the Blood of Lathander will now show the Saving Throw rolls against hostile undead during combat.

The Creation’s Echo effect is now triggered when dealing the stated damage types instead of killing a creature with them.

Intelligence drained from Us’ Devour Intellect ability is reduced to -3. The Devour Intellect condition now stacks, allowing the Intelligence reduction to grow past -3.

Combat will now properly start when you instigate it during the fight at camp between Lae’zel and Shadowheart.

Wild Shape: Owlbear’s Rupture attack now deals consistent damage, matching the tooltip.

Fixed Mystic Carrion using his merchant scrolls during combat.

Characters will no longer receive the Severed Soul condition when Raphael reduces their Wild Shape to 0 HP.

Fixed a bug with Oliver not summoning his plush during combat at the Reithwin town square.

Great Weapon Master: Bonus Attack will no longer trigger when an enemy leaves Wild Shape.

Grymforge’s Oozes will now spit acid instead of poison.

The Goading Attack condition now drops at the end of the target’s turn.

Fixed the Boots of Stormy Clamour not applying Reverberation when applying conditions on hostile creatures. The Reverberation stacking cap has been increased to 5.

In Tactician Mode, the Apostle of Myrkul has more health and can regain HP when consuming minions.

Fixed the Water Elemental casting with its Intelligence ability score instead of its Strength ability score.

Adjusted the resistances and reduced the HP and toughness of the Cursed Skulls in Jannath’s haunted estate.

Beastmaster Zurk now can use Disarming Attack instead of Ensnaring Strike.

Fixed the myrmidons’ signature spells in the fight with Lorroakan in Ramazith’s Tower.

Fixed the Shadow Ambush passive triggering twice per attack instead of once.

Grease Mephits’ Greasy Discharge spell now inflicts Prone for 1 turn only instead of 2.

Combustion Belly spiderlings can now use Attack of Opportunity.

Yafeu, the djinni, is now Level 10.

Fixed characters sometimes not treating the Eyebite spell as a hostile action.

The hired ogres will no longer trigger hostility with other characters if they can no longer fight.

Minthara will now join combat correctly after being recruited to camp.

Guildhall allies will now appear correctly when summoned in the endgame.

Gameplay

Loading a save with not enough Avatars compared to active players will force any unassigned player into Character Creation.

Dismissed Avatars will now receive Long Rest benefits.

Level Up will now queue all characters who can be levelled up so you don’t have to click on them individually.

Updated the ‘Action Surge’ achievement to require the 5 attacks to hit.

The ‘Shove Off’ achievement will no longer be granted when you jump into a chasm or cause yourself to fall to your death.

Fixed passives provided through equipment not reapplying when the equipment is enabled again after a character stops being shapeshifted.

Fixed a bug where putting a trader’s items in their side of the barter window, closing the window without buying them, and then killing them would make those items appear as loot.

Fixed the camera not sticking to your character properly after Character Creation on controller.

Fixed VFX not showing up on equipped items with conditions on them.

Fixed NPCs not taking turns in combat in a rare circumstance involving torches, boxes, and blood.

If you’ve used Disguise Self, previewing the Throw action will no longer show you a preview of both you and your disguised self.

Choosing to attack the duergar in the Decrepit Village through the dialogue option will no longer prompt a black screen for a few seconds before it fades away.

Fixed not being able to pick up stacks of items if the ‘Always Show Item Stack Splitter’ option is enabled.

Fixed Sovereign Spaw being able to resurrect your hirelings with Animating Spores.

Fixed some map markers not showing up at the right time in a quest.

Fixed spells that create surfaces not using the caster’s Spell Save DC.

Fixed a bug that didn’t let you use Extra Attack until after you used a Bonus Action.

Blocked the Long Rest and ‘Go to camp and end the day’ options if a drop-in player is in Character Creation.

Fixed characters rotating the wrong direction in Character Creation on controller.

Fixed one of the Sphincter doors on the nautiloid sometimes not letting you select and open it.

Fixed a bug related to falling while standing on the edge of a destroyed surface.

Fixed items equipped through script while shapeshifted not replacing the current equipment and just going to the first free slot.

Potions placed onto fire surfaces will no longer be destroyed.

Characters will no longer float in the hag’s lair during the fight with Auntie Ethel.

Fixed worgs being able to see you through the roof in the Dock Warehouse.

Fixed mouse clicks not being registered from certain camera angles in The Glitter Gala jewellery shop.

You can no longer cast Karsus’ Compulsion while Polymorphed.

Increased the duration of Wall of Fire, which should last 10 turns.

Fixed an exploit for Transmuter’s Stone: Movement Speed that let you gain additional movement when dropping the stone and picking it back up.

When your Dream Visitor tells you about a tadpole jar that was spotted, they will now ping that jar.

Gale’s Netherese Orb Blast can no longer be Counterspelled.

Fixed the Bitter Divorce wand having weird spell behaviour. It can now only be used on Connor.

Fixed Ansur being lootable while another character is talking to him.

The Non-Lethal Attacks tutorial will now trigger when fighting Minsc.

Fixed sometimes being unable to see Ketheric’s transformation into the Apostle of Myrkul while a character is Downed.

Fixed undead in the Ancient Lair not giving XP when killed.

Fixed Githyanki Parry triggering when the githyanki is asleep.

Banishment will no longer remove clones from the Self-Same Trial.

Fixed a bug causing incapacitated NPCs to toss coins to bards after the performance is over.

Moonmote, unlocked with the Spear of Night, works with Unarmed Attack and will display the Saving Throw rolls on enemies that enter its effect radius.

You can now trade with Volo when he arrives at your camp in Act III.

Shadowheart and Selûnites will now automatically pass the check for recognising a statue of Selûne.

Petting Scratch and the owlbear cub at the same time while Speaking with Animals will grant the ‘You Have Two Hands for a Reason’ achievement. It also now triggers for all party members.

Fixed the Second Marriage wand using up Actions incorrectly.

Digging mounds can no longer be dug up during combat.

Command: Drop can no longer target characters that are immune to being disarmed.

The camp statue of your character can no longer be disarmed.

You can no longer pick up Ketheric’s body.

Attacking a gate in the Upper City courtyard will no longer make the guards hostile.

Fixed invalid containers trying to open over and over again.

Petrified characters can no longer be disarmed.

The Hellcrawler action will no longer allow teleporting off the map.

Banishing Smite no longer banishes dead creatures.

Enraged Throw no longer applies Frenzied Strain on the barbarian.

Fixed a dialogue about Nere being trapped triggering even if you got through the cave-in.

Party member corpses will now be removed from the backpacks of characters being dismissed.

Ranged Steel Watchers will now have correct crime reactions.

The Emperor will now have overhead dialogue during the fight on the skull with Orpheus’ honour guard, and the overhead dialogue on the way there will be slightly less frequent.

Fixed Lightning Charge triggering damage bonus in a loop on self-inflicted damage.

Lightning Charge’s +1 Lightning damage bonus is now added on each damage instance (e.g. each bolt of Magic Missile).

Made it possible to capture the Wyrmway books with a Sleight of Hand check.

Fixed an issue with the ‘Secrets of the Sundering’ background goal for Sages counting as succeeded even if you failed the associated skill checks.

The ‘Shuffling the Board’ background goal for Charlatans now triggers more consistently.

Successfully shoving characters who are in combat should now add the shover to combat.

Wild Magic: Cats and Dogs no longer blocks cinematics.

Fixed issues caused by throwing weapons that are bound to your character.

Immediately dropping a stolen item no longer makes it unowned and free for the taking after the original crime got addressed.

If you throw someone into a dangerous surface and then they die, you will now be held responsible for their death.

Fixed bards not being able to use their bard skills to the fullest to unlock The Necromancy of Thay. Bard harder!

Made it possible to buy a Counting House safe key from Skittle the rat in the Baldur’s Gate prison, as intended.

If an NPC calls for guards and you then shapeshift or disguise yourself without any witnesses, the guards will interrogate you rather than directly arrest you afterwards.

Fixed Orin’s dagger not being dropped at the edge of the chasm if you push her into it, caused by the dagger failing to unequip.

Glut will now heal on Short Rest if he’s a follower.

Fixed Connor Vinderblad’s corpse floating in the air in the swamp by making the Mouldering Coffin no longer climbable.

Choosing the option to consume the githzerai mind obtained from the Mind Flayer Colony’s vault works now.

Increased the difficulty of breaking down the door to the Self-Same Trial.

The guards and the cultists you see outside the main gates of Crèche Y’llek will now chat as they walk in.

Lathander is a little more stingy with his Morninglord’s Radiance blessings, and no longer re-blesses party members every time they join the party.

Different characters can now retry the History check on the portrait of Vlaakith, and it is now an Active Roll.

Fixed the Bleeding condition from Scar of Dark Thirst refreshing several times before fading.

Fixed stealth cones becoming invisible after switching to party members who aren’t involved in a fight, and then switching back to the fight.

When dismissing party members, story items (and characters they were dragging along in their inventory) will now properly transfer over to another party member.

Fixed Raider Add’ath and Warrior Ith’dul in the Creche not behaving correctly in some circumstances.

Fixed Wild-Shaped companions being invisible during a cinematic when loading right into that cinematic from a savegame.

The guards in the Baldur’s Mouth Gazette take their jobs a bit more seriously and will toss out known trespassers instead of taking bribes.

You can no longer interrupt the ogre and bugbear’s night of passion by trying to trade with them or attack them through a door.

Fixed a bug with a petrified drow in the Underdark not reacting to crimes if their leader was killed by the Spectator.

If you go into Turn-Based Mode after exiting the Astral Plane, the Inquisitor’s dialogue won’t start too soon.

The Flaming Fist at Waukeen’s Rest who are throwing water at the fire will now dynamically look for fire surfaces and extinguish them.

The Steel Watch Foundry scry screen will now break (as intended) after the Iron Throne is destroyed.

The player character will only comment once when looting the githyanki skeleton on the roof of Rosymorn Monastery.

Fixed a bug that could make live grenades suddenly explode after a Long Rest. Good morning!

Civilians hidden at the High Hall will now flee as expected when confronted with a mind flayer character.

Once you donate enough gold to the shrines at the Stormshore Tabernacle, you will see unique VFX for each god, both for blessings and for curses. This feature is no longer unique to clerics.

The bloody symbols of the Absolute are no longer interactable.

The Scarlet Remittance condition will now be removed when the Rhapsody item is unequipped.

Improved the idle behaviours of the gnomes and tieflings in Moonrise Towers after defeating Ketheric.

The chickens in the cages near the Lower City entrance will not run out of the cages anymore when you commit a crime near them.

Knocked Out enemies will no longer award double XP after save/load.

Orin has started laying traps on the approach to her lair. Expect a more deliciously devilishly diabolical descent.

Vlaakith’s Wish will now kill you with Radiant damage to match the new cinematics.

If your controlled character dies during the Rosymorn explosion, you automatically switch to an active character when available.

The situation at the gates of the Rosymorn Monastery will now be cancelled if you trigger the explosion countdown.

Fixed a couple of traps in the Gauntlet of Shar that couldn’t be disabled.

Fixed being able to use Jump or Mage Hand to bypass certain rooms on the nautiloid.

Polymorph now has a proper text warning when you attempt to target creatures that can’t be Polymorphed.

Dropping the Blood of Lathander no longer activates the portal and beams in the Blood of Lathander’s chamber.

Fixed the Smite the Graceless passive given by the Holy Lance Helm incurring Saving Throws to the wearer instead of the attacker when its effect is activated.

The Shield of Devotion, Shield of the Undevout, Spell Savant Amulet, Wondrous Gloves, and Shapeshifter Hat will no longer give stacked resources when being re-equipped.

