Baldur’s Gate 3 players explain why they’d never pick a human Tav

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have revealed they outright refuse to play races such as humans when starting up a new game

Baldur’s Gate gives players near-infinite possibilities to create a unique character from scratch. Although some of these choices go relatively untouched by the player base.

One of these choices heavily affects the way the player progresses through the game – race. The race that the player chooses may lock them out of some choices or make certain NPCs aggressive towards them from the start.

Out of all the races, there are a handful that receive no love from the community. When players weighed in with their feelings on choosing races, the short varieties were among those less chosen.

Dwarf, Gnomes, and Halflings were among those that got the most of the hate. The reasoning? Mostly due to the uncanny feeling players get when looking at them through cutscenes. Which makes sense when all the main companions are decently tall.

“I don’t use the short races because the body proportions look too uncanny to me. Like the gnomes’ heads look too big and things like that. I’ll get over it one day and be unstoppable.” said one commenter.

Larian Studios Human race in Baldur’s Gate 3

But overall the race that was universally disliked was the human race, mostly due to its blame storyline in the game. Storyline aside, humans also lack a lot of the special capabilities that come with other races.

“I will never be a human. I’m human in real life, why would I want to experience that in-game? Let me be a sexy little person or with badass horns and a tail or breathe acid. Human life is too boring.” explained one user.

The race chosen is ultimately up to the player and what experience they want to have. Although sticking to the dungeons and dragons theme and going for a more whimsical character is never a bad choice.