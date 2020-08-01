Apex Legends data miners debunk World's Edge night map 'leak'

It looks like the rumors swirling about a nighttime version of World's Edge coming to Apex Legends are unwarranted, as the image of what it would look like appears to simply be a bug or a fake.

Fans have grown accustomed battle royale maps changing frequently, and in Apex, the inception of new seasons brings plenty of map changes, and sometimes even new maps.

Advertisement

The World's Edge map came at the beginning of Season 3, replacing Kings Canyon, although both maps are now rotated.

There is already a nighttime variant of Kings Canyon, but fans have been left in the dark (pun intended) over the chances of a night World's Edge. That is, until a strange glitch emerged, described by the Redditor who found it as “blue and darker” than the normal map.

Advertisement

Read More: Incredible Ember Legend concept for Apex Legends is Season 6 worthy

Many speculated that the bug was accidentally revealing an early look at a Season 6 World's Edge variant, but a host of leakers have now had their say.

Reliable leaker Biast12 was among those to cast doubt on the glitch, explaining: "Time to clarify, this is not a night map. A night version needs a .rpak file for the map, and we don't have that - it's 100% fake/fan-made/a bug".

Time to clarify, this is not a night map, a night version needs a .rpak file for the map, and we don't have that = it's 100% fake/fanmade/a bug, 1/3 pic.twitter.com/mqKFFJ3yBf — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) July 31, 2020

He confirmed that the only night variant map in the game's files is for Kings Canyon - a variant we already have.

Advertisement

Just so you know, this is all the map .rpak files we got rn, and "mp_rr_canyonlands_mu1_night" is the only night map in there, and mp_rr_canyonlands_mu1_night is night KC 3/3 pic.twitter.com/SvZQMOZbc9 — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) July 31, 2020

Biast's words were echoed by fellow data miner Shrugtal: "This is either a really good fake or some obscure bug... Impossible to switch to a map that doesn't exist mid-respawn. Doubt it means anything for WE After Dark".

This is either a really good fake or some obscure bug where respawning loads wrong color correction raw_hdr (KC:AD instead of WE). Impossible to switch to a map that doesn't exist mid-respawn. Doubt it means anything for WE After Dark.https://t.co/fmPegENHre — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) July 31, 2020

So, there you have it. If Respawn are indeed working on a night variant of World's Edge, it doesn't appear to be in the game's files yet.

There have even been rumors of another new map coming to Apex Legends in the near future which, if true, would be far higher up Respawn's priority list.