Apex Legends quest achievement reveals Skull Town return

It looks like Skull Town is making a return to Apex Legends in Season 5, as players discovered something very interesting related to the hunt achievements.

As members of the community will know by now, a number of new PVE hunts have been added since the beginning of the current season, with pesky prowlers hunting in packs for the latest challenge – Broken Ghost: High Octane.

In the achievements section, however, there's a reference made to Skull Town that may suggest its removal from the game could be short-lived.

As a matter of fact, there's a strong possibility that we'll be heading back to the point of interest very soon, but as part of the new quests list.

Seen below, in a post from user Not-A-Noob-Gamer, there's a legendary achievement called "Return to Skull Town". Now, if that's not an indication, we don't know what is.

There is no confirmed timeframe for as to when this achievement will be available to unlock in-game, but with Season 5 still relatively new and a whole load more of these hunts to come, we wouldn't be surprised to see a new mission appear later in the season.

Skull Town was removed from Kings Canyon with the title's latest major patch, to kick off the season, with Respawn claiming that many more "meaningful" changes like this should be expected in the future.

The idea of destinations coming back in quests will be encouraging for players, though, because you never know... Your favorite landing spot might be the next to get the chop. At least there's the possibility of a return, should it happen.