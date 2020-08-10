Handy Apex Legends finisher trick removes annoying door campers

Apex Legends players have got a handy trick that anyone can use if you happen to come up against a downed enemy who is blocking your path through a door.

Anyone who has ventured into the world of Apex Legends knows just how it annoying it when you down an enemy but can’t finish the job. They can easily slide away to their teammates, get revived, and turn the tables on you.

It’s also incredibly annoying when you’ve got them downed but instead of them high-tailing it to a waiting teammate, they lay down in front of you and restrict your path. This can be even more infuriating when you’re inside a building.

However, some players have got a neat trick that every Apex Legends fan should know that will you get rid of a downed enemy who is blocking a door.

It comes courtesy of Reddit user LEtheD13, who points out that by starting and then canceling certain finishers, you can pretty much toss an enemy out the way.

That’s right, if you trigger certain finisher animations on a downed enemy, and then cancel it before you eliminate them, they will be moved out of your way in a flash.

That means that you’re not a sitting duck while finishing the kill and your path has been opened so that you can chase down their teammates. Though, as noted, the animation only comes through certain canceled finishers, so you might have to experiment with a few different ones first.

As mentioned, with it only working for a few certain finishers, it’s not known if this is a strange animation bug or something that Respawn intended to happen.

Either way, however, if it is intended, you won’t have to worry about them fixing it. Though, if they do roll out a fix, it won’t be the end of the world either.