How to watch ALGS Autumn Circuit Playoffs: Stream, schedule

Published: 12/Dec/2020 16:50

by Julian Young
The Apex Legends Global Series Autumn Circuit wraps up with two days of playoffs on December 19 and December 20. Here’s how to watch all of the action on both days.

  • Dates: December 19-20
  • Regions: NA, SA, EMEA, APAC North, APAC South
  • Prize pool $451,000

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Autumn Circuit is nearly complete. After three months of competition, the remaining teams will face off one more time in the Autumn Circuit Playoffs.

ALGS Autumn Playoffs stream

While the next ALGS event – the Winter Circuit – has been announced by Respawn, there is still plenty left to fight for in the Autumn Circuit. The top 20 teams in each region will compete for the best placement and their share of a hefty $451,000 prize pool.

The remaining Autumn Circuit prize money and implications for future competitive play are on the line, and teams will push themselves to provide their best performance yet. First place in each of the NA, SA and EMEA regions will win $45,000, while $18,000 is the top prize in both the APAC regions.

The Autumn Circuit playoffs will take place December 19 and December 20. The action will be broken down by region, and fans can watch their favorite teams compete per the schedule confirmed by Respawn.

ALGS Autumn Playoffs Schedule

  • Saturday, December 19:
    • APAC North – 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 9 AM GMT / 10 AM CET
    • South America – 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST / 5 PM GMT / 6 PM CET
    • North America – 3 PM PST / 6 PM EST / 11 PM GMT / 12 AM CET
  • Sunday, December 20:
    • APAC South – 11 PM PST / 2 AM EST / 7 AM GMT / 8 AM CET
    • EMEA –  8 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET

Viewers can watch the event on the official Apex Legends Twitch and YouTube channels, where all of the Autumn Circuit Playoff action will be broadcasted. Many of the competitors will also be streaming the event on their own channels, so viewers can tune in alongside their favorite competitors as well.

Teams will face off on World’s Edge as the ALGS Autumn Circuit wraps up.

Players can tune in and watch the action depending on their time zone and the teams they plan to follow. There will be plenty of excitement in each region, with clashes of rival teams and personalities across the board.

Fans will have a chance to see if TSM can extend their dominant steak in NA play, whether or not Alliance can continue a series of strong performances in EMEA, and many other storylines across all regions.

Apex Legends fans should make sure to tune in and watch their favorite players and teams compete when the action kicks off with the APAC North region on December 19.

Apex Legends gives out free packs to players who lost Ranked Points

Published: 12/Dec/2020 12:06

by Calum Patterson
After a strange glitch in Apex Legends Ranked Play resulted in thousands of players losing RP unfairly, Respawn has made amends by handing out one free pack to each affected account.

The bug essentially was matching players with teammates in a different rank, then kicking them because their rank was either too high or too low to play with those teammates.

Of course, this was no fault of the player, and there was absolutely nothing they could have done to avoid it, but being kicked from the game would still cost them RP.

One player, whose post went viral on Reddit, lost 96 ranked points after entering a Diamond game, matched with a gold player, and subsequently being kicked as their rank was too high.

Players were kicked and docked RP after being matched with lower/higher ranked players.

To make matters worse, they were also dealt a 10-minute matchmaking delay – enough time to take a recording of the incident and post it online.

Quickly, the bug came to the attention of the developers, who, seeing the severity of the issue, issued a very quick fix before it affected an even larger portion of the player base.

There was bad news too though, as there was no way of Respawn returning lost RP to players. To make up for it, one free Apex pack has been granted to any player who was hit by the bug, confirmed by Respawn’s Director of Communications, Ryan Rigney.

Although not the outcome or ‘fix’ ranked players would have hoped for, it’s certainly better than nothing. Having said that, some were less than impressed by a single pack being the compensation.

The good news is that with the bug fixed, you shouldn’t be at risk of randomly being booted from a ranked game because Apex inadvertently matched you with players of different ranks.