Halsin’s bear form level ups have been balanced with other Wild Shape forms.

Fixed the Primal Strike feature for druids not making attacks magical for some forms.

Wolf and Badger forms’ attack tooltips now show scaling damage.

Destructive Wrath now only applies maximum damage to Lightning and Thunder damage types.

Hellish Rebuke should now be available as a reaction for Spell Slot Levels 4, 5, and 6.

Fixed Commander’s Strike preventing other actions from being used in some situations. The follow-up attack is now a separate action.

Plant Blights now get the Ambushing condition after you spot them with a successful Perception check.

Agonising Blast no longer adds a negative charisma modifier to Eldritch Blast damage.

In Tactician Mode, Profane Wombs and Ritual Candles now have double HP.

Fixed Death Shepherds being able to resurrect non-undead.

Fixed Death’s Heads of Bhaal maintaining Concentration on Stunning Gaze after the target loses the Stunned condition.

Fixed NPCs not exploding on death when they should.

Wild Strike and Improved Wild Strike Extra Attacks no longer carry over after you lose your Wild Shape.

Fixed the Lethargy condition being considered a hostile action in some situations.

Fixed Act I magic items not spawning correctly at the traders in some rare situations.

The Aspect of the Beast: Stallion Temporary Hit Points now scale with barbarian level.

Off-hand ranged weapon attacks now also benefit from the exception to low-ground penalty through the Sharpshooter feat.

Fix the Lightning and Burst damage from Lightning Charge re-triggering the additional damage from Hex and Agonising Blast.

Fixed the Markoheshkir staff resetting its cooldown after loading the game.

Lava Elementals are no longer immune to the Planar Binding spell.

Arcane Battery, applied by the Staff of Spell Power and Markoheshkir, will now be removed when the staff is unequipped.

The Colour Spray spell unlocked by the Ring of Colour Spray now works once per Short Rest.

Added a delay for some overhead dialogue in the Lower City that was looping too often.

Great Weapon Master now works with any melee weapon that is wielded with both hands. (This adds Greatclubs.)

Improved the behaviours of the fishermen cleaning the oil in front of the Steel Watch Foundry.

Fixed Soul Echoes not spawning in the correct location after falling into a chasm in the Dank Crypt.

Improved the behaviour of NPCs unloading the brig at the Baldur’s Gate docks.

Banite guards now find invisible pickpocketers less amusing and instead attack them if caught.

The ‘Freeing the Preyed’ background goal should be completed only after completely freeing Hope and not after just destroying one of her chains.

Sarevok and his followers will no longer ignore muted or Wild-Shaped characters.

The frog in the Putrid Bog will give a more generous reward.

The Harper stash in the Underdark now has better loot.

Added a check for the Threatened condition on Mirkon before using Disengage.

Made it easier to target three specific pressure plate traps in the Gauntlet of Shar so that they can be, for instance, disarmed.

Wall of Thorns will no longer glow red.

Devella will now be in the same spot in gameplay as she is in dialogue.

Made the hidden entrance in the hag’s house appear when you succeed the associated Investigation check.

The Potion of Angelic Reprieve and Restoration Faucet will now restore Bardic Inspiration for Bards who have the Font of Inspiration feature.

Umberlee’s wrath for stealing the treasure from the Offering Chest is more… visible now.

Mol’s eyepatch is now highlighted when you toggle the world highlighter with [ALT].

In Tactician Mode, ettercaps will now Multiattack a Poisoned or Enwebbed character.

In Tactician Mode, phase spiders now have the Web ability to spit a web surface.

Sanctuary can no longer target characters already under its influence, also fixing enemies using it aimlessly.

Steel Watchers will no longer spawn a secondary area-of-effect detonation at random when they begin their self-destruct sequence.

Improvements for the illithid vault puzzle in the Mind Flayer Colony: you can now connect any neighbouring nodes to the back brain parts, but if you connect the wrong charge, the connection will be severed. The flow of the synapses now always go from the front to the back of the nodes.

Across Acts or Act Agnostic

Added a poof effect when characters are dismissed to Withers’ Wardrobe, and dragging characters out of the Wardrobe will now place them where you drop them rather than teleporting them out to a slightly different location.

NPCs will now react to Us when it’s scuttling around town as your summon.

Fixed the same romance scene with Shadowheart playing twice.

Updated Lae’zel’s idle behaviour in camp, allowing her to unsheath her weapon.

Fixed a bug caused by being able to recruit Lae’zel while the tieflings are still freeing her from her cage. This would make her hostile towards you at camp.

Fixed Astarion talking about Wyll in third person when talking to Wyll after Wyll accepts the pact with Mizora.

Lae’zel’s corpse should no longer appear in Crèche Y’llek or the Shadow-Cursed Lands if she was already dead and unrecruited.

Fixed the Locked tutorial pop-up only triggering once even if you reset the tutorials.

Fixed being unable to persuade guards once they’ve come to the aid of a friendly NPC.

Fixed savegames that were affected by a bug that caused Wyll and Karlach’s confrontation scene at camp to never happen and Wyll to be stuck with an exclamation mark above his head.

Cerys will not talk about Zevlor if he died in Act I.

Fixed being unable to talk to NPCs if they fled out of sight due to a crime reaction, and then you moved to a different level before they had come back (in particular an issue if those NPCs appear in later levels for quests, like Dammon).

If you use regular Persuasion in a dialogue, your companions will no longer comment on it as though you’d had the help of your tadpole to do it.

Fixed an issue where, if Avatar Gale tells Wyll about his orb after consuming a magic item, this wasn’t recorded properly by the game.

Fixed Avatar Gale not getting a particular dialogue when his condition worsens.

Prevented Gale from demanding your attention after talking to Tara when he doesn’t really have anything relevant to say.

Corpses will no longer change into their camp clothing when moved to camp.

Fixed Gale referencing a line the player never said.

Fixed follow-ups to romantic nights not always triggering.

Fixed a bug where, once you got serious with another Origin, Gale would always break up with you on the topic being discussed.

When a child or animal encounters a murder scene of a non-allied humanoid NPC that no other NPC has reacted to yet, they will now flee instead of doing nothing.

Fixed a flow issue in the ‘Help the Spirit of the Amulet’ quest.

Fixed a bug where you could tell Gale to talk about a night spent together later, but then couldn’t talk about it again.

Shadowheart will now properly wait when asking her to talk about something later.

Ensured Dammon appears at Last Light even if the ox was killed at the Emerald Grove. The knowledge check around the ox will be properly cleared when needed, and you’ll get a reward for leaving the ox be at Last Light.

Fixed an issue preventing the Clown Face-Paint from being cleared after taking a Long Rest.

Shadowheart will now remember if you broke up with her.

You can no longer badger Halsin repeatedly about how he’s faring at camp.

Fixed instances of some characters being unresponsive when talked to.

Withers won’t break his Concentration and stop his resurrection when he is forcefully interrupted.

Nightsong now heals too when you take a Long Rest.

The Dream Visitor will commend you on using tadpole powers instead of successful normal attacks.

Made it possible to remind Gale about an imaginary gut-punch.

Fixed an issue where the Dark Urge could offer to kill a companion as an alternative to killing that same companion. Also fixed an issue where the wrong companion was selected for said killing.

Fixed a flow issue with Minthara when romancing more than one companion.

Fixed Nere being mentioned late in the game if he never went to Act II.

Savegames that were affected by Minthara getting free tadpoles upon recruitment will now have the fix applied.

Karlach no longer disapproves if Wyll breaks his pact.

You can no longer tell the hag ‘I killed you’ in Act III if you granted her mercy in Act I.

Characters at camp will no longer react with hostility to players picking up and dropping owned corpses.

NPCs will now tell you they’re busy if you try to talk to them while they’re investigating a crime.

Slightly raised the approval threshold for Gale’s romance.

Added hardening against one Avatar getting into multiple relationships that were meant to be exclusive.

Fixed an issue where the meeting between Nightsong and Shadowheart does not happen due to Nightsong not being at camp.

Fixed an issue where you could be locked out of the moment with Nightsong and Shadowheart by killing Nightsong.

Fixed Gale referring to the power of the artefact before you know about it.

Fixed companions sometimes not commenting on the revelation of Gale’s background when they should.

Fixed Wyll and Astarion skipping a line when discussing you romancing Karlach after romancing them.

Fixed a bug with a camp dialogue with Astarion about him planning to find Raphael, which was triggering even after Raphael left Act II.

Fixed a bug where you could tell Astarion that you knew he wanted to meet Raphael even if Astarion never mentioned it before.

Halsin will not give you two morning briefings about going to Moonrise Towers anymore.

Fixed Gale thanking you for giving him his first item twice.

Companions will now have more time to make a comment about defeating Raphael.

Added a missing attack option in a Wyll and Karlach scene.

Mizora no longer dies outside the Hells.

Act I

Fixed the owlbear cave situation sometimes not updating correctly on Long Rest.

Torture weapons will no longer be considered property of the goblins if they allow you to use them to torture Liam in the Shattered Sanctum.

Fixed your character commenting on the dog collar in the Underdark every time it’s moved.

Fixed a surface-dwarf dialogue option showing up for duergar when talking to one of the guards in the Underdark.

Blocked the Attack and Trade buttons in the dialogue with the goblins in the Worg Pens, as they were letting you attack the goblins without them becoming hostile.

Fixed the duergar not joining the fight when the Deep Rothé are attacked in Grymforge.

During Nere’s cave-in, Nere will now warn you that he’s out of time more consistently.

Teleporting to the Grymforge camp without Long Resting will no longer progress the situation.

Ensured that only party members are considered for Astarion’s bitey scene.

Automatically triggered dialogues at the cave-in should now choose the closest available avatar as the speaker instead of a companion.

The Grymforge area will turn into a danger zone during the confrontation between Nere and the duergar.

Fixed some cases where the dialogue with Vlaakith would not start in Crèche Y’llek or would trigger on an unintended character.

Lae’zel’s reaction to meeting the Dream Visitor in Crèche Y’llek will now happen immediately after the dialogue ends and now works correctly on multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that caused using Speak with Dead on Mirileth to occur outside of Waukeen’s Rest instead of inside.

Fixed a bug with some kuo-toa not losing the BOOOAL’s Faithful condition when BOOOAL dies.

The githyanki will no longer be hostile if Lae’zel succeed a Deception check with Voss and reached a peaceful resolution.

Added a trigger for the Jump tutorial pop-up near the crash site.

Fixed the missing Zhentarim shipment situation sometimes not updating correctly on Long Rest.

Fixed the situation with Liam at the Goblin Camp sometimes not updating correctly on Long Rest.

Lae’zel will now attack you as expected if you choose to let her kill you or you attack her when she ambushes you at night in Act I.

Fixed Mari’s behaviour when calling the other bandits to help.

Improved Andorn and Mari’s behaviours so they don’t try to use doors locked with Arcane Lock.

Bandits in the chapel will run to where the player is if they are not hiding when called by Mari instead of just moving to their combat positions.

The metal lever on Andorn’s door won’t open it if it’s locked with Arcane Lock.

Moved Andorn’s trap trigger so he doesn’t trigger it himself.

You can no longer open and interact with the Ornate Chest hidden by the beach via Active Search on controller without moving the rock first.

Fixed Karlach’s head-removal cinematic not triggering if you kill her before Anders gives you the quest.

In the dialogue with Anders, the narrator will no longer refer to something Karlach said if you’d never met her.

Fixed the wrong dialogue triggering if you separate your avatar from Karlach and then use her to approach Anders in the tollhouse.

Fixed Karlach repeating a line about her infernal engine.

Fixed a rare issue where Us could be re-recruited on the nautiloid and kill the imps before triggering Lae’zel’s introduction.

