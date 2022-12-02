Apex Legends expert claims players are “sleeping on” underrated SMG

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Popular Apex Legends YouTuber The Gaming Merchant is convinced the community is still “sleeping” on the “best SMG” in the game.

When it comes to close-quarter combat in Apex Legends, very few weapons can outperform an SMG in terms of damage output and mobility.

Of course, choosing the best from the bunch can be a difficult task, especially when they all have their own strengths and weaknesses.

Despite this, it’s the Volt that appears to be the overwhelming favorite for the community, mostly because of its easy-to-control recoil pattern.

Well, YouTuber The Gaming Merchant thinks players are using the “wrong” SMG, and there’s a better pick that everyone is “sleeping” on.

Respawn Entertainment The CAR SMG can use light and heavy ammo.

What’s the best SMG in Apex Legends?

The Gaming Merchant hosted a poll for their YouTube audience that asked which SMG is the strongest in Apex Legends.

Out of 4,500 votes, the Volt received 45% of the support with the R99 only taking a mere 19%. However, it was the CAR SMG that shocked The Gaming Merchant the most at 29%.

In his opinion, the CAR is “far superior” to the Volt with “better DPS” on top of its ability to use both light and heavy ammo.

While the YouTuber did concede that the Volt is easier to use, they argue that using the strafing technique eliminates recoil from almost any gun in the game so overall, the CAR is the “best SMG”.

At the end of the day, weapon choice in Apex all comes down to preference but if you’re still “sleeping” on the CAR, it may be worth giving it another chance.

While the weapon can be unforgiving if you miss your shots, it can tear down enemies in milliseconds if used correctly, and with the added ammo feature, it’s incredibly versatile.

So, consider putting down the Volt and opting for the CAR, it may help you secure more kills than ever before.