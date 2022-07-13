Number one Arenas player in Apex Legends caught boosting in Ranked

Alex Garton . 1 hour ago

The number one Ranked Arenas player in Apex Legends has been caught boosting in an attempt to climb even higher in Predator.

Apex Legends utilizes the Easy Anti-Cheat system to detect players using third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over their competition.

While this is effective for banning those using hacks, the anti-cheat can’t suspend cheaters who are boosting for RP and AP as there is no software to detect.

Boosting has become a massive issue in Arenas as the playerbase is smaller, allowing cheaters to queue up at the same time and trade over free wins.

Well, the highest Ranked Arenas player on the Xbox leaderboards has been caught “blatantly” cheating, asking for other players to boost so they can gain free AP.

Respawn Entertainment Boosting is difficult for Respawn to detect as it isn’t picked up by the anti-cheat.

Posted to the Apex Legends subreddit on July 12, a user has showcased the huge amount of boosting going on in Ranked Arenas.

Reddit user Easy-Row-4209 caught the number one Ranked Xbox Arenas player in Predator asking for other competitors to help them boost their rank.

With a total of 16,420 AP, the cheater is sitting at the top of the leaderboards and seems to have been unfairly gaining points for a long time now.

This is extremely concerning for those who enjoy climbing Arenas Ranked, as Respawn is seemingly unable to detect boosters.

While the anti-cheat cannot detect these players, Respawn employees can manually ban them if they’re shown proof that they’re cheating.

Well, Security Analyst for Apex Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford revealed in a recent stream that he’s aware of these boosters and is going to take action against them soon.

“yee, boutta s**t on all the players abusing arenas stuff in Ranked”.

Fingers crossed these punishments arrive as soon as possible so the leaderboards showcase a more accurate picture of the current rankings.

With boosting in BR and Arenas becoming a serious and common issue, Respawn may have to come up with a new system that doesn’t just rely on manual bans if they want to eradicate it for good.