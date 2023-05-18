Studio Ghibli Fest 2023: List of all movies & showtimes

Founded in 1985, Studio Ghibli is the pioneer of anime movies. To commemorate Miyazaki’s best works, Fathom Events and GKIDS hold Studio Ghibli Fest every year since 2017 in North America. Here’s what you need to know about Studio Ghibli Fest 2023.

Studio Ghibli, founded by Hayao Miyazaki and the late Isao Takahata, is one of Japan’s most recognized animation studios for over 35 years. Miyazaki’s career in animation has established him as not only the best director of animated pictures in Japan but also one of the world’s most influential animators.

Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 will have more screenings of each movie than ever. Furthermore, each film will have an exclusive excerpt from the four-part documentary series 10 Years With Hayao Miyazaki, which explores the career of the renowned filmmaker.

Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will continue till November 1, 2023. Here’s the update on all the movies and their screening dates.

Which movies had their screenings so far?

My Neighbor Totoro

March 25 and 26 – Japanese with English subtitles

March 26, 27, and 29 – English dubbed

Spirited Away

April 23 – Japanese with English subtitles

April 27 – Japanese with English subtitles

Ponyo

May 7 – English dubbed

May 8 and 10 – Japanese with English subtitles

You can stream My Neighbor Totoro and Ponyo on Netflix. Spirited Away will be repeated as the last movie of the Fest in October and November.

The Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 calendar

Kiki’s Delivery Service

June 11 – English Dubbed

June 12 and 14 – Japanese with English subtitