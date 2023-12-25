Top 10 worst live-action adaptations of all time

Many of our favorite anime series have gotten the live-action adaptation treatment. But not all are successful.

Doing any kind of adaptation of a beloved series will always be a major challenge. However, when it comes to capturing the over-the-top themes, vibrancy, and characters that feature in anime, it can be an almost impossible task.

There have been some successful live-action anime adaptations, especially in recent years. One Piece and Alice in Borderland come to mind. However, these are the exception to the rule.

So, from Dragon Ball to Death Note, here are our top 10 worst live-action anime adaptations of all time.

Top 10 worst live-action anime adaptations of all time

If you’re on the hunt for live-action adaptations that make us laugh and cry – because of how bad they are – then you’re in the right place. So without further ado, let’s begin.

10. Attack On Titan

Attack On Titan is one of the greatest anime series of all time. However, the same can’t be said for the 2015 live-action adaptation.

Based on Hajime Isayama’s dark-action fantasy manga, unlike the popular anime series, the feature film failed to capture the fast-paced action sequences, emotional scenes and even the well-rounded characters we fell in love with.

Rated as a fairly respectable 5/10 (for a live-action adaptation, that is) on IMDB, this film is unintentional comedy gold. Filled with questionable pacing and overly dramatic acting, if you want to see an Attack On Titan parody, then this film is for you.

9. Avatar: The Last Airbender

Before you argue that Avatar: The Last Airbender isn’t an anime, we’re not in 2005 anymore, it’s time to move on. Now we’ve got that out of the way, 2010 live-action film Avatar: The Last Airbender once held the crown for the worst live-action anime adaptation of all time. (Hopefully the new Netflix series can undo the damage this film did).

Set in a war-torn world of elemental magic, the film sort of follows the same plot as the TV series – just with terrible pacing and questionable acting. In the film, we see Aang – the Avatar – discover that he has the power to control the four elements. Over the course of the story, he joins Katara (Nicola Peltz) and her brother Sokka to take on the fire nation and restore harmony to the world.

With fans of the original series decrying this live-action adaptation as whitewashed, poorly written and emotionless, you might want to avoid this film at all costs. Unless you want to experience it for yourself.

8. Dragonball Evolution

As one of the most popular anime franchises ever, it’s no wonder that Dragon Ball got a live-action adaptation. However, it’s also no surprise that it fell victim to the live-action adaptation curse.

Dragonball Evolution is legendarily bad. Released back in 2009, it failed not just at the box office, but also in fans hearts. Why you ask? Because the film deviated so much from the source material that many people who loved the franchise were left disappointed.

The film follows an 18-year-old Goku who receives a mystical Dragonball on his birthday. However, when a dark force triggers an unexpected tragedy, Goku and his friends are forced to embark on an epic quest to collect the seven Dragonballs and save the Earth.

Slated for changing the characters personalities, including making Goku an angsty teenager and pretty much making everyone else a side character, if you’re looking for one-hour and 40 minutes of heartbreak, then this is the film for you.

7. Cowboy Bebop

Classic anime series, Cowboy Bebop was loved for its iconic soundtrack, neo-noir plot and well-developed characters. It’s 2022 Netflix remake, however, provided anything but.

Of course, as the name suggests, Cowboy Bebop was heavily Americanized. Set in the not too distant future, the plot followed the adventures of a gang of bounty hunters across the Solar System as they chase criminals with the Bebop spaceship. But Netflix failed to capture the series original charm.

With fans arguing that whoever made the Netflix series seemed like they’d never watched a Cowboy Bebop episode in their lives, why not check this one out for yourself and see what you think.

6. Fist of the North Star

Made back in 1995, this is the oldest entry on the list. But nostalgia unfortunately doesn’t improve it.

Based on the 1980s Japanese manga series of the same name, the story follows a warrior named Kenshiro in a post-apocalyptic version of Earth. Kenshiro possesses a deadly martial art skill known as Hokuto Shinken, which helps him kill opponents in exceptionally brutal ways using secret pressure points.

You’d think that an anime adaptation like this wouldn’t be too hard to make. Afterall, the 90s were known for their martial arts flicks and the plot of Fist of the North Star isn’t anything out of the ordinary. However, fans argue that the 1995 film ruins Kenshiro’s original “badass” character. This, combined with subpar acting and hilariously inept attempts to create high-speed martial arts scenes, Fist of the North Star is definitely worth a watch if you want to have a quick chuckle.

