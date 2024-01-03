sweetdreams merges ALGS slot with Stallions, opening door for Oversleepers to join league

Christopher ‘sweetdreams’ Sexton has merged his ALGS slot with another team, leaving a spot open for Oversleepers to join the league.

The Apex Legends esports off-season is still going strong as sweetdreams has revealed that he is merging his slot, previously belonging to NRG Esports, with another free-agent squad, Stallions.

This brings together sweetdreams, Nathan ‘Nafen’ Nguyen, Nicholas ‘Fuhhnq’ Wall and ‘Slayr’ all together on one squad. sweetdreams and Nafen have been a limbo since NRG left Apex Legends Esports after the 2023 season concluded.

The player hinted that other esports organizations were interested in signing an ALGS squad, however, it does not seem like his squad has been able to secure a contract.

Because of the merger, the North American ALGS pro league had an extra slot open that needed to be filled. According to Oversleepers, the unsigned squad has a spot in the league for the 2024 season.

ALGS adds Oversleepers to ALGS NA Pro League

Oversleepers is a squad consisting of former Splitgate pros ‘JP’ and ‘Charmander’ with young up-and-comer ‘Vodery’ as their third player.

The other team rumored to be joining the league after the merger was the Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff-led team Tripods.

“OH MY GOD WE MADE PRO LEAGUE,” Vodery said on social media after receiving the news.

While Oversleepers did not qualify for ALGS through the Pre-Season Qualifiers, the team did have some impressive results. Across the four weeks of play, the team placed in the top 20 three times and even recorded a fifth-place finish in week three.

While some fans might be disappointed that Tripods were not invited into the league, there is still time for more teams to merge and open up spots for the squad. The North American ALGS competition kicks off on January 19 and will be the start of the first year of play with partnered teams.