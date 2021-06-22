Apex Legends streamers show Ranked mode “falling apart” as cheaters run rampant

A number of Apex Legends streamers and content creators have been growing increasingly frustrated by the rise of cheaters in high-ranked lobbies, exposing quite a few hackers on social media.

Just like most other multiplayer games, Apex Legends has had its fair share of issues with cheaters and hackers ruining matches.

Respawn Entertainment have tried to root these cheaters out with multiple ban waves and changes to the battle royale, but plenty slip through the cracks still.

It’s not uncommon to have a casual game or two ruined by an aim botter, but they’ve also been sneaking into Ranked matches as well, much to the frustration of some top-ranked players.

Popular Apex player Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano questioned the current state of Ranked, saying the battle royale is “falling apart” as cheaters run riot.

The former CLG pro showcased a clip from a recent game as he spectated a cheater who was using an aimbot to lock on to enemies from a ridiculous distance.

“What is Ranked rn…. what is happening to Apex? It’s quite literally falling apart before our eyes and no ones saying s**t,” he said. “It’s all “Stop complaining streamer” but what the f**k?! This is getting ridiculous.”

NRG’s Tanner ‘Rogue’ Trebb responded to Noko’s post saying “you’re telling me” before admitting Apex is in a “rough” place right now.

Bro lol, ur telling me — Rogue (@TTrebb) June 21, 2021

STAY POSITIVE. APEX IS ROUGH BUT WE CAN DO IT. — Rogue (@TTrebb) June 21, 2021

G2’s Tyler ‘Dezignful’ Gardner offered up a solution akin to Counter-Strike prime matches where players pay for better matchmaking.

“Apex ranked could cost $ and in return reward players with skins, ea coins, heirloom shards for their rank/placement of that season to help mitigate the cheater problem,” he suggested.

Apex ranked could cost $ and in return reward players with skins,ea coins, heirloom shards for there rank/placement of that season to help mitigate the cheater problem — Dezignful (@G2Dezignful) June 17, 2021

Apex YouTuber CloverWzy also asked for cheaters to be addressed but noted that Ranked is also in need of a few other changes as well to make it enjoyable again.

Nerf Bloodhound

Nerf Octane pad

Nerf Spitfire

Rework Revenant

Fix cheater problems and ranked might actually be enjoyable😊 — CloverWzy (@CloverWzy) June 19, 2021

It’s clear that players are desperate for changes, but it remains to be seen if Respawn can get them rolled out.

The devs did manage to address the DDOS issue that had been plaguing matches recently, but rooting out every cheater and hacker is a bigger task.