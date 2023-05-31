Psycho-Pass: Province release date in the UK announced

The newest addition to the fan-favourite sci-fi thriller Psycho-Pass franchise, Psycho-Pass: Providence, is all set to release in the theatres of the UK.

Psycho-Pass: Providence will bridge the gap between the anime movie Psycho-Pass Sinners of the System Case 3: On the Other Side of Love and Hate and season 3 of the Psycho-Pass TV series.

The film continues the story of young inspector Akane Tsunemori and her partner Shinya Kogami, who take a hard position against The Sibyl System. The authoritarian system measures human personality. Sibyl’s insight dictates every aspect of the citizens’ future.

The populace has a quiet life in exchange for Sibyl’s reign. The film has recently been released in Japan and is all set to expand its audience access with its debut in the UK.

Psycho-Pass: Providence release date in the UK

Psycho-Pass: Providence will hit 85 theatres all across the UK on 2 August 2023. The movie will be screened in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub.

The movie was first released in Japan on 12 May 2023 and has yet to make its global debut.

Psycho-Pass: Providence trailer

The film’s latest trailer features protagonists Akane Tsunemori and Shinya Kogami. It also has various other returning and new characters from the franchise. Fans are hopeful that the film, which serves as a prequel to the third season, will play a key role in securing a fourth season for the series.

