Baldur’s Gate 3 players call for Larian to add Excalibur-like hammer weapon

A concept for an Excalibur-esque hammer has Baldur’s Gate 3 players wanting Larian Studios to add a similar weapon to the CRPG.

BG3 already has an Excalibur-like sword, the Phalar Aluve, which players can find in the Underdark while working through an Arthurian legend-inspired quest.

And like the famous sword in Arthurian lore, players must draw Phalar Aluve from an unyielding stone. Drows and Clerics of Eilistraee should have few problems freeing the sword, while everyone else must resort to using brute strength or rituals.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans wouldn’t mind the crew at Larian taking things a step further, though. And one concept, in particular, has given the community plenty of interesting ideas to ponder.

Players want this Excalibur-inspired weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3

A year ago, Twitter user and DMsGuild creator Drifters Game Workshop shared a character concept for a Barbarian who couldn’t free Excalibur and instead used the sword and the stone as a “big hammer.”

Such an idea has already made its way to the likes of Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, with an Excalibur/Hammer weapon lodged in a block of stone. The Twitter user’s concept image also calls to mind Bloodborne’s beloved Kirkhammer. Notably, fans believe a similar weapon type would work well within Baldur’s Gate 3’s DnD lore.

“Why are we not funding this, Larian?” asked Redditor QuickdrawBlues in a Reddit post that’s gaining lots of traction.

Running with the idea, one Redditor said such a Barbarian character in BG3 should have “extremely bad luck… due to some angry gods that want the actual hero of their choice to get the sword.”

The original poster added to the conversation as well, saying they’d like to see the Phalar Aluve get a “Barbarian option” that allows bludgeoning attacks.

Another interesting idea posits the incredible journey the proposed Excalibur/Hammer-wielding Barbarian could go on in Baldur’s Gate 3. One user elaborated, “[the Barbarian could] get into a big encounter and all hope seems lost, then slowly the stone sluffs off as they’ve finally been deemed worthy and turn the tide of the battle with their new blade.”

Based on the thread, it seems such an addition would be a dream come true for much of the BG3 community.