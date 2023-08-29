Baldur’s Gate 3 exploit sees players getting triple the experience from encounters

A Baldur’s Gate 3 exploit has been found that can see you getting triple experience during certain encounters.

There are a lot of ways to build your character out in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can multi-class, or go down certain subcategories of of your class. As you do, you’ll learn different spells and abilities to help you find your play style.

However, there’s one thing that’s universally true. In order to get those later game builds, you’re going to need to get experience to level up. Generally, you can get a decent amount just by playing the game and indulging in side quests. There are ways to increase your experience intake too.

One YouTuber has found one that can massively improve your gains by up to three times the normal amount. This method is almost definitely considered an exploit though. While you won’t get in trouble for using it, it’s clear this isn’t meant to function like this, so might feel a little cheap if you want a purer run.

How do you do the experience exploit?

The exploit comes from YouTuber Proxy Gate Tactician. As part of a Baldur’s Gate 3 myth-busting video, he put to the test if you can double your experience by passing a dialogue check, and then going into combat after that. Generally, it doesn’t work. You’re supposed to get the same amount of experience from dialogue or combat, but not both. However, while testing, he found the exploit.

Essentially, if you pass a dialogue check, you will get full XP. However, if you then save and reload, and then go into combat, you will receive the XP once more. However, you can triple this XP by passing a dialogue check, then saving, reloading, then knocking out the enemies, saving, and reloading, and then killing all the enemies.

This is a decent amount of work. It will require some save-scumming, but if you’re at the point of using an exploit to get experience, you’re probably fine with that. It’s a surefire way to boost your experience gains and get to higher levels early on in the game.

Use this information as you will. It’s a lot of hassle to mess around with saves, but if you want a boost, this is the way. That is at least until this is patched.