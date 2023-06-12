Assassin’s Creed Nexus sees Ezio, Cassandra & Connor return for VR adventure

Assassin’s Creed is taking itself to brand new heights and exciting new platforms thanks to the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Nexus, a VR adventure featuring three classic and beloved characters.

Assassin’s Creed is a beloved franchise that’s remained a giant in the gaming industry. It’s gathered an army of fans and a steady stream of unique historical experiences from the classic gameplay of Assassin’s Creed 2 to fighting like a pirate in one of the most beloved titles, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag.

Now, a brand new title is on its way, introducing a season of firsts and a thrilling new way to explore the franchise. Assassin’s Creed Nexus is certainly shaping up to be unlike anything fans have seen before.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus revisits classic characters in VR first

Ubisoft Explore the classic characters through your own eyes.

At its core, Assassin’s Creed Nexus is an upcoming VR game in which you get to embody three different time periods and therefore, three different characters: Ezio Auditore da Firenze (Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Revelations), Cassandra (Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey), and Connor (Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag). These a new stories for these characters too, so fans will get more time with some of the franchise’s most iconic characters.

For the first time in Assassin’s Creed history, Nexus will be bringing the franchise to the VR world, meaning this will be the first opportunity to play as your favorite character in both first person and across multiple different maps.

Nevertheless, Nexus still embodies the same Assassin’s Creed nature many know and love, keeping the experience single-player and allowing said player the chance to embody all the tactics, brutality, and free choices many used in games of old.

On top of this, the combat should be all the more engaging, with players able to use bows, swords, throwing knives, and of course, their hidden blade whenever required. They’ll also be able to do the classic leap of faith, as long as the player’s not too scared of heights.

Ultimately, combining an immersive VR experience with three classic characters means Assassin’s Creed Nexus is already a game filled with firsts, and it certainly looks like an experience unlike any other.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus trailer

The 2023 Ubisoft Forward showcase featured gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Nexus.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus will be released in 2023 on Meta Quest Pro, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest 2.