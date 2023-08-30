Baldur’s Gate 3 director coyly hints at new story content

Larian Studios’ CEO Swen Vincke has subtly teased that new story-related content may come to Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available on PC for nearly a month, and some players have already seen much of what the game has to offer in Act 3.

With some fans having already completed their time with the game, many have wondered if DLC content is on the table. While developer Larian Studios initially stated they had no plans for DLC, the team recently said they “want to do more” with the game.

Now, it seems Larian may be more open to the idea of more story-related content expansions down the line after CEO Swen Vincke slyly hinted at a possible course of action.

Larian Studios CEO hints at possible Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC content

The tease came from Vincke’s Twitter account after he quote-tweeted Larian Studio’s Community Update #24 post.

Vincke simply said: “Thinking of all the actors we’re going to call back to the studio.”

Calling back actors into the studio to record new lines of dialogue is the first concrete hint fans have heard about new content coming to the game.

In game development, actors typically record voice work fairly early on in production and have no real reason to come back after the game has launched. Except, of course, when there’s brand-new content in the works.

Seeing as Baldur’s Gate 3 is a very story-heavy game, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that many voice actors would need to come back to reprise their roles should more story-related content be coming in the future.

Of course, this is all still speculation as no concrete story expansions have been officially confirmed. It’s technically possible voice actors may be brought back in to alter or add to scenes already in the final game, such as Karlach’s expanded epilogue.

Still, that seems somewhat unlikely. For now, fans will just have to keep an eye out for any future announcements Larian Studios has in store.