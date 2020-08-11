How to get the best loot from Lifeline's Care Package in Apex Legends

If you’re a Lifeline player in Apex Legends, you likely spend a decent amount of time waiting on your Care Package — but there’s a way to know what you’re going to get out of it before it even drops.

The Care Package is Lifeline’s Ultimate ability. Where other Legends might have more aggressive abilities, such as Octane’s Launch Pad or Wraith’s Dimensional Rift quickly getting them into (or out of) a gunfight, Lifeline is all about supporting the team.

With her D.O.C. Heal Drone and Combat Revive, Lifeline can keep teammates’ health up, but the Care Package is something that an entire trio can benefit from.

That said, if you’re a good Lifeline player, you’re likely very selfless — but sometimes you need to think of yourself first.

That’s why it’s worth knowing that you can essentially pick what you want to get out of your Care Package, because sometimes you might want to prioritize your own needs rather than that of your team. In particular, it's worth knowing that you can guarantee yourself getting purple shields, helmet or a knockdown shield from the care package every single time.

So, a tip that many players aren’t actually aware of is that each of the three slots of a Care Package contain particular items. You can expect to find one of the following in each door:

Slot 1 (front slot, relative to where it dropped) Level 3 Weapon Attachments 4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat 1x Digital Threat

Slot 2 (right door) Purple body shield Purple helmet Purple knockdown shield

Slot 3 (left door) Shield Cells Shield batteries Syringes Med Kits Phoenix Kits



While some savvy Lifeline players might have caught wind of this already, it’s obviously not something that is well-known across the entire community, and it could be a game-changer if you ever find yourself in a sticky situation and need to grab that purple helmet or shield in an instant.

It’s worth remembering that unlike regular Care Packages, Lifeline’s will never carry weapons such as the Kraber, Devotion or Peacekeeper, so if you’re holding out for a gun, you might be waiting a while.