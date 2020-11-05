 First look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics - Dexerto
Logo
Assassin's Creed

First look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics

Published: 5/Nov/2020 13:27

by Andrew Highton
eivor in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla looks to be the franchise’s most brutal game ever. So it’s only fitting that Ubisoft provides you with some flashy gear to slay your foes. We have a great first look at some of the stylish Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics you’ll be able to apply to Eivor.

Needless to say, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Eivor is going to be cleaning a fair share of blood from his mighty weapons. Regardless of which gender you go for, Eivor is a fearsome warrior covered in cloth and armor. But it’s important to look good whilst killing too.

The latest images show off some classy looking skins and cosmetics that Assassin’s Creed fans will be able to get their hands on. Ranging from Draugr-inspired gear to full-on homages to previous Assassin’s Creed protagonists.

Take a look at the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics in these brand new images.

How do you buy these skins and cosmetics?

Assassin’s Creed games use a premium in-game currency known as “Helix Credits”.

You can obtain this currency through two different means. You can either earn a limited amount for free by completing specific objectives. Or you can also spend real money to acquire bulk amounts of Helix Credits.

In addition to purchasing skins and cosmetics, they can also be used to save yourself time during the game. For example, in previous Assassin’s Creed games, Helix Credits could be spent on crafting materials to speed the gathering process up.

Gear Set, Tattoo Set, and Character Packs

In a live stream featured on yossef cohen‘s YouTube channel, several of these cosmetics were given a first look.

Draugr Set

draugr set in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Draugr Set.

Huldufolk Set

huldufolk set in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Huldufolk Set.

Bayek of Siwa Outfit

bayek's outfit in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Bayek Outfit.

Runestone Tattoo Set

runestone tattoo set assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Runestone tattoo Set.

Valkyrie Tattoo Set

 

valkyrie tattoo set in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Valkyrie Tattoo Set.

Draugr Pack

draugr pack in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Draugr Pack.

Valkyrie Pack

the valkyrie pack in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Valkyrie pack.

Video of the cosmetics and gameplay

If you wish to view the full video featuring this new gameplay and get a closer look at the store, then click the video below.

Timestamp: 1: 39: 51

This is only a snippet of what players can expect from the full release of Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on November 10.

Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass content revealed

Published: 20/Oct/2020 18:09

by Andrew Highton
Eivor looking across a distance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft Montreal

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

With excitement reaching fever pitch for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft has announced plans for extending the life of the game, post-launch, with brand new expansion packs. These DLCs have been given tentative release dates in the new trailer.

Despite the game not releasing for nearly another month, Ubisoft has already announced their plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla after the initial launch. An official video posted to their Twitter and YouTube channel outlines their full-year plan to maintain the game’s status.

Season Pass buyers will gain access to the two main expansion packs – due for release in 2021 – whereas regular owners of the game will still receive smaller pieces of seasonal content throughout the year. Owners of the Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition will have the Season Pass automatically.

A timeline of post-launch content for Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft Montreal
Ubisoft intends to keep Assassin’s Creed Valhalla going for at least a year.

Wrath of the Druids

Due for release in Spring 2021, Wrath of the Druids takes place in Ireland and tasks Eivor with unravelling the mysteries of a druid cult. Set in Dublin, he has to hunt down members of this mysterious cult and fight them.

The Siege of Paris

Due for release in Summer 2021, The Siege of Paris takes place in France and will have you exploring and conquering Paris during this famous period in Viking history, and will even see the appearance of Charles The Fat (Charles III).

The Legend of Beowulf

This extra content will be available at launch and suggests you’ll be taking on the famed beast, Beowulf.

Free seasonal content

This content will be available to all owners of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and will be released throughout the year. It features: The Yule Festival (late 2020), various other festivals, new events, new gear, and new game modes – including River Raid.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is due for release on November 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.