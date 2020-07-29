Broken Apex Legends revive bug is back again

An old bug that used to prevent Apex Legends players from being able to revive their teammates seems to have returned in Season 5, making for some seriously infuriating games.

There have been numerous instances of bugs with reviving teammates, including a major issue with Mirage’s clones instantly reviving enemies, but this one is bound to cause some major rifts between teammates.

As it was in Season 2 — prior to being patched — sometimes, players are simply unable to revive their teammate, with the command prompt not popping up.

Though it has been around a year since the bug was first found in the game, players were relatively unaffected in recent months as Respawn seemingly found a fix but somehow, someway, the bug has found its way back into the game.

As you can see in the clip provided below, no matter how hard you try, when the bug hits you simply cannot pick up your teammate no matter how hard you try.

It’s unclear what causes the bug, seeming to occur completely at random, but it essentially means you have to leave your teammate for dead and instead get their tag to a respawn beacon before it’s too late — which could be the difference between winning or losing.

The clip, from Reddit user RhydonHerSlowbro, depicts a downed Bloodhound with absolutely no prompt showing up, and in this case it did cost them the match as Rhydon was torn between continuing the attempt to pick up their teammate and trying to fend off nearby enemies.

Advertisement

One user responded to Rhydon’s post saying that when it had impacted them in Season 2, neither they nor their teammate were able to revive the downed player, which may suggest it is an issue on the side of the downed player, and not those trying to revive them.

As with Rhydon's predicament, Ciralak simply says that "we had to wait until the poor dude bled out" which — especially if you're playing with a random duo or trio — can be seriously aggravating for everyone involved.

Regardless of how it’s caused, Respawn will be desperate to put this bug to bed once and for all, so expect a fix or comment from the developer before long.