Apex Legends Revenant bug makes silence cancel friendly abilities

A strange new bug in Apex legends is apparently causing Revenant’s Silence ability to cancel out allies’ abilities, as well as those of enemies, and it’s throwing players for a serious loop.

Normally, Revenant’s Silence damages and prevents enemy players from using abilities for 10 seconds after the projectile is thrown - but apparently it can also do the same to allies, which definitely isn’t supposed to happen.

As we mentioned, Silence is Revenant's Tactical ability that deals 10 damage and disables all enemy tactical and ultimate abilities for 10 seconds if they're inside the cloud.

It's not supposed to affect teammates, but new clips showing it doing exactly that have begun to pop up on social media - meaning that Revenant might be just as dangerous to his teammates as everyone else.

As you can see in the clip above, Lifeline's rez seems to be going fine at first, and Wattson is on her way back to the world of the living - until the friendly Revenant throws his Silence in, which cancels the revive.

Normally, friendly players on the same team are able to run through the cloud created by Silence and still use abilities, so this seems to be a strange interaction with Lifeline's Drone, rather than Revenant being broken.

In fact, multiple abilities have been proven to cancel out the drone while still not directly affecting allies otherwise, such as Banglore's smoke, Caustic's traps and even Crypto's Drone if it gets too close.

It's currently unknown whether or not Revenant's Silence will cancel out any other allied abilities, but we would strongly suggest playing it safe when your teammate decides to throw it out.

Several players have suggested that Lifeline's Drone and Revenant's abilities behave this way to prevent either legend from being too OP during a fight, but it does seem strange that only certain abilities appear to be affected.

Whatever is going on, hopefully Respawn either addresses these potentially bugged interactions, or at least explains why they're working like this soon, otherwise we might have to go back to only playing Gibraltar.