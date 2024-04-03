Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge Easter egg in Tav playthrough has players obsessed

A Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge Easter egg has players developing their own head cannon during their Tav playthroughs.

Despite releasing in August of 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are still finding new Easter eggs, in large part due to the massive scope of the game. Like most RPGs, it’s common for players to miss certain parts of the game during their initial playthrough.

As such, the BG3 community has taken to sharing these various Easter eggs across the likes of Reddit and social media. The latest Easter egg to be shared amongst the Baldur’s Gate 3 community being the discovery of the Dark Urge’s body during Act 3 of the game.

One BG3 player shared their findings in a new Reddit thread while playing through the game as Tav.

“So after defeating Orin and entering her chambers, I found some dead bodies I imagine she did her usual stabby thing with, one of them being a white dragonborn who looks an awful lot like the default Dark Urge. If it is the Durge, is this what happens to them if you don’t select them at the start?”

While in development, Baldur’s Gate 3 was given the codename Gustav. As such, the devs decided to pay homage to this by choosing Tav as the default name for the generic male custom character.

On release, fans quickly discovered that the name section of the customization screen was largely hidden, resulting in many players missing the section and as such, playing through the game with their character being called Tav.

Therefore, Tav has become a sort of meme and inside joke within the BG3 community, with many now referring to their playthrough using the default male character as a Tav run.

As such, players have been coming up with their own head cannon explanation as to why Durge’s corpse appears during Act 3 of the game when playing as Tav.

“Gameplay decisions aside, from a lore perspective it would be fair to assume it’s because the Durge failed to beat Orin and for his failure Bhal consumed/destroyed his soul, preventing that form of communication,” wrote one BG3 player.

Another added, “All signs point to that being the Durge. The corpse is only there if you don’t play Durge.”