Apex Legends players want Respawn to add “insane” 5-person squads mode

Apex Legends players think a mode that allows more than three people per squad would be “insane and unbalanced” — but a whole lot of fun at the same time.

Since day one, the biggest squad size featured in Apex Legends has been three players. There’s also the option to drop in solo or in duos… but what if we had even bigger options?

Apparently, that idea seems to be a popular one, as it was a subject that skyrocketed to the top of the Apex subreddit on January 7.

5 person squads in Apex Legends?

Posted by user ‘gwarchild911,’ the simple question soon racked up more than 7,000 upvotes just a few hours after going live. It might not be the most balanced mode, but having larger teams than normal seems to be a popular idea.

“I want four, 15 man squads to fight it out. Would be one hell of an LTM,” one user suggested, upping the ante even more.

“This would be absolutely insane and unbalanced, but it sounds like lots of fun so I’m down lmao,” another added.

While it would be an entirely new experience, there is one major issue that could arise: Getting every member of the team geared out.

Having five or more players on a squad might make fights more interesting, but it would also turn looting into a whole new game, as well. Just think about the challenges of finding enough ammo with three people; now just imagine getting enough for five people with the same weapon.

Adding a mode with five person squads, or even doing something like Fortnite’s Team Rumble — where the whole lobby is split into just two teams — would certainly shake things up. It’s just an idea for now, but who knows? There’s plenty of Apex yet to come in 2022.