5. Parasyte: Part 1

Parasyte’s live-action adaptation appears in the middle of this list, mainly because it’s not the worst, but definitely not the best live-action film out there.

Earning itself a 6.8/10 on IMDB, the film follows a similar premise to the Parasyte manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki. This 2014 film follows the story of Izumi Shinichi, a high school student whose right hand is replaced by a parasite. With humanity afflicted by brutal murders all over the world, armed (quite literally) with his parasite, Izumi could be the only person out there to solve them.

The film itself stands alone as a passable horror flick. However, fans of Madhouse’s anime argue that the characters have changed so much from the source material that they can’t even be considered the same people. On top of this, the fights are underwhelming and badly choreographed – essentially, this film can be summarized as almost entirely forgettable.

4. Black Butler

There’s only one question on anime fans minds after they watch this film: why? Being known for ruining the legacy of one of the most popular anime series of all time is no easy feat. And yet this 2014 live-action adaptation somehow managed it.

Directed by Kentaro Otani and Keiichi Sato (too many cooks maybe?), and based on Yana Toboso’s manga of the same name, Black Butler is set in a quasi-Victorian world which has two major powers: The West and the East. The story begins with an orphaned aristocrat who sacrifices her soul to summon a demonic butler to serve her every need. But it has some significant differences to the anime and manga, including changing the genders of beloved characters and their personalities.

So, is this one worth a watch? According to IMDB’s 6.1/10 star rating, yes. But according to the pain it caused anime fans, probably not.

3. Ghost In The Shell

Sorry Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Sanders and every other Hollywood A-lister who decided to attach their name to this trainwreck. Ghost In The Shell’s live-action remake will never be able to live up to its source material.

Beloved series Ghost in the Shell, considered one of the greatest anime ever made, influenced not only the cyberpunk genre but also cult classics like The Matrix. The Hollywood live-action remake generated hype and drew an all-star cast list.

However, despite its huge budget, it failed to capture the innovative style and characters of the original. Furthermore, fans claim that the film’s makers were whitewashing the original Japanese characters, and controversy still surrounds the casting of Scarlett Johansson.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the plot follows a cyborg super soldier as she investigates her past. And while it drew praise for its visuals, it was panned across the board by viewers and critics alike, due to repetitive action over character and story development.

2. Death Note

Death Note won fans over with its intense cat-and-mouse game between antihero Light Yagami and the mysterious L. The plot is simple. It follows high school student Light Yagami who discovers a notebook belonging to bored Shinigami Ryuuk.

But there’s a twist: This notebook grants him with the power to kill anyone whose name is written in its pages. Drunk on his new god-like power, he embarks on a crusade to rid the world of unsavory characters. But, of course, the police will try to stop him.

Netflix’s live-action remake of Death Note lacks the moral complexity of the series and deviates significantly from the popular source material, resulting in a laughable parody of a series which put anime on the international map.

1. Devilman

So, what’s the worst anime live-action adaptation of all time? You might be surprised (although if you watch it, you won’t be) to see Devilman in the number one spot on this list.

Go Nagai’s Devilman manga series has spawned multiple anime adaptations, including the 1970s original and Netflix’s 2018 version Devilman Crybaby. Netflix’s version arguably wasn’t fantastic, but it doesn’t come close to the crimes against anime that the 2004 Devilman live-action adaptation committed.

The plot is simple. It follows a mild-mannered teenager named Akira Fudo who merges with a demon so that he can fight against other demons. You’d think it’d be hard to mess up, but with a 3.9/10 rating on IMDB, it couldn’t have flopped any harder.

Fans heavily criticized the 2004 film across Japan for its unimpressive visual effects, strange use of CGI, unnatural pacing, and poor casting choices. Essentially, Devilman 2004 takes all the worst attributes of the early 2000s action-fantasy movies and rolls them into one, to make a film that’s almost impossible to get through. Although, if you’d like a challenge, you can certainly try.

So, there you have it, with Devilman we conclude our list of the worst anime live-action adaptations of all time. Did you guess any that featured on this list?

While you recover from watching or reading about any of these so bad they’re almost funny films, you can check out our other anime coverage here.