You will no longer be able to interact with Arka and Sazza during their confrontation if you are imprisoned.

Added an approval rating change for Karlach in the dialogue with Gekh Coal.

Fixed an issue where Glut would continue to ask you to kill Spaw after you already did if you couldn’t retrieve Nere’s head.

You can now report to Anders that you killed Karlach but can’t bring her head to him right away when he asks you to kill her.

It’s no longer possible to ask Volo how he plans to escape the Goblin Camp if he already mentioned the Potion of Invisibility.

In new games, Mol now allows you to leave when you are her friend.

In new games, Mol will now speak to you after you intrude on and then re-enter the tiefling children’s den after you help them out.

When you trigger a crime by touching the Underdark raft for a second crime, the duergar should become hostile if you don’t have the quest boots on you.

Made knocking Mayrina out while the hag is disguised as her non-permanent.

Deep gnomes in Grymforge shouldn’t react to crimes against Nere anymore.

Succeeding on the Religion check when investigating the sword in the stone in the Underdark will now hide this option when interacting with the sword again.

The Hastily Written Note from Halsin to Nettie is now highlighted as an important story item.

Goblins in the Goblin Camp that did not make it to the raid of the Emerald Grove should not show up in combat anymore.

Rath won’t turn away from Arabella’s corpse when you talk to him anymore.

Goblins and tieflings who have a party at your camp shouldn’t clip into your companions’ tents anymore.

Aradin will no longer run off in the middle of reacting to being attacked.

Florrick shouldn’t wrongly accuse you of killing Ravengard if he was then brought back to life.

If Avatar Astarion tells Gale he’s a vampire after biting someone else, Gale should no longer react as if he was bitten.

The note telling you about the Key of the Ancients is now highlighted as an important story item.

The overhead dialogues near the Underdark elevator will not appear if the characters already left.

Skickpit will not try to warn you about the Underdark elevator if he already left.

Companions should no longer react to Karlach’s recruitment if she was permanently killed after said recruitment.

Mizora should correctly acknowledge Karlach’s death if you never Long Rested in Act I.

If the destruction of Rosymorn is triggered, the safe zone quest marker will be cleared when successfully escaping the area.

Karlach and Wyll will not leave your party if you enter combat with the druids of the Emerald Grove after defending it from Minthara’s raid.

In the dialogue with Kith’rak Therezzyn, the options for the infirmary won’t appear if you have already used the zaith’isk.

Fixed Auntie Ethel giving an answer in her Speak with Dead dialogue she shouldn’t be lucid enough to give without her charm.

Fixed a camera issue when talking to Arka at the Emerald Grove after she kills Sazza.

You can no longer join the confrontation between Arka and Sazza in the Emerald Grove if you’re imprisoned yourself.

Fixed party members having nothing to say to each other while travelling on the cable car in the Rosymorn region.

The zaith’isk debuffs are no longer removed when a different party member consumes a tadpole.

You can no longer disarm the defences of the Blood of Lathander if you have already disarmed it.

The owlbear mother will now react with the correct cinematic, depending on how you deal with the situation.

Fixed a map marker for the Harper stash in the Underdark not disappearing after you find it.

Fixed characters reacting to the hammer damaging Grym as if it hadn’t.

Companions can no longer talk to each other during the night after the camp celebration.

Made the Dark Urge bloody if they didn’t wash their hands after murdering their camp visitor.

Mol now brings up the fact that you are missing some items.

Act II

Updated the sight range of the Umbral Tremors in the Gauntlet of Shar so that they join combat automatically.

Fixed the scene with Ketheric’s dying words getting cut off prematurely due to a summon despawning.

Fixed the dialogue flow and two duplicated dialogue options when avatar Lae’zel reflects on the crèche at night before having visited the zaith’isk.

Fixed characters sometimes making comments about how the shadow curse is affecting them even if they’re protected by light.

Fixed a continuity bug caused by hiding in the Shadow-Cursed Lands, where the Harper scouts would say you’re with them when you arrive at Last Light even if you’d never spoken to them before.

Fixed your weapon disappearing if you’re disarmed during the Self-Same Trial.

The game will no longer think you passed the Self-Same Trial if you kill one clone, stop the trial, and restart it.

Minthara’s approval of you no longer increases twice in a row when you drink with the Brewer.

Fixed a dialogue not playing the night after you leave the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Made sure Oliver is able to speak if he is brought back to life after you killed him.

Fixed some edge-cases where Halsin coming out of the portal after saving Thaniel could trigger while you were still in combat.

Shadowheart will no longer ask to do a trial at the Gauntlet of Shar when she has already offered blood at the same altar.

Fixed a bug where, after the fight with Marcus, Jaheira’s dialogue potentially waits for player input where none is needed.

Interrupting the dialogue between Nightsong and Balthazar could put the situation in a buggy state where Balthazar became unresponsive and the attack option in dialogue when speaking to Nightsong no longer worked. Now all players in range are included in the dialogue to prevent interruptions.

Relaxed the conditions for the Dark Urge murdering Isobel so any other character controlled by the same player can also kill her. Also added a journal entry for this.

Halsin now takes all the proper precautions against the shadow curse before returning from the Shadowfell with Thaniel.

Avatar Shadowheart should receive the Spear of the Night upon meeting Nightsong now.

A comment made by the Dream Visitor should appear in the dialogue with Lae’zel after getting inside the artefact without her.

Tiefling prisoners can now be told about Last Light once at the Moonrise Towers escape boat.

Bex now properly gives you cookies if you rescue Danis from Moonrise Towers.

In some dialogues, characters should correctly reference the shadow curse problem.

Yeva will no longer run off in the Mind Flayer Colony after the fight in the Tadpoling Centre.

Your Dream Visitor will no longer comment on Isobel’s tadpole after she fights at Ketheric’s side in the Colony.

Fixed the player character accidentally delivering a line as Shadowheart even if you’re not controlling her while deciding to see Nightsong.

Fixed ogres spawning on top of each other during the debt collection camp night.

Fixed the game displaying incorrect lines in Astarion’s dialogues related to his Act II romance flow.

Jaheira and Minthara no longer repeat their post-Ketheric defeat dialogues ad infinitum.

Made sure Isobel doesn’t mention Jaheira attacking Moonrise if she’s already dead.

Isobel no longer says Jaheira is off attacking Moonrise Towers if she saw Jaheira get killed by ghouls right in front of her.

In a certain sequence of the events, Yurgir wasn’t loyal to you in Raphael’s final dialogue, but was allied in the combat. This was fixed, and is properly reflected in the dialogue as well.

Fixed an issue where companion Shadowheart would speak as if she was your Avatar when freeing Nightsong.

Allowed certain NPCs during the attack on Moonrise Towers join the combat on the rooftop if they somehow make their way up there with you.

Fixed Nightsong missing from the cutscene on the rooftop at Moonrise Towers.

New games only: if you meet Isobel and you know Ketheric is her father, the game will now take this into account when you meet her and find her empty sarcophagus.

Made it easier to unlock a couple of dialogue options about Isobel and her father.

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t dismiss a companion after they got imprisoned in Moonrise Towers at the end of Act II.

Gale will no longer walk past the sleeping party members after his ‘last night alive’ camp night dialogue.

Act III

Fixed a flow issue with overhead dialogues in the Help the Spirit of the Amulet quest.

Fixed a bug that would break the duel between the Dark Urge and Orin if you used another character to rescue Orin’s abductee before the dialogue with her.

Fixed companion interjections not playing properly in the Counting House dialogue with Minsc.

Added a destroyed Steel Watcher and onlookers near the Foundry entrance after the Foundry is destroyed.

Guards no longer try to arrest you for escaping Wyrm’s Rock Prison outside the prison area.

Added some more gore to the Audience Hall when you return to Wyrm’s Rock Fortress after Gortash’s coup.

Choosing the ‘Leave’ option in the middle of dialogue where you can cut Vanra out of the hag will no longer consider Vanra saved by default.

In Act III, the hag will no longer mention losing Mayrina in the swamp if you let the hag take her.

Non-player summons should now react when they attack Orin or her minions prematurely.

Fixed the dialogue with Devella ending prematurely if you save her without knowing who she is.

Fixed a dialogue with Devella triggering in the wrong room.

Added loot to Gothric Rillyn’s casket so that now, when he tells you that you’re welcome to his things, it’s not a flagrant lie.

Interacting with a particular door deep in the Undercity Ruins will no longer trigger a Dark Urge dialogue and journal entry for non-Dark-Urge characters.

Added dialogue options to the dialogue with Captain Grisly in the Blushing Mermaid in case you don’t know that Vanra is missing.

Tweaked the starting position of a dialogue with the hag in Act III to fix a black screen due to a blocked camera.

Fixed the hag not teleporting to the cellar if you destroy her first mushroom while she’s saying something in an overhead dialogue.

Fixed the hag not teleporting to the Blushing Mermaid cellar in some cases due to one of her mushrooms being destroyed.

Attacking the hag’s mushrooms in the Blushing Mermaid cellar will now trigger combat with her if she’s there.

Fixed the portals at Knights of the Shield Hideout disappearing if you get the initial dialogue, load into another area, and then come back again.

If you betrayed the waveservants after going to the Iron Throne, their dead bodies shouldn’t reappear in the Water Queen’s House.

If you betrayed the waveservants after going to the Iron Throne and then escaped, all waveservants in the temple should turn hostile in the Water Queen’s House.

After the waveservants return from the submersible area, Allandra should have a dialogue available, and attacking her should make other waveservants hostile.

The hag can now be killed in the endgame if she’s your ally.

Fixed characters going idle instead of killing Devella after Dolor’s soliloquy.

Fixed a flow issue in the subquests related to locating the Temple of Bhaal.

The Truth Shines Through background goal will now trigger if you know who the killer is rather than triggering after killing Valeria.

Orin will no longer patrol the Temple of Bhaal so that her position better aligns with her cinematic dialogue.

Fixed an issue caused by Yenna’s behaviour animations.

Fixed Lae’zel’s quest not completing correctly if she turns hostile at the Morphic Pool.

Fixed Lae’zel talking about red dragons as though she doesn’t venerate Vlaakith even if she does in the endgame.

Fixed an issue to do with the drider escort in Act II causing the duel between the Dark Urge and Orin in Act III to not trigger properly.

Improved the endgame flow by transferring all Netherstones to one player when clicking on the skiff at the Morphic Pool.

Fixed companions talking about the details of Raphael’s deal if you never heard what the deal was about.

Fixed the Possessed undead in Help the Spirit of the Amulet quest not healing when they cast Heal on themselves.

Fixed a dialogue with Karlach triggering a second time after you move to camp.

Fixed an overhead dialogue about Gale triggering in Sorcerous Sundries even if you’d never met him.

You can no longer arrange for a coffin to be made for the bereaved couple’s child, murder the coffin maker, then go back and tell the couple everything was A-OK. This was a bug, you monsters.

The map marker directing you to the brain stem in the High Hall is now placed on the proper section of the stem.

Tusgront will now turn on you if you persuade him to let you into the alley, and then try to leave.

Made sure you can’t pickpocket or loot two Motivators from the same Banite in the Steel Watch Foundry.

Manip Falcäo will no longer ask you to bring him Wulbren’s head if it’s inaccessible.

Bhaalists are having a ball in the Sewers using the refugees as target practice. They will now turn hostile less often if you’ve also played ball with Bhaal.

Fixed issues with Dame Aylin not rejoining combat when resurrected as an endgame ally.

Fixed the Counting House not entering a state of alert in some cases on taking a Long Rest after being hostile with the cashguards.

The states of Vanra and Captain Grisly will now update correctly on a Long Rest.

Fixed an issue preventing some players from receiving Orin’s messages.

