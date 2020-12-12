The Apex Legends Global Series Autumn Circuit wraps up with two days of playoffs on December 19 and December 20. Here’s how to watch all of the action on both days.

Dates: December 19-20

Regions: NA, SA, EMEA, APAC North, APAC South

Prize pool $451,000

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Autumn Circuit is nearly complete. After three months of competition, the remaining teams will face off one more time in the Autumn Circuit Playoffs.

ALGS Autumn Playoffs stream

While the next ALGS event – the Winter Circuit – has been announced by Respawn, there is still plenty left to fight for in the Autumn Circuit. The top 20 teams in each region will compete for the best placement and their share of a hefty $451,000 prize pool.

The remaining Autumn Circuit prize money and implications for future competitive play are on the line, and teams will push themselves to provide their best performance yet. First place in each of the NA, SA and EMEA regions will win $45,000, while $18,000 is the top prize in both the APAC regions.

The Autumn Circuit playoffs will take place December 19 and December 20. The action will be broken down by region, and fans can watch their favorite teams compete per the schedule confirmed by Respawn.

ALGS Autumn Playoffs Schedule

Saturday, December 19 : APAC North – 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 9 AM GMT / 10 AM CET South America – 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST / 5 PM GMT / 6 PM CET North America – 3 PM PST / 6 PM EST / 11 PM GMT / 12 AM CET

: Sunday, December 20 : APAC South – 11 PM PST / 2 AM EST / 7 AM GMT / 8 AM CET EMEA – 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET

:

Viewers can watch the event on the official Apex Legends Twitch and YouTube channels, where all of the Autumn Circuit Playoff action will be broadcasted. Many of the competitors will also be streaming the event on their own channels, so viewers can tune in alongside their favorite competitors as well.

Players can tune in and watch the action depending on their time zone and the teams they plan to follow. There will be plenty of excitement in each region, with clashes of rival teams and personalities across the board.

Fans will have a chance to see if TSM can extend their dominant steak in NA play, whether or not Alliance can continue a series of strong performances in EMEA, and many other storylines across all regions.

Apex Legends fans should make sure to tune in and watch their favorite players and teams compete when the action kicks off with the APAC North region on December 19.