Amelia Watson yells at YouTube fans poking fun at Hololive star’s Apex Legends skills

Amelia Watson has been diving into the new Apex Legends season, but her chat has been taking every opportunity to poke fun at her skills. So, after one mishap in-game, she dished back a bit of the banter and put an end to the spam ⁠— kind of.

With Apex Legends Season 12 finally dropping, millions of players have been dropping in to see what all the changes are about ⁠— Amelia Watson included. An avid FPS gamer, she loves the pace of the battle royale to hone her reflexes.

Amelia was trying to climb from the depths of Bronze in Apex Legends’ new season. She was having a couple of okay games, but in one specific game near the end of her stream she fell down to an opponent and started backseating her allies.

Once her team wiped the enemy they were fighting, she cheered and maybe slightly oversold her contribution to the fight: “Yay. I helped, I got two kills ⁠— wait no that’s theirs. I got one kill at least.”

She got res’d in by her teammate, but her chat were poking fun at her for dying in the first place and miscounting how many frags she got, spamming “copium”. Amelia had enough though, putting an end to her viewers’ teasing.

“Okay ‘copium’ is now going to be an auto-ban. Type it again ⁠— okay not yet I’ve got to put it in the bot. Alright, that’s what you guys want,” she said, holding back the laughter.

She ended up dropping into a safe spot just to add ‘copium’ to her chat filter, but her reasoning wasn’t necessarily tied to the teasing though: “I don’t like it, it sounds like a dumb word.”

It also did nothing to stop the viewer spam at the end of the day. Instead, they spammed ‘hopium’ and fake deleted message commands.

The related segment begins at 1:36:17.

She did manage to rank up though, pushing from the lowest rank of Bronze 4 to Bronze 3.

It’s still a while until she catches up to Minato Aqua in Master, but Watson isn’t letting anyone talk down to her as she continues her climb.