Fixed Thulla not playing her dialogue in Wyrm’s Crossing if her gnomes were saved from Grymforge earlier in the game.

Bards chatting about music with Thoams C. Quirkilious the musical instruments vendor as a bard will increase his attitude towards you.

Orin no longer appears naked after loading a savegame if the save was made during an abduction.

The Last Justiciar will now properly engage even if hiding behind Shar’s foot.

Fixed an issue that would cause Voss not to show up in the Sewers when he should.

Lae’zel should become hostile if you assimilated Orpheus while Lae’zel was unavailable, and then you talk to her and attack or fail skill checks.

The Flaming Fists at Last Light will no longer refer to Florrick if she has left for Baldur’s Gate.

Removed a duplicate dialogue option in Sally Flymm’s dialogue.

The Enemy of the Absolute condition will no longer apply after you accept an alliance with Gortash.

Meeting with Gortash and hearing his alliance proposal will disable the Steel Watch scan at the South Span Checkpoint in Wyrm’s Crossing.

Improved the pathing of Yenna and Grub.

Fixed an issue where Grub would persist next to Yenna’s dead body sometimes, and ensured Grub follows Yenna if she’s been asked to leave camp.

Passing all the Wyrmway trials should now give as much XP as defeating its undead guardians.

Devella will move to Basilisk Gate if you Long Rest in Wyrm’s Crossing.

The ritual and crime scene for the Highberry Townhouse will happen even if you Long Rest at Wyrm’s Crossing.

Made minor fixes related to Long Resting at Wyrm’s Crossing while doing the ‘Investigate the Murders’ quest.

Fixed a rare bug where you’d get caught endlessly rolling initiative after killing Gortash if Orin was already killed.

Orin no longer stubbornly keeps the abductee’s camp clothing after she’s done with the impersonation.

Fixed Thrumbo not dying and the canopic jar of Mystic Carrion’s heart not being placed in the basement if you Long Rested in Wyrm’s Crossing after killing Mystic Carrion.

You will now be notified when receiving a threatening letter from Mystic Carrion.

Fixed passive Saving Throws not being called after the first one in the Ancient Lair.

Dame Aylin will no longer reference Isobel being alive while caged in Ramazith’s Tower if the latter was killed in Act II.

If Devella left the Elfsong Tavern off-screen, her two Flaming Fist guards will leave with her too.

Viconia should no longer think that Shadowheart is in the party when she isn’t. The passage to her lair should now open for those who do not have Shadowheart.

Fixed a missing dialogue option for Rugan in the Guildhall.

Nightsong will no longer stay in Ramazith’s Tower instead of going to camp if the first Long Rest after combat with Lorroakan was in Wyrm’s Crossing.

When speaking to Mystic Carrion, he will no longer corner you if you don’t have his jar or Thrumbo’s corpse to give them up. He will also no longer start combat if you had previously met Thrumbo and Carrion had not yet explained his quest.

Fixed zone definitions in the House of Hope so that you cannot rest anymore in dangerous areas.

Fixed zone definitions in the House of Hope so that Karlach doesn’t think she’s out of the Hells in all the wrong places.

The incubus dialogue will no longer break when speaking to him in Wild Shape.

When you approach the door of the citadel in the endgame, the trigger selects the player-made character that walks up to it.

Barcus will no longer show up if he has not reunited with Wulbren.

Fixed an issue with companions discussing the information from Gortash about your camp being compromised even if you already knew it before talking to him.

Extended item ownership in Sharess’ Caress to cover the basement and Mamzell Amira’s desk and shelf.

Fixed an issue where Mamzell Amira kept repeating her introduction line even after you already heard about the dwarf with the whip.

Mamzell Amira will no longer reward you with the twin drow if you can’t use the pass anymore. She will give you some gold instead.

Dame Aylin now resurrects properly at the start of the next combat round if she’s killed as an endgame ally and in other Act III situations other than the Lorroakan combat.

Valeria will no longer sell notes about her investigation via trade.

Voss should now speak to you while in the Taproom if he previously was uninteractable and he will trigger the correct dialogues when you talk to him in the Undercity.

Fixed a dialogue between Wyll and Ravengard not triggering correctly in the submersible if you saved most but not all of the hostages from the Iron Throne.

Fixed some instances of companion lines not playing in the dialogues leading up to the fight against the Netherbrain.

In the Baldur’s City graveyard, you can no longer lock yourself out of mausoleums that you have literally just come through.

The gravekeeper in Baldur’s Gate now gets mad at you if you try to dig up graves. (Don’t get caught!)

The Kobold Looter in the graveyard now listens and interrupts you, and becomes hostile as a backup, instead of being inexplicably angry by default.

The Gondians will no longer start a dialogue to beg you to disarm the Motivator if you’ve already started doing so.

Added a quest reward for bringing vault keys to Bursar Uktar in the Guildhall.

Jatlo’s corpse will no longer disappear on Long Rest in the Lower City.

Dark Urge players who broke free of Bhaal’s influence will no longer see options in the final decision dialogue that suggest they are dominating the brain for Bhaal.

The option to pay Lumbar for a free punch will no longer appear in his dialogue if you already paid but haven’t punched him yet.

Fixed a bug where Mizora would tell you to meet with Gortash even if you killed him without ever talking to him.

Halsin will no longer give you one last kiss before the final battle unless you’re actually in a relationship with him.

Fixed a dialogue flow with Cordula Eltan that didn’t make sense if you killed Ravengard but Mizora wasn’t involved. It now takes that into account.

Devella will now try to move and talk to players if she survives Dolor’s combat.

You will receive experience and some gold if you drink Araj’s explosive potion In Act III and allow her to continue her experiments.

When you buy the collar from Doora Thumbfoot, you will unlock a small reward.

Jaheira could, on occasion, be perfectly happy when Minsc died when you’d recruited her but left her in camp since Act II (probably just glad to be talked to at this point). Now, she doesn’t let you get away with it and will react as expected – badly.

Raphael is no longer going to accept the attacks in Sharess’ Caress indefinitely: after several attempts, he’ll teleport out of his room.

You can now talk to Karlach again to say she can transform. Also made an option available in the dialogue with the Emperor about Orpheus if you said neither you nor Karlach should transform.

Fixed Vanra appearing in The Blushing Mermaid cellar after running away in case she was saved in Captain Grisly’s room. Also fixed an unlikely but possible state in which the hag would stay in the Captain’s Room in case of throwing Hag’s Bane at her, instead of retreating to the cellar

Lora will now walk out the main door at Basilisk Gate when going home after you accept her quest.

Tusgront used to specifically listen for whoever spoke to Farlin after the smuggler’s cave to let them in. Now he’s happy seeing any party member.

Fixed a flow issue when talking to Omeluum in Act III after saving it.

Journal

Added new journal entries to fix a flow issue with Dammon in Karlach’s main questline.

Added some extra journal entries for the Wake Up Art Cullagh and Lift the Shadow Curse quests.

Added a missing journal entry for the Explore the Ruins quest.

Clarified the journal entry about abandoning the Grymforge cave-in.

Clarified the journal entry when you have recruited Isobel and Nightsong as endgame allies, but then betray them. Also fixed a bug where this journal entry could trigger at the wrong time.

Fixed a bug preventing the Solve the Open Hand Temple Murders quest from being marked as complete.

Fixed incorrect text for some journal entries for the Return Rakath’s Gold quest.

Fixed two mutually exclusive journal entries showing up after you recruit Karlach.

Fixed Karlach’s journal mistakenly saying you arrived in the Shadow-Cursed Lands when you arrive at the Rosymorn Monastery Trail.

The ‘Rescue the Druid Halsin’ quest now correctly tells you to celebrate when the party at camp with the tieflings has begun.

The journal for the ‘Help the Spirit of the Amulet’ quest no longer mentions that you need to bring the amulet to Wyrm’s Crossing before you hear it from the Mad Monk himself.

Made several improvements to the Mystic Carrion journal flow.

The ‘Find the Nightsong’ quest will now always close after leaving the Lower City, even if you deceived Lorroakan or didn’t take Nightsong to Ramazith’s Tower.

Lorroakan’s reward will now be given immediately after defeating Nightsong, not once she’s caged.

Added additional ‘Find the Nightsong’ quest updates for Aradin’s camp attack, Nightsong going to Ramazith’s Tower, and Nightsong and Lorroakan being hostile.

Shadowheart’s journal will now update when finishing the trials in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Fixed the Guildhall quest not always closing properly.

Add a quest update for when Minsc asks you to return to the Guildhall after saving him.

Fixed an issue where Arfur Gregorio wasn’t coming to prison after being intimidated to do so in Sharess’ Caress.

Fixed the ‘Investigate the Suspicious Toys’ quest not updating after killing Arfur or confronting him if you knew the Felogyr’s Fireworks password or had been there already.

Reaching the top floor of Felogyr’s Fireworks or killing a guard there now progresses the ‘Investigate the Suspicious Toys’ quest.

If you visit Felogyr’s Fireworks while on the quest objective to confront Arfur in the ‘Investigate the Suspicious Toys’ quest, the quest will switch to the fireworks investigation and will continue with Arfur after the Banites are defeated.

Fixed a map marker not showing up for the ‘Meet the Harpers at Danthelon’s Dancing Axe’ quest objective in the ‘The High Harper’ quest.

Fixed two almost identical quest updates about Astarion’s scars being unlocked at the same time.

Docking at the Iron Throne now closes the ‘Consider Gortash’s Bargain’ quest right away.

The ‘Save the Refugees’ and ‘Raid the Emerald Grove’ objectives should now have appropriate names.

Journal entries related to the Baldur’s Mouth now reflect the article you printed.

Defeating Ketheric will now advance the ‘Daughter of Darkness’ quest on certain story routes.

Origin Shadowheart will now properly record her findings regarding the Dark Justiciars in her journal.

The journal will no longer incorrectly tell you in Act III that Isobel will be your ally even if she died in Act II.

Added a new quest update for the ‘Disable the Steel Watch’ quest to better guide you if you reached the lower level of the Foundry without knowing how to destroy it.

Fixed an empty quest objective for the ‘Save the Gondians’ quest after visiting the Iron Throne.

Tweaked some journal entries for the ‘Find the Nightsong’ questline to clarify what you’ve done to progress it in Act II.

The journal had a tendency to reveal that Jaheira was looking for Minsc before she even told you that’s who he was. Now it correctly updates to tell you to talk to her, rather than skipping this step.

Fixed some journal bugs for the Steel Watch Foundry questline.

Fixed the ‘Deliver Nere’s Head’ quest not closing correctly if he leaves after being saved.

Sarevok and Elminster now have proper proficiency bonuses.

Elminster is now Level 20.

Aradin will now level up to Level 8 when you meet him in Baldur’s Gate.

The ‘Save the Refugees’ quest now properly closes when leaving Act I.

The raid on the Emerald Grove now ends in a raider victory if you leave Act I while the raid is underway.

Fixed the ‘Escape the Nautiloid’ quest not updating and closing in some cases when reaching Act I in multiplayer.

Added a new journal entry if the ‘Forging of the Heart’ quest is in progress and the tieflings leave for Act II after the attack on the Emerald Grove.

Stealing Voss’ Silver Sword from him early on will no longer break his quest.

The overhead dialogues of civilians concerned with a criminal that was struck down by a Steel Watcher at the Lower City entrance will now loop correctly.

Fixed the Nine-Fingers dialogue not always initiating combat when it should during the Zhent coup.

It will no longer look like you can use Speak with Dead on the corpse of Gasper Throaks.

A certain headless ghost will no longer care if you break the law.

Fixed Sorcerous Sundries conclusion events not triggering or triggering incorrectly after the final confrontation with Lorroakan if Long Resting in Wyrm’s Crossing.

