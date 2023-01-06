Apex Legends cheater gets banned live on stream mid-gunfight vs Rogue

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

An Apex Legends cheater was banned live on Tanner ‘Rogue’ Trebb’s Twitch stream in the middle of a gunfight which resulted in them spontaneously transforming into a death box.

For the majority of the Apex Legends community, improving at the game usually involves heading into the Firing Range or grinding out matches for practice.

However, some players prefer to take shortcuts and download third-party software to give them an unfair advantage over their foes.

While some hackers get away with using an aimbot or wallhacks for long periods of time, others are picked up by the automated anti-cheat and immediately banned.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to a cheater during Rogue’s stream with the enemy mysteriously transforming into a death box in the middle of a skirmish.

Respawn Entertainment Hackers and cheaters are causing huge issues at the top ranks in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends hacker banned live during Rogue’s stream

During a recent stream, Rogue and his teammates were taking on an enemy squad in an intense skirmish on Broken Moon.

After aggressively pushing forward for a kill, one of the foes swung on Rogue and attempted to take him down.

However, almost instantly after taking the gunfight, the enemy spontaneously transformed into a death box, revealing that were in fact a cheater.

Either the hacker was manually banned by one of the security team at Respawn, or the automated anti-cheat detected that they were using third-party software.

Shortly after the enemy disappeared and the whole opposing squad had been wiped, Rogue celebrated by shouting “f**k you cheater” and revealing to his teammates that the hacker was “banned in my face”.

With EA and Respawn promising improvements to the anti-cheat, Apex players will be hoping that even more hackers are banned in the future and detected before they can ruin the integrity of Ranked matches.