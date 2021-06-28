Respawn job listing confirms Apex Legends new map plans for Arenas and BR

Apex Legends players are always looking to the future and what might be coming next. While we’re getting a throwback to the original Kings Canyon, Respawn are also looking to make new maps.

In the two years since Apex Legends launched, Respawn have made a number of huge map changes and introduced two new maps on top of the original setting of Kings Canyon.

World’s Edge and Olympus have both proven to be popular with fans, even if it took a while to get the battle royale moved to new locations.

While a new map doesn’t seem imminent, Respawn have plans for new original maps in the future, given that they want a new level designer.

Advertisement

Respawn’s Jason McCord noted that the developers are looking for another level designer, just a year after they were searching for their last addition.

Just like last time, any new designers that join the Respawn team will work on new map updates, the popular Town Takeover events, as well as maps for both the battle royale and arenas modes.

McCord’s post also teases “special projects” as well, but there’s no real way of telling what they might be for Apex. They could, though, be related to Respawn’s other games that they have in the works.

We're also looking for a Level Designer. https://t.co/wcwv6TofCC This person will work on things like:

– Town takeovers

– Seasonal map updates

– Arenas maps

– Whole original maps like Olympus, etc.

– Special Projects 👀 — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) June 25, 2021

As for when exactly we could see a new map in Apex, that’s up in the air. Respawn haven’t stuck to a schedule of releasing a new map with each alternating seasonal update.

Advertisement

Kings Canyon survived by itself for three seasons before World’s Edge was introduced, and it was a further four updates before Olympus was added.

Season 10 won’t be too far off and there has been no indication that a new map will come with that update, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the future brings.