Fixed Isobel not leaving to Ramazith’s Tower after letting her know Dame Aylin is caged.

Using the Runepowder Bomb to destroy the Steel Watch Foundry will only break your Oath of Devotion under certain conditions.

Fixed the tressym’s flying-away animation playing too early.

Saving Minsc will now remove any harmful conditions to prevent awkward moments.

The hungry blue jay in the Rosymorn region won’t stick around for the destruction of the Monastery anymore.

When players kill the doppelgangers at the wine festival after they transform into Dolor, the name of the dead characters will be correct.

Phantaizha at Elfsong Tavern will talk to you about silkroot if you beat the comedy show.

Fixed the ‘Investigate Cazador’s Palace’ quest not closing if you agree to help Ulma and then kill her before killing Cazador.

Fixed a bug with a quest update about Raphael leaving without answering Astarion’s question, even if Astarion never talked to you about wanting to find Raphael.

Tweaked a ‘Ha!’ at the beginning a Gale line about Sorcerous Sundries. Removed a redundant line when he’s trying to get the players to go there.

UI

Fixed inventory filters sometimes closing or resetting when dragging and dropping items between characters’ inventories.

Added entries to the Tutorial window for Disengage and Opportunity Attack.

Fixed the ‘Join dialogue’ icon only appearing for the player on the left splitscreen.

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in the Combine Items UI when the server FPS dropped very low in multiplayer.

Fixed the bonuses in the Active Roll UI sometimes appearing too high on the screen.

The tooltip for the Mystra’s Grace boots now shows the item rarity.

Fixed the Hit Points tooltip incorrectly being titled Temporary Hit Points.

Fixed a bug causing Downed characters to display as dead on the HUD.

Fixed the hotbar filters for Throw, Passives, Custom, and spell variants appearing empty.

Fixed tooltips not appearing on split-screen when both players moved the focus at the same time.

Delayed new tutorial pop-ups when there’s a full-screen tutorial open.

The Party View of all your characters’ Character Sheets will now follow the same order as the Party Line.

Monks’ unarmed version of Shadow Strike now has a different icon from the weapon attack version.

Updated the icons for Divine Strike reactions.

Highlighted the icon of the Lower City Pass in orange as an important story item.

Removed the ‘Will break active Concentration’ warning on tooltips in contexts where it’s not relevant (e.g. looking at spell tooltips during Level Up).

Volo’s trader map icon will now only appear when you can actually trade with him.

Fixed icons for some arrow attacks made by enemies, the Printing Press, the Cap and Bells hat, and the Wooden Crevice.

Fixed ‘Add Bonuses’ being visible in the Active Roll UI even if you had no bonuses.

Fixed a missing icon for the Entranced Murderer condition.

Alchemy Pouches, Camp Supply Sacks, and Keychains will now show up in the Trade UI and won’t be highlighted as story items.

Fixed some values not updating properly in the Alchemy panel, especially on a multiplayer game.

Fixed the ‘Melee Attack (Off-Hand)’ text getting cut off in the Character Sheet in non-English languages.

Fixed the maximum weight displayed on the header of a character’s inventory, reflecting their actual maximum weight capacity (i.e. how many Shadowhearts Karlach can lift).

Fixed an issue with the Alchemy screen UI alignment.

Reactions on the hotbar will no longer overlap the combat log.

A fully expanded hotbar will no longer overlap the combat log.

Fixed long journal entries overflowing the Journal UI boundaries.

Fixed a voice chat split-screen overlap and opacity issue.

In the Dialogue UI, fixed text parameters (e.g. prices) not being filled in when loading a savegame that is in the middle of a dialogue.

Improved the background art in dialogues, messages, and notifications.

Fixed the Arrow of Darkness icon when it is used by enemies.

Fixed two broken icons.

Updated the icons of actions granted by Wild Magic to stand out better among other actions and spells.

Fixed Oil of Combustion appearing in the combat log twice.

Fixed the icon for a Manifesto found in the Lower City.

Fixed a missing icon for Arcane Barrier in Ramazith’s Tower.

The Break of Dawn spell now has a new icon reflecting the damage type.

Fixed missing icons for the Temporarily Hostile, Entranced Murderer, Soul Oath, and Projected Image conditions.

Fixed a missing display name for a nest.

Fixed missing icons on foundation blocks and cracked stones.

Party members will no longer be grouped automatically after using a waypoint.

When casting outside of Turn-Based Mode, some Turn-Based information is now hidden.

Hid the Inspect prompt when Upcasting so it looks cleaner.

Fixed a missing icon for a chair in Act I.

Fixed Concentration warnings not displaying correctly in tooltips.

Character Creation and Level Up

Fixed Maturity, Freckle Quantity, Freckle Intensity, and Vitiligo Pigmentation appearance options not showing during Character Creation while customising the Guardian using controller.

Fixed the wrong character name appearing when you’re respeccing.

Fixed the ‘Use Recommended’ text in Character Creation spilling out of the bounds of its button in Russian.

Fixed split-screen not splitting for Character Creation when the second player drops into a game level.

In the Character Creation controller UI, aligned the arrows to the left and right of saved character randomisation.

In the Character Creation and Respec controller UI, fixed localised text overlapping UI elements.

Appearance settings no longer get pushed off screen when the character summary is too long in the Character Creator.

Character Sheet and Inventory

Fixed a bug that let you bypass equip restrictions by dragging the currently equipped weapon onto an unequippable weapon in your inventory and swapping them out. The Steel Watchers will take that enormous greatsword back, thank you very much.

Fixed the amount of XP you need to level up missing from the Character Sheet.

In combat, if you have your inventory open and it becomes a follower’s turn, it will no longer switch to that follower’s inventory. This meant you could sometimes lose your items to that follower until their next turn if you were in the process of dragging and dropping.

Fixed the maximum weight in the Inventory tab of the Character Sheet on controller.

Fixed the inventory weight not updating when a character becomes a player.

Examine Window

Having the Examine window open when a Reaction occurs no longer blocks combat.

Minimap

Fixed the minimap orientation setting not saving until you restart the game.

Fixed the alignment of coordinates and location names with the minimap on split-screen.

Controller

Fixed Rewards and Journal updates overlapping each other if they appear at the same time on controller.

Fixed excessive rows in the Character Sheet on controller.

Fixed some missing spells in the radial menus for summons and followers on controller.

Added missing skill proficiencies to the Character Sheet on controller.

Added a link icon to the slots of duel-wielded weapons in the Character Sheet on controller.

Fixed a bug when switching between controller and keyboard and mouse that would let you just right-click on traders’ items and send them to your camp without paying for them.

Fixed the controller cursor sometimes not appearing if your character was the target of a non-attacking spell (e.g. in Jannath’s Estate).

Made the highlight for the End Turn button on controller more obvious.

Fixed text misalignment in the Active Search UI.

Increased the size of the Equipped icon, fixed the max weight in the Character Sheet not adapting to your chosen unit of measurement, and improved Character Sheet performance.

Fixed issues on controller when trying to pin or close tooltips.

Fixed missing values in the descriptions of toggleable Passives in the Actions radial menu.

Fixed Relentless Lunge not showing up on the Actions radial menu.

Improved the navigation and appearance of the list of Active Roll bonuses on controller.

Fixed the Inspect prompt flicking on instantly on controller.

Fixed the ‘Inspect’ prompt not showing for the party line on controller.

Moved the equipped icon on controller and made it bigger, so you can see better who’s hoarding the interesting equipment.

Made small performance improvements to the Character Sheet on controller.

Fixed the flashing when selecting a new element in the Examine UI on controller.

Follow-up actions like Dispel Disguise will now appear grouped in a special sub-menu when using them on controller.

Fixed Active Roll buttons overlapping on controller.

Fixed character models not returning to their intended position when you navigate back from reviewing your character on controller.

You can now access the Party Line while you’re in the radial menus.

The resource bar is now wider on split-screen.

Moved the combat log in split-screen so that it doesn’t interfere with conditions.

Animation

Improved the death poses of rats.

Improved the behaviour of cloth when affected by wind to avoid clipping.

Updated the blending in Character Creation idle animations.

Updated the animations for elementals to fix a bendy-neck issue.

Updated the combat animations of the ooze to account for its size.

Fixed the Brewer’s overhead dialogues sometimes causing his entire upper body to twitch during combat.

Fixed a pop in the Brewer’s movement.

Fixed an issue with children’s portraits, which sometimes gave them creepy-looking eyes.

Fixed kobold feet sometimes clipping into the ground.

Fixed Raphael’s Multiattack animation when casting and reacting.

Fixed paddle hands in the male human animations for being ensnared and blinded.

Updated the appearance of male gnomes’ eyelids and updated their custom facial expressions when their eyes are closed.

Updated a female human in the endgame to remove an extra shoulder pad.

Fixed the Emperor’s head clipping into his mask in a cinematic dialogue.

Added some Brewer animations.

Fixed an issue with male human arm animations for Flames of the Phoenix.

Updated the pigeon animation.

Updated the locators for tragus piercings.

Updated eyelids on a particular female halfling head.

Added custom animations for closed eyes.

Updated Astarion’s trousers for Cazador’s scenes.

Updated animations for footwear.

Fixed some lipsync issues when talking to the Mask of Vengeance.

Updated the spring physics for the Githyanki Half Plate.

Updated the Damaged Githyanki Half Plate for male dwarves.

Updated the animation for leather sleeves.

Updated the pain animations to avoid eyelid clipping.

Tweaked the Wardrobe animation.

Added a missing animation for rogues using Sneak Attack with finesse weapons.

Tweaked Gale’s unique facial animations for kissing to avoid eyelids clipping.

Reimported a sleeping dog animation to fix a timing issue.

Fixed flutes clipping with dragonborn bard heads.

Fixed male human guard animations.

Fixed the timing of the Flumph spawn animation.

Tweaked halfling eyelids to avoid clipping during certain facial expressions.

Fixed the Emperor’s robe clipping on his knees.

Fixed some pops and freezes on Flaming Fist NPCs being enveloped by the shadow curse.

Improved the animation on some plate armour.

Reexported pig head animations to prevent their eyes bulging out of their heads.

Did a pass over armours that have cloth on them to fix clipping issues.

Tweaked some animations during the Oliver combat to prevent freezing when casting spells.

Updated the animation for Sharran robes.

Polished the animation for tending to a sleeping character and fixed some paddle hands.

Reduced some bad pops on a skeleton in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Updated how animations work with certain armours and camp clothing.

Fixed lava in Grymforge where it could look like it was shaking and jiggling like a pudding.

Lucretious now has elf ears instead of human ones.

Fixed Flurry of Blows not applying the offhand attack animation correctly for halflings and gnomes.

Writing

Added new dialogue options in an endgame dialogue to cover a missing thread.

Fixed a flow issue in dialogue with Astarion.

Fixed repeated lines in a dialogue with the Emperor.

Fixed a small flow issue in the dialogue with Araj Oblodra and Astarion.

Tweaked the wording in one of Karlach’s dialogue options about going to Avernus if she’s going there alone.

Removed an unnecessary approval drop when talking to Gale at night.

Fixed the dialogue with the Monk’s Manifestation ending prematurely.

Fixed a flow issue when talking to Nadira at the Emerald Grove.

Fixed the blue jay near Rosymorn Monastery chirping in a suspiciously human voice.

Fixed some missing narrator VO when talking to Steelclaw at Moonrise Towers and the raven beside He Who Was.

Wrote tooltips for the conditions related to Gortash’s traps in Wyrm’s Rock.

Added tooltips links to the Phalar Aluve sword tooltip so you can see its Sing and Shriek abilities easily, updated the Ring of Absolute Force tooltip to explain its Thunder damage bonus, and updated the Dueling passive tooltip to explain that you can use a shield and still gain the bonus.

