The Tunnel to Summer: Release date in the UK & Ireland announced

Based on Mei Hachimoku’s award-winning light novel, The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye was released in September 2022. Following its success, this sci-fi movie is looking to expand its audience access with its debut in the UK and Ireland.

The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye, is a sci-fi drama. It follows Kaoru Touno as he tries to unravel the rumours about the Urashima Tunnel. Furthermore, this unique and emotionally compelling movie is sure to surprise the viewers with a mystery tunnel, a frantic time-travelling journey, and adolescent summer love.

The light novel was released in 2019 and was adapted into a manga the following year. The film has also been chosen to be presented in a competition at this year’s Annecy International Film Festival.

The film, directed by Tomohisa Taguchi (BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War) at Studio CLAP (Pompo the Cinephile). Additionally, it was a hit on the festival circuit, wowing audiences at Scotland Loves Anime 2022, Ireland’s Japan Film Festival, and the Tokyo International Film Festival.

The Tunnel to Summer will hit the theatres in the UK and Ireland on 14 July 2023. The screening will be in the Japanese language with English subtitles. The tickets will be available starting 7 July 2023.

The movie was first released in Japan on 9 September 2022. Following that, it was also released in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong between October and January.

The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye trailer

The trailer features Anzu and Kaoru making a deal, shaking hands in front of the Urashima tunnel. The setting outside and inside the tunnel are clearly different, with red and purple lighting for when the two high school students venture inside.

Moreover, it also has the theme music performed by Eill, who has previously performed the ending theme for several popular anime series, such as Tokyo Revengers.

Click here for more information and to book tickets.