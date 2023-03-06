Catalyst pick rate skyrockets in Apex Legends thanks to OP Seer combo

Catalyst’s popularity has skyrocketed in Apex Legends since Season 16 went live after players discovered an OP combination with Seer.

Catalyst has one of the unique kits in Apex Legends that’s built for controlling the pace of skirmishes and taking gunfights on her terms.

With the ability to lockdown buildings with her Passive and a giant wall that can split up an enemy squad, her tactical playstyle is extremely rewarding if you’re willing to put in the practice.

Although her popularity was trending downwards all the way through Season 15, her pick rate has spiked in Revelry.

This is not only because of the class rework but also because the community has discovered an OP combo involving her and Seer’s Ultimate.

Respawn Entertainment Catalyst’s pick rate has increased by 22% since Season 16 went live.

Seer & Catalyst combo is unbelievably OP in Apex Legends

After peaking in popularity with a 12.1% pick rate at the start of Season 15, Catalyst slowly trended downward before hitting an all-time low of 1.7% just after Revelry went live.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, over the last few weeks, the Defensive Conjurer’s use has increased by 23%, taking her up to an overall pick rate of 2.3%.

While this boost in pick rate could be attributed to her new Controller Passive that allows her to scan beacons for the next ring, it’s more likely a result of the new OP Seer & Catalyst combo that’s taken over Ranked.

It involves placing down a Catalyst wall and Seer Ultimate at the same time, granting your allies wall hacks, and giving your foes no chance to fight back.

https://twitter.com/TeqAPEX/status/1631884422017343489

There’s no doubt this mechanic will be patched in the near future, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Catalyst’s pick rate continues going up or slumps back down.

Either way, with more pros playing her than ever before, it’s highly likely Catalyst will make an appearance in the ALGS as her ability to disrupt the flow of skirmishes is unmatched.