Rewrote some spell and action descriptions that were too vague.

Fixed incorrect Upcast information on the Magic Weapon tooltip.

Fixed the wrong translation for ‘gold’ being used in the context of money and gold dragonborn.

Added a small detail to the journal when you read a handbill in Act I about where the Nightsong can be found.

Improved the description of tadpole powers in their tutorial so it doesn’t sound like consuming one only ever unlocks one specific power.

The ball that summons Scratch is now named Scratch’s Ball.

Added more information to the Arcane Radiance tooltip.

Fixed a missing name in the vampire Multiattack tooltip.

Updated the name and description of Rolan’s Mage Armour.

Added a name and description for the Aura of Penance. (It used to reuse the name and description of the Aura of Hate.)

Added lore descriptions to Mayrina’s locket.

Fixed the Cloudkill tooltip showing the wrong duration.

Fixed the Guardian of Faith tooltip on controller showing the incorrect condition.

Rewrote the Alchemy tutorial pop-up.

Updated the Panther Prowl condition to show the correct increase in damage (1d8).

Updated the Blessed Mercy passive to indicate the correct target of its bonus (the creature, not the caster).

Edited the description for Flaming Sphere’s Ram to remove reference to the Shove ability.

Updated the Luminous Gloves description to clarify that the target receives Radiating Orb.

Polished the Smite the Graceless tooltip title.

Fixed the tooltip for the Aura of Penance spell.

Clarified that Daylight can only enchant an item for 20 turns.

Added loading screen hints: one about Attack Rolls and Abilities, and another about Shoving characters into chasms preventing you from looting them.

Added an indicator in tooltips for magic items that grant additional charges of Wild Shape, Sorcery Points, Spell Slots, and Channel Divinity. Also wrote tooltips for these.

Updated the Marksmanship tooltip to reflect the ranged Attack Roll bonus, and updated the Boon of the Raven Queen tooltip to clarify the conditions of Feather Fall.

Reworded a line in a dialogue that mistakenly referred to Orpheus as the Emperor instead of the caster.

Tweaked the dialogue where you can ‘step closer’ to Dame Aylin during her prayer to Selûne thanking her for the death of Ketheric Thorm to avoid only having one dialogue option.

Added some more dialogue options at a point in Gortash’s confrontation with Karlach so that you don’t only have one choice.

Wrote and improved the phrasing of several tooltips and warnings.

Fixed several mismatches between VO and subtitles across the game.

Updated the Great Weapon Master tooltip to include versatility and generalised two-handed wielding benefits.

Added a description for the Frumpy Hat.

Updated the tooltips for the incubus’ Draining Kiss and the associated conditions (Drained and Sumptuously Drained).

Updated the tooltips for the Ethereal Escape passive and condition.

Updated the Wrath of the Storm and Spell Rot tooltips to reflect their mechanics more accurately.

Added narrator lines to clarify why you might be failing a skill check to resist an offer made by the Emperor.

Fixed Otherworldly Leap not mentioning lack of Spell Slot usage.

Fixed Counting House keys to match the vault names.

Fixed the display name for one of the High Security Vault keys. Added unique descriptions for each key.

Rewrote the Luck of the Far Realms tooltip to include its cooldown.

Rewrote the Compelled Duel spell description to be more precise about its effects.

Fixed Contagion: Slimy Doom referencing the wrong ability score.

Fixed two balls in the Highberry cellar mistakenly named Scratch’s Ball.

Fixed the description of Swamp at Level 7 mistakenly claiming that you will receive the Conjure Minor Elementals spell instead of the Blight spell.

Fixed a scroll in the Guildhall displaying a technical name instead of its actual contents.

Fixed a note in Philgrave’s Mansion displaying a technical name instead of its actual contents.

The tooltip for Witch Bolt at Level 4 now shows the correct damage.

Added text for ‘Mantras and Meditations of the Sun Soul’.

The condition on the door to the Guardian of Faith room in Rosymorn Monastery is now clearer.

Fixed several typos and text errors across the game.

Level Design

Fixed an issue letting you teleport into the Mind Flayer Colony from the Oubliette.

Fixed some camera clipping issues around the Stormshore Tabernacle.

Made general tweaks to level design in Acts I and II, like moving a book within reaching distance and fixing a hole in the ground.

Made several level design tweaks across the game.

Rocks in Lower City basements will no longer clutter the minimap.

Fixed a navigation issue in Crèche Y’llek that allowed your characters to stand in the air.

Fixed an issue on The Blushing Mermaid roof that was blocking navigation.

Fixed being able to move through the sliding walls that unlock after completing the puzzles in Crèche Y’llek and Reithwin.

Fixed being able to walk inside the closet in Balthazar’s secret room in Moonrise Towers.

Fixed some gaps in the internal walls of the Elfsong Tavern.

Moved an unreachable silver plate in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Improved fading in the Undercity Ruins.

Made a poster of Gortash easier to reach.

Tweaked where a particular dialogue with Lae’zel triggers in the Lower City.

Added spawn points for Withers’ Wardrobe in all camps.

Enlarged a chasm in the Goblin Camp.

Moved some cartes to fix an unreachable spot in Crèche Y’llek.

Moved a chest down at the Moonrise Towers camp.

Improved the appearance and accuracy of the minimap in the Temple of Bhaal.

Made it easier to target the chasm near Minthara.

Improved navigation in several narrow spots in the Jungle of Chult.

Fixed characters not spawning in the correct locations after falling in the chasms in the Wyrmway.

Fixed not being able to reach certain potions on shelves in the Counting House.

Improved camera fading around Peartree’s Home.

Fixed some pillars you could walk through in the House of Hope.

Fixed a camera issue in the Shadowfell combat area.

Made improvements to the floors fading correctly if a character is on a lower floor or level.

Fixed some camera and fading issues in areas across the game.

Improved camera movement in the swamp region.

Fixed a fading issue in Beehive Goods and Wares.

Fixed the roof popping over the entrance to the upper office in the Water Queen’s House.

Made it easier for a certain type of chest in Grymforge to be traversed during combat.

Made an Opulent Chest in Jaheira’s basement reachable.

Fixed companions clipping into Volo’s operation scene due to where it triggers.

Fixed being able to shoot through certain stone slabs in Yurgir’s room and some rope netting not fading away.

Fixed some roofs not rendering correctly in the minimap.

You’ll no longer be able to accidentally walk through the cragged rocks and walls in the kuo-toa area in the Underdark.

Improved the minimap in Wyrm’s Lookout.

You’ll now be able to reach the gargoyle’s head in the Hhune Mausoleum.

Tweaked a visually see-through parapet obstructing line of sight.

Fixed the position of a Githyanki Raider corpse in the Astral Plane.

Rotating the camera around a closed door on the nautiloid will no longer make the room you’re in look inaccessible.

Moved a chair in the Overgrown Ruins chapel.

Lowered some chests in the Underdark camp.

Added jumpable platforms to both sides of a platform in Grymforge.

Fixed a table you could walk through in Peartree’s Home.

Fixed Thrumbo’s boat floating above the water.

Shifted the main floor in Sharess’ Caress.

Fixed a gap in Balthazar’s secret room at Moonrise Towers.

Moved a burnt book in Act I.

Fixed being able to look through the floor on the nautiloid when focusing on the Intellect Devourers.

Fixed some railings in the Overgrown Ruins chapel that weren’t allowing projectiles through them.

Fixed unreachable treasure mounds in the Lower City.

Added a new treasure mound in Wyrm’s Crossing.

Fixed a treasure mound in the endgame.

You can no longer pick up Myrmidon ash piles in Ramazith’s Tower.

Updated Ranger Exceptional Training to include the Bonus Action Help.

Updated a digging spot in Act I to include gold.

Moved an Underdark chest by a bibberbang so it’s easier to loot.

Updated a digging spot in Crèche Y’llek that had no loot.

Improved the camera in the Mausoleum acid pit.

Fixed some rubble that looked like it was floating at certain angles in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Improved the alignment of a lever in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Moved a vase in the floor in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Made sure hidden doors are accounted for by the room shroud in the Moonrise Towers Prison.

Fixed pools of blood in the Temple of Bhaal not being considered blood surfaces.

Added a selection of Shovel’s toys into her casket.

Fixed the Murder Tribunal area missing a map.

Improved camera navigation and some visual issues in one of the deep pits in Grymforge.

Fixed some unreachable objects in the Elminster’s Library room in Sharess’ Caress.

Made some decorative bottles and flasks destructible.

Made a Gortash poster reachable.

Improved the Astral Plane region so it appears as expected on the minimap.

Replaced some barrels that you couldn’t interact with.

Fixed the edge of the water sticking through the dam by Last Light.

Improved fading in the Thorm Mausoleum.

Fixed some camera issues when zooming out in the Secret Chamber in Crèche Y’llek.

One of Grymforge’s secret chests will have more loot.

More dead bodies in the Underdark will have loot.

The trapped chest near Wyrm’s Rock will have better loot.

Fixed the icon for the silver necklace in a backpack over a gas vent in the Underdark.

Fixed some pillars not fading in the Counting House vault.

Fixed not being able to click through water in the Guildhall.

Fixed water in some Grymforge spots not being recognised as a water surface.

You can no longer walk behind some granite ladders in the Morphic Pool.

Fixed a navigation issue at the Reithwin Tollhouse.

Fixed some fading issues in Moonrise Towers and added some stumps and floor edges.

Fixed some fading and camera issues in Ambrust’s Home.

Fixed camera and fading issues in Crèche Y’llek.

Fixed being able to shoot through the pillars and walls in a spot in the Audience Hall at Wyrm’s Rock Fortress.

The floating disc in the Gauntlet of Shar can now be summoned again from a floor it’s not currently on.

Fixed being able to stand inside a rock wall in the Overgrown Tunnel.

Fixed some camera blockers and erratic movements around Crèche Y’llek and the Blighted Village.

Fixed the inside and outside wall of a building in the Lower City not matching up.

Added a rock ladder to the Whispering Depths to improve navigation during combat with the ettercaps.

Improved the placement of a lootable mushroom floating near a waypoint in the Underdark.

Fixed an inaccessible chasm underneath the raft docking area in Grymforge when the raft is still in the Underdark.

Made some minimap fixes in the Sorcerous Sundries basement.

Placed an item in the Lower City that reveals more about the relationship between Orin and Sarevok.

Sarevok’s Death Knights will now disintegrate if Sarevok does. They also have a new condition to indicate their bond to Sarevok.

Improved controller navigation in a spot in Grymforge.

Made some shootable stalactites in the cellar region beneath the Blighted Village less obtrusive.

Fixed a ladder at Wyrm’s Rock Fortress not extending properly to the floor below.

Improved camera navigation in the entrance to the hag’s lair.

Fixed a pillar not being see-through in the Flymm Cargo basement.

Made some circus posters more accessible.

Fixed a wall in Gorion’s Mausoleum blocking navigation after getting destroyed.

Fixed several issues in the Lower City, such as visual artefacts, gaps in the floor, and fading on the roof.

Fixed some erratic fading and see-through behaviours at Wyrm’s Crossing.

Made a pouch on a table in the Shadow-Cursed Lands easier to pick up if an NPC is standing nearby.

Fixed minimap issues when moving between different rooms and areas.

Fixed some floor heights and a gap in the stairs at Philgrave’s Mansion.

Fixed navigation issues in the Astral Plane before entering the Upper City sequence.

Made sure the dialogue with the Oathbreaker Knight always happens in the right environment.

Improved the accuracy of the map around the Basilisk Gate Barracks for areas you can walk under.

Tweaked the edge of the map in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Fixed some Astral Plane navigation issues at Wyrm’s Lookout.

