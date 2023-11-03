In the world of anime, style is just as important as substance. Here are our top ten TV series and movies celebrated for their stunning visuals.

Bringing a story from script to screen isn’t easy. Especially when it comes to anime.

It’s common for fans to fall in love with a series, movie, or even studio due to incredible animation, which has resulted in new releases over the years pushing the boundaries of this medium to new heights.

So, if you’re looking for a new series or movie to feast your eyes on, from action-packed series to gripping historical dramas, we’ve handpicked a list of the top ten most beautiful anime for you.

Top 10 most beautiful anime of all time

Anime is known for its visuals. But with various art styles, color schemes, and character aesthetics, some stand out more than others. Here is our carefully curated list of the most beautifully animated anime series and movies of all time.

1. In This Corner of the World

Based on the manga of the same name by Fumiyo Kono, In This Corner of the World is one of the most underrated anime films of all time. Produced by MAPPA, the film is primarily set in Hiroshima, Japan, during the 1930s and 1940s, spanning the years before and after the atomic bombing, and follows the life of a young woman named Suzu.

Often compared to The Grave of the Fireflies, the film’s charm lies in its watercolor animation style. It looks handmade and deceptively simple, with delicate coloring and a subtle three-dimensional quality to both people and objects, but is surprisingly lifelike. For instance, there’s a touching scene where Suzu blows on a dandelion, and the wispy white seeds float through the air. These moments are so striking that they linger in the viewers’ minds long after the film is over and landed this film as the first entry on our list.

Available to watch on: Netflix

2. Violet Evergarden

If you’ve ever seen this series, then it won’t surprise you that it’s being featured on our list. Based on the light novel of the same name by Kana Akatsuki and Akiki Kakase, Violet Evergarden is a heartwarming journey of self-discovery in a post-war world.

The protagonist, Violet, is an ex-soldier striving to rediscover her purpose and overcome the physical and mental trauma of being a weapon of war, all while working as a transcriber at a postal service.

Set in a steampunk version of the Victorian era, this story is one of the most emotionally impactful anime of the 2010s. With its vibrant backdrops, captivating flower depictions, and other captivating visual elements, this series is a rare gem that graces the anime world once in a while. However, be warned, this profoundly human story about life, death, love, and loss will undoubtedly tug at your heartstrings.

Available to watch on: Netflix

3. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular action anime in recent years. Just like Jujutsu Kaisen, this series is known for its visuals as much as it is for its storyline.

Follow the story of Tanjiro, a young man who sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family after demons attack them. From intricate battle sequences to incredibly detailed background scenes, it’s a visual delight for any anime enthusiast – unless you’re not a fan of gore.

Available to watch on: Netflix and Crunchyroll

4. Spirited Away

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli hold an untouchable legendary status in anime. Thanks, in part, to the immensely popular film Spirited Away.

In 2003, the film became the first non-English-language movie to win Best Animated Feature at the 75th Academy Awards. Not just because of its complex storyline, but because of its intricate animation that turned anime into a global phenomenon.

So, enter a mysterious world straight from Japanese folklore, filled with spirits, demons, and suspense, and follow 10-year-old Chihiro’s journey of self-discovery in this beautifully crafted film.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

5. Akira

Akira is one of the oldest entries on our list. Released in 1988, it stands as a landmark in Japanese animation and one of the most influential anime movies of all time.

This futuristic cyberpunk movie, directed by Katsuhiro Otomo, is set in a dystopian version of 2019 (known as Neo-Tokyo) and traces the life of Shotaro Kaneda, the leader of a biker gang, as his childhood friend acquires supernatural powers.

Even now, the film is regarded as an animation triumph, with fans still discovering hidden details and extra nuances over 30 years after its release.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

6. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Produced by the same studio that worked on Attack On Titan, the 2016 action series Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress takes a lot of inspiration from the former. But it also adds its own special twist and style.

The story follows a group of survivors as they seek refuge in an “iron fortress” following an attack on their station by aggressive, undead creatures known as Kabane. While this series isn’t as popular as the one it drew its inspiration from, it marries a steampunk style with a zombie apocalypse setting, showcasing the intricate details of steam-powered machinery and the iron-coated hearts of the undead plaguing this world.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix

7. Princess Mononoke

Next up is another Studio Ghibli film. Legendary director Hayao Miyazaki brings us Princess Mononoke,” a film brimming with magic and stunning animations that put Studio Ghibli firmly on a Western map.

The story revolves around a warrior named Ashitaka. As a settlement threatens to put the gods in the forest in danger, Ashitaka joins forces with Princess Mononoke to put things right.

With its exceptional storyline that tackles themes of exploitation and industrialization in a visually captivating way, Princess Mononoke is a must-watch for any anime lover.

Available to watch on: Netflix

8. Promare

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi, the action-packed movie Promare tells the tale of mutants and supernatural beings at war.

Promare is a prime example of Studio Trigger’s immense skill and ability to create endless visual eye candy. From its fast-paced fight scenes to its energetic music, it’s no wonder this vibrant film is a colorful thrill that will entertain teens and adults alike.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video and Crunchyroll

9. Mononoke

Produced by Toei Animation, known for Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon, Mononoke is an impressive historical series that saturates each episode with decorative visuals and classical paintings, transforming it into a captivating history lesson.

Discover the story of a nameless character known only as the “medicine seller”, as he travels through the Edo and Meiji periods in Japan. As a spin-off of the 2006 horror series Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales, Mononoke earned a spot on this list due to its use of traditional Japanese art styles that many anime fans will be unfamiliar with.

Plus, with only 12 short episodes, you can binge-watch the entire series within a few hours and discover lesser-known elements of Japanese history.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

10. Death Parade

Death Parade is a masterpiece. Filled with humanity’s most primitive emotions like fear, anger and regret, discover what happens when you push a person to their limits in this beautifully animated, fascinating series.

Enter Decim’s bar. In this world, people don’t go to Heaven or Hell when they die. Instead, they either get reincarnated or vanish forever. But how do they reach this decision? Their fate gets determined at a bar called Quindecim through simple games that can range from bowling to air hockey or anything in between. But there’s a twist. As the games continue, the players’ memories come back, and they feed on their most violent tendencies.

Plus, on top of this breathtaking plot comes equally stunning animation with an eerie color palate that adds to the viewers’ suspense.

Available to watch on: Funimation

In the world of anime, beauty isn’t just skin deep; it’s a holistic experience where storytelling, visuals, and emotions converge to create a lasting impact. These top 10 most beautiful anime not only mesmerize the eyes but also touch the soul, proving that the medium is capable of delivering unparalleled eye candy to its viewers. So, whether you’re a die-hard anime enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, these anime are a feast for the senses that you won’t want to miss.

