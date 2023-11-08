Baldur’s Gate 3 fan explains hilarious reason why Orin regrets kidnapping Gale

This “grandmaster of murder” is no match for your bookish Wizard.

When placed in a tough spot with Orin, Baldur’s Gate 3 players believe that Gale’s greatest weaknesses could wind up being his greatest strengths.

Gale, canonically, is extremely well-read and maybe a little too proud of it. As a result, he’s also incredibly verbose. While die-hard Gale defenders embrace his “practiced tongue”, his relentless patter can really grate on you if loquacious travel companions are not your thing. In fact, it’s a well-established joke in the Baldur’s Gate 3 community that Gale can be pretty annoying at times.

Of course, a far more significant red flag of Gale’s is his whole ‘Netherese jack-in-the-box’ situation. When you first recruit him to your camp, he’ll start to disclose details of the volatile orb of powerful magic housed within his chest. He’ll also humbly request that you let him munch some of your magic trinkets to prevent said orb from blowing up the entire Sword Coast.

While these traits may prevent Gale from topping ‘favorite companion’ lists, Baldur’s Gate 3 players argue that these perceived failings could also work in his favor.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Gale is too annoying to kidnap, say fans

After Gale was kidnapped by Orin their playthrough, a member of r/BaldursGate3 shared their musings on the kinds of torture that went down in the Temple of Bhaal — except it wasn’t Orin who was inflicting the pain. Given his unique condition, the player believed that Gale would’ve relentlessly pestered his captor until she gave him a magic-infused snack.

It’s not just his hunger for boots that makes it difficult to play warden for an imprisoned Gale, as one player put it, he “is the type of hostage that would be returned within a day because he simply wouldn’t shut up.”

Fans also joked that the Waterdhavian’s need to wax poetic about anything and everything makes it essential for Orin to know how to cast Silence or just have access to some Sovereign Glue to keep him quiet.

What’s more, Gale’s chatting doesn’t let up even after he dies. In fact, should Orin the Red choose to kill Gale, she would prompt a bizarre scenario where she has to navigate his convoluted resurrection ritual. Remember to unthread the purple thread counter-clockwise, Orin!