Tweaked the staircase minimap in the Undercity Ruins.

Fixed several rendering issues on the minimap and inconsistencies between the level and the minimap.

Updated the minimap in Grymforge.

Tweaked the position of a few clipping objects in the Emerald Grove.

Fixed some minimap issues in the Underdark.

Fixed a large black shape defacing the minimap in a basement in Baldur’s Gate.

Fixed see through setting for the gates and for the grating surrounding the Steel Watch Foundry.

On Deluxe edition, moved the portrait of Beast so that it’s easier to reach.

Improved pathfinding and picking in the Elfsong tavern.

Fixed a secret Harper chest that was triggering its trap more than once.

Replaced a non-working tadpole jar in Gortash’s office with one you can actually use to get Illithid Powers.

Fixed an issue with the minimap offset not working correctly at the gith chokepoint by the Risen Road.

Fixed an issue with the minimap not rendering correctly in the Undercity Ruins.

Updated the minimap in the Masons’ Guild basement.

Updated the minimap for the Undercity and Philgrave’s Mansion.

A torch placed in a bush at Last Light has been moved for public safety reasons.

Tweaked some fading on stones in the Goblin Camp.

Fixed unreachable items in Grymforge.

Tweaked the minimap for the roof of the Reithwin Tollhouse.

Fixed fading in Grymforge.

Fixed fading in a cave area in Wyrm’s Crossing.

Fixed fading in the Undercity Ruins.

Made sure that all destroyed items can be clicked through and don’t interfere with selection.

Improved the area shrouds in Avernus.

The destructible pillar in the Shattered Sanctum will now display its proper name on hover.

Placed better loot in certain chests in the Goblin Camp.

The Steel Watch Foundry backrooms are now masked on the minimap when on the top floor, as well as the bottom floor.

Made some changes to Steel Watcher placement and behaviours to create a more dangerous feeling in the Lower City dock area.

Fixed being able to walk through the Crucible in the Adamantine Forge.

You’ll no longer be able to loot the gold inside the tax collector’s safe by using the Active Search function on controller.

Fixed a navigation issue in the gnoll cave preventing gnolls from climbing onto one of the elevated areas.

Improved fading in and around the Forge of the Nine building.

Fixed some fading problems at the Wyrm’s Lookout camp.

Improved camera navigation in the Lower City graveyard.

Improved camera navigation in a spot in the Emerald Grove.

Moved Elminster’s spawn location in the Elfsong camp.

Fixed being able to waltz into one of the big safes in the Tollhouse.

Fixed blocked vision on the minimap after opening the Sluice Valve in the Sewers.

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck behind the Emerald Grove elevator.

Fixed the Zhentarim Hideout becoming unreachable when destroying the secret wardrobe after closing it again.

A See Invisibility potion and scroll can now be found in Jannath’s Estate.

Fixed duplicate furniture at the Elfsong Tavern under certain conditions, and fixed Lakrissa not coming back to the Taproom after a Long Rest.

Fixed a table you could walk through in the Mind Flayer Colony.

Fixed gaps in the floor of Ramazith’s Tower that let enemies target you from above.

Indicated an unwalkable area in the owlbear cave more clearly.

Made a potato pickable.

Moved a painting at Jannath’s house.

Moved an unreachable chest in the Goblin Camp.

The skeleton in Shattered Sanctum sarcophagus will have more loot.

The chest hidden in Water Queen Cellar will have better loot.

Reinforced Gilded Chest in Mason’s Guild will now have some loot.

The areas behind the Gnarled Doors in the hag’s lair are no longer blacked out if you can pass through them.

Improved the appearance and accuracy of the minimap in several more areas across the game.

Art

Gave Avery Sonshal a different hat.

Fixed clipping on Eramas in the Emerald Grove by adjusting her appearance and removing her hood.

Regenerated portraits for characters in Baldur’s Gate.

Fixed characters’ facial skin colour sometimes changing when you zoom in and out.

Fixed the portrait of Aelis Siryasius in the Sewers.

Fixed the portrait of the Lava Elemental in Sorcerous Sundries.

Fixed the portrait of the Watcher Guardian.

Fixed the portrait of the Netherbrain.

Fixed a visible seam on Zethino’s neck.

Improved the appearance of the water surface in the Astral Plane in the romance scene with Gale.

Fixed a hole in Mirie’s armpit.

Increased the resolution of the Elaborate Slate you find on Sarth Baretha.

Increased the resolution of a skull in Cazador’s palace.

Added tooltip icons for the Signed Trade Visa and for the Scroll of Evard’s Black Tentacles.

Added icon variations for Divine Strike, Divine Smite, and Shadow Strike, and added icons for the Mage-Animated and Shar’s Embrace conditions.

Made it easier to navigate around one of the giant statues in Grymforge.

Fixed some floating bushes around the Emerald Grove.

Fixed a hole in the ceiling of the Inquisitor’s Chamber in Crèche Y’llek and fixed some funky fading in the area.

Made minor art fixes in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Fixed some flickering wall textures in the House of Healing.

Removed some unnatural moss on a tree just inside the Emerald Grove.

Fixed some flowers clipping into a crate when the tieflings prepare to leave the Emerald Grove.

Removed the blue glow inside the pipes near the Arcane Tower.

Moved an Execution Notice that was in the wall in The Blushing Mermaid.

Fixed a crate clipping through a bench in Grymforge.

Fixed a chain that wasn’t long enough in Cazador’s palace.

Fixed a hole in the wall in the Gauntlet of Shar.

Fixed a floating chest and grass in the Crèche Y’llek camp.

Fixed a hole in the wall in the Goblin Camp.

Fixed a potted tree clipping through a window in the High Hall.

Fixed a floating pile of gravel in Grymforge.

Moved a Trap Disarm Toolkit out of the wall in the Underdark.

Fixed a display case in the Sorcerous Vault that opened upside down.

Fixed a hovering door in the Silent Library.

Fixed a floating weapons rack in Grymforge.

Fixed the fading on a statue in the Self-Same Trial.

Fixed an inaccessible compartment in Philgrave’s Mansion that was lit.

Added gravity to a candelabrum on Moonrise Towers that would keep floating if you destroyed the cabinet beneath them.

Fixed a fading table in the Goblin Camp.

Fixed some floating sacks, wheels, and planks at the Wyrm’s Lookout camp.

Fixed some stretched environment art in Grymforge.

Fixed some floating grass by the Counting House.

Fixed a floating Potion of Healing in the Goblin Camp.

Fixed a hole between the rocks where the kuo-toa are.

Fixed a floating chair in Crèche Y’llek.

Fixed a hive on a shadow-cursed tree that wasn’t fading properly.

Fixed some flickering wall textures in the Masons’ Guild.

Fixed a misaligned balustrade in the Steel Watch Foundry Lab.

Moved an unreachable Gold Ingot in the Steel Watch Foundry Lab.

Fixed some floating and clipping crates and sacks in the Last Light basement.

Fixed the appearance of some vents in the Steel Watch Foundry.

Fixed a hole in the wall in the Philgrave’s Mansion basement.

Fixed some gilded chests you could walk through.

Fixed some flickering door textures in Cazador’s palace.

Fixed several clipping and floating items in Sharess’ Caress.

Removed an unneeded floating pillar in the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

Fixed some see-through stairs in the Grymforge area.

Moved up a rock and its barrel a bit to fix a visible terrain artefact.

Moved a floating barrel at the crash site.

Fixed some problematic floaty cheeses at Grymforge.

Moved a floating broken bottle.

Realigned the three pieces of the Power Generator in the Arcane Tower.

Added a rock beneath a floating rock in a room in the Grymforge.

Removed some floating pebbles in the Chamber of Loss.

Fixed a floating tree in the forest.

Fixed several spots in Grymforge that made the world cull away when moving the camera inside some cliffs and walls at certain angles.

Upscaled low-resolution textures on the skiffs in the Underdark.

Added soft lighting to a hidden path in the Undercity Ruins so it’s not completely invisible anymore. Also moved a rock for better environmental blending.

Tweaked the fog and lighting in the acid pit by the House of Healing Morgue.

Closed a hole in the sandstone wall in the Secluded Chamber in the Emerald Grove.

Removed a patch of floating grass in Crèche Y’llek when the first floor fades away.

Added some environmental detail and lowered a floating bucket of fish and fishing rod at the Emerald Grove.

Improved the decoration behind the mural at the entrance to the Shadowfell: added more support structures, added roots to the vines, and made it look more dilapidated.

Made the plaques in front of the murals in the Emerald Grove more noticeable.

Added vegetation and bushes to some terrain in Rivington.

Fixed some floating grass and a floating bush, and filled in a large gap in the rock along the path down to the water in Wyrm’s Crossing.

Fixed some drips in the Whispering Depths starting in mid-air.

Fixed some items that wouldn’t fall if you destroyed the surface they were on, and fixed some intersecting pillars in the Reithwin Tollhouse.

The icons of the wardrobes in the Riverside Teahouse now match the wardrobes.

Added some missing surface icons on controller.

Polished up the minimap in the Masons’ Guild basement.

Improved the placement of the Sharess’ Caress waypoint.

Added some extra decoration to the cells in Cazador’s palace.

Improved the visuals for the plates and cutlery in the Karlach date cinematic.

Fixed some issues with the facade trims of the Open Hand Temple.

Fixed the fading on one of the buildings in Act I.

Removed a red lighting artefact in the water near the nautiloid crash site.

Made some tweaks to fix a piece of rubble that enemies could shoot through in the Goblin Camp.

Fixed some grass blocking some shots when talking to Elminster in the Rosymorn region.

Fixed a map that was see-through from the back.

Fixed a floating crate in the circus in Rivington.

Added an icon for Sarevok’s Wretched Armour.

Fixed flickering and visibility issues on the ritual circle in Balthazar’s Necrotic Laboratory.

Fixed floating pieces of paper in the alchemist’s lab at The Waning Moon.

Fixed a gap in a pile of rubble in Waukeen’s Rest.

Fixed a ladder clipping into the wall in the Goblin Camp.

Fixed Yafeu the djinni not having a custom portrait.

Updated the Brewer’s portrait not fitting its frame properly.

Fixed flickering textures on the street corner between Baldur’s Mouth and the Elfsong Tavern and tweaked some decorative textures.

Updated the appearance of the Flaming Fist gorget.

Updated the appearance of chainmail on female githyanki and male halflings.

Fixed headwear with defined colour presets resetting hair colour.

Karlach’s outfit now reacts better to coloured dyes.

Added an icon for Reaper’s Rigidity.

Added an icon for the Shar’s Embrace condition.

Added an icon for the Mage-Animated condition.

Updated the visuals of His Majesty, who previously looked like Steelclaw. His Majesty’s appearance now befits his name and nature.

Fixed a visible neck seam on Zethino in the circus.

You can now use dyes on the Unwanted Masterwork Scalemail.

Fixed a missing part of the rose neck tattoo.

Fixed a black texture on the sleeves of Scale Mail +2 on female humans.

Lae’zel’s armour now reacts better to coloured dyes.

Added missing fur on the head of the newborn gnoll.

Added a small platform on top of a furnace so the AI doesn’t get stuck in the doorway. Also lowered the top itself so the platform is not too high and updated the physics.

Updated the appearance of Crawling Claws.

Fixed the bottom of Karlach’s trousers clipping through boots.

Fixed holes in the trousers of certain races when wearing Bonespike Boots.

Fixed clipping on background NPCs in Sharess’ Caress.

You can now dye Ketheric’s armour.

Fixed the pink and purple eye colours in Character Creation being split up from each other.

Adjusted the waveservants’ tattoos.

Improved the appearance of fur on some NPC cats, dogs, hyenas, deep rothé and wolves.

Fixed the dead mind flayer at the crash site wearing ordinary robes.

Fixed female githyanki legs disappearing when wearing the starter barbarian outfit without shoes.

Fixed Sharran trousers clipping into footwear.

Fixed some see-through spots on Orin’s clothes.

Fixed a hole in Minsc’s right glove.

Karlach tattoos and scars will no longer disappear when she equips Bonespike Gloves in combination with a regular shirt that reveals her skin.

Fixed Raphael’s feet getting culled during his endgame monologue.

Updated the portraits for characters in the Lower City that had their appearance updated.

Updated the portraits for characters in Wyrm’s Crossing that had their appearance updated.

Added some new icons for actions, spells, conditions, and items.

Added an icon for old, mouldy pouches.

Fixed Black 2 and Black 3 Draconic Bloodline scales in Character Creation not matching up correctly with their visuals.

Fixed an issue with some paper rolls in the Baldur’s Mouth Gazette.

Fixed a floating helmet.

Fixed an issue with a camp shirt.

Updated puddle physics.

In the Guildhall, added some rocks to fill in a void in the minimap.

Made some environment fixes in the Mind Flayer Colony to improve the minimap.

Helldusk Helmets no longer lose their horns when you zoom out.

Added a new icon for the Summon Us item and for Oskar’s easel.

Fixed vampire spawn’s chests looking like they’re covered in blood.

Fixed the succubus not being affected by the nudity filter.

Fixed the Warped Headband of Intellect having no visuals on certain races.

Fixed the disappearing sleeves of the endgame half plate armour on certain races.

Fixed the missing model of the Blackguard’s Gauntlets when equipped by certain races.

Updated the beard of the guard by the Grymforge elevator to avoid clipping.

Updated Ward Magmar’s portrait.

Fake Jaheira will no longer have clown face-paint.

Updated Anders’ portrait.

Fixed occasional black textures appearing on piercings.

Added decoration to an area that looked traversable but wasn’t.

Hid a duplicated door in the Elfsong camp.

Made several art tweaks in the

Added a new plane for the Hhune Mausoleum and set up the teleport connection. Removed the teleport action from the stairs. Moved the torch from beside the stairs to beside the doorframe.

Fixed clipping on Raphael’s doublet and Buff Tanner’s shirt.

Wobb’s appearance will now match his voice.

Lighting

Polished the lighting in the dialogue with Kagha and Arabella in the Emerald Grove.

Brightened up the swamp a little once the illusion has been lifted in the cinematic.

Added custom lighting for Abdirak in the Goblin Camp.

Fixed the lighting in the transitions between Grymforge and the Underdark on the boat.

Fixed the lighting changing between shots when you step on the boat to Grymforge.

Fixed the lighting in the depths of the Thorm Mausoleum and made some minor decor changes.

Polished the lighting in the scene with Malus Thorm.

Updated the lighting in the cutscene after Nightsong dies.

Fixed some particularly dark lighting when interacting with the Neurocitor.

Improved the lighting in the dialogue with Santoria on the submersible.

Tweaked the position of the light on the submersible.

Fixed lighting issues in the dialogue with the Netherbrain after having cast Karsus’ Compulsion on it.

Fixed Jaheira not being lit properly in a shot when recruiting Minsc.

Added custom lighting for companion interjections at the top of the Netherbrain.

Fixed overly dark lighting in dialogues in the House of Hope.

Fixed some shadow issues with the Netherbrain.

Added some atmospheric fog in Karlach’s endgame scene in Avernus.

Updated the lighting for Karlach’s interjection when Mizora visits camp.

Improved the lighting in and around the initial dialogue with Scratch.

Added lighting to new Dark Urge lines in the dialogue with Crusher.

Audio

Remastered audio files.

Fixed VO stopping when a split-screen player stops listening in on a dialogue.

Fixed sounds not syncing when skipping lines in cinematics or loading into cinematics.

Fixed the VO cutting out when switching between characters in separate dialogues.

Tweaked some sounds and out-of-sync grunts in the dialogue with Myrnath on the nautiloid.

Made character vocalisations come from the head rather than the body in the first scene with Lae’zel on the nautiloid and in the scene with Shadowheart on the beach.

Updated the mix in the dialogue with Lae’zel after your duel.

Updated the mix in a romance dialogue with Gale.

Updated the mix when climbing the ladder out of the Underdark.

Did a mixing pass in the scene on the vessel between the Underdark and Grymforge.

Made the vocalisations of the blue jay near Rosymorn Monastery come from its head rather than its body.

Fixed a VO issue for Fist Glenvora and Fist Olloa.

Fixed moving platform sounds not playing at all if the camera was too far away when the sound started.

Updated character vocalisations in the dialogue with Petras and Dalyria in Fraygo’s Flophouse.

Updated character vocalisations in the scene after the Dark Urge resists Bhaal.

Updated character vocalisations when you wake up at night after the events of Act II.

Polished character vocalisations in the romance scene with Astarion after the Black Mass.

Made Cazador’s vocalisations come from his head rather than his body after combat with him.

Made character vocalisations come from the head rather than the body in the scene with the Netherbrain at the Morphic Pool.

Updated character vocalisations on the nautiloid when playing as Karlach.

Updated the audio in the dialogue when you catch Silfy pickpocketing you.

Made various sound fixes for inventory items.

Resynced the audio for preparing tadpole buffs.

Fixed sound in the scene with the Netherbrain at the Morphic Pool.

Fixed the Steel Watcher self-destruct audio loop not looping.

Fixed some incorrect inventory sounds.

Fixed bats using the wrong vocals.

Tweaked the audio for drawing and stowing animations for dragonborn.

Fixed some audio for Shadow-Cursed Needle Blights and Steel Watchers.

Did a sound pass on Gale’s ‘last night alive’ dialogue.

Designed and implemented sounds for the Active Search UI.

Did a sound pass when interacting with one of the statues beneath the Reithwin main square.

Lowered the volume of the walla in Wyrm’s Crossing.

Resynced some character vocalisations with their associated animations.

Added missing cantrip sounds in Astarion’s recruitment dialogue.

SFX

Increased the volume of Klank’s noises at Sorcerous Sundries.

Polished the SFX in Orin scenes.

Made a minor SFX tweak to the scene with the squirrel in the Emerald Grove.

Polished the SFX in the dialogue with Astarion and Araj Oblodra at Moonrise Towers.

Polished the SFX in the lake scene in the Underdark.

Polished the SFX in Astarion’s conversation with Araj Oblodra at Moonrise Towers.

Fixed SFX spamming when destroying items that destroy other items.

Added some bass rumbles and metallic impact noises in anticipation of the Steel Watcher Titan.

Added SFX to the endgame dialogue with the owlbear cub.

Updated the mix in the cutscene in front of the Emerald Grove.

Added SFX for the Temple of Bhaal door opening at the end of the dialogue with the Butler.

Polished the SFX in the dialogue with Ketheric on the main floor of Moonrise Towers.

Polished the SFX in the scene with Astarion, Petras, and Dalyria in Fraygo’s Flophouse.

Added missing SFX for Shadowheart’s artefact.

Added ambience SFX during the warning you get if you try to go to the Morphic Pool before you have all the Netherstones.

Added SFX for when you push Lae’zel to the ground after your duel.

Added some SFX to the dialogue with Thrumbo in Philgrave’s Mansion after you’ve defeated Carrion.

Added SFX for when Gale climbs atop the Netherbrain and follows through with his decision.

Added ambience SFX during the warning you get if you try to go back to Act I if the army of the Absolute is marching on Baldur’s Gate.

Added missing cup SFX in a romance dialogue with Shadowheart after the Act I camp celebration.

Implemented SFX and tweaked existing SFX volumes in the scene where Nightsong arrives at the top of Moonrise Towers.

Added missing SFX in the dialogue with Orpheus after you free him.

Fixed the SFX sync when interacting with Myrnath on the nautiloid.

Polished the SFX in dialogue with Gale.

Added SFX to the dialogues with the Sinister Hooded Man, Cirian, and Fist Griff at Bloomridge Park.

Added SFX to the scene before the final battle with the Netherbrain.

Polished the SFX when talking to Silver in the Emerald Grove.

Added SFX for when Gale conjures the dagger and grabs it before his dramatic end.

Polished the SFX in the dialogue after you kill Orin.

Polished the SFX when talking to the Scrying Eye in Grymforge.

Added missing SFX when interacting with Animated Armour in Sorcerous Sundries.

Synced up the SFX with the VFX of the spattering tadpole in Jaheira’s hand at the entrance to Last Light.

Polished the SFX for the VFX of the portal Halsin opens to the Shadowfell.

The Adamantine Golem is no longer missing SFX.

Fixed missing SFX for doors.

Fixed missing SFX for sword grinding animations.

Fixed missing SFX when Dribbles uses his Teleport spell.

Fixed incorrect SFX related to loot and the inventory.

Changed the timing of some SFX in the dialogue when you first enter Last Light.

Polished the SFX for the boat scene between the Underdark and Grymforge.

Added SFX for when you unlock a new Alchemy recipe.

Added SFX for the Steel Watch Foundry elevator.

Added SFX for moving platforms in the Sewers.

Fixed sounds for wheel levers and doors in the Lower City.

Added SFX for Sahuagins’ Blood Frenzy action.

Fixed some sounds when looting containers.

Added SFX for a lever in Sorcerous Sundries.

Remixed and looped the raging vortex SFX.

Polished the SFX in Gale’s main dialogue.

Fixed missing SFX for a winch mechanism beneath Wyrm’s Crossing.

Fixed missing SFX on the portal in the Knights of the Shield Hideout.

Tweaked the foley in the dialogue with Tara.

Added SFX for when applying Oil of Diminution.

Added SFX for a secret rock mechanism.

Added missing SFX in the scene with the Netherbrain at the Morphic Pool.

Polished the SFX in the dialogue with the Oathbreaker Knight.

Reworked some Steel Watcher SFX.

Updated the foley in the fight scene with Lae’zel and Shadowheart at camp.

Polished some of the SFX in the romance dialogue with Minthara.

Added some Boo squeaks in a dialogue with Nine-Fingers and Minsc.

Added Orin’s giggle SFX when the Slayer dies.

Updated the sound of the portal that appears when you collect the final Netherstone.

Added some Boo squeaks when asking Minsc some personal questions.

Added missing Boo squeaks in the dialogue with Nine-Fingers and Minsc after the Zhent have turned on the Guild.

Added whisper SFX to successful rolls when interacting with The Necromancy of Thay.

Added SFX for Summon Us.

Polished the SFX in the dialogue after the Dark Urge accepts Bhaal.

VFX

Updated the VFX for Cazador’s Sinister Lord buff, and fixed the condition effect VFX you receive from being cursed by the prisoner at his palace.

Changed the orientation of the VFX on the crystal lance on top of Rosymorn Monastery.

Improved Vlaakith’s fade-out and VFX at camp.

Fixed the placement of the fire VFX around Raphael when he reveals his true form.

Fixed missing VFX when entering Minsc’s mind.

Added missing Orin transformation VFX.

Added VFX when entering Avery Sonshal’s mind.

Added Speak with Dead VFX on Nina Dortmell.

Polished the VFX in Astarion’s nightmare about Cazador in Act I.

Characters with the Wet condition will no longer become invisible when standing behind burning VFX.

Bardic Inspiration VFX no longer changes pace when the character moves.

Improved the VFX for Withers’ Wardrobe.

Fixed the VFX for the prepare animations of several monk spells.

Added some VFX to Withers resurrecting players in camp.

Added VFX to panthers while they are preparing to use Prowl.

The man throwing invisible water onto the fire in Waukeen’s Rest is now seen doing just that, but with actual water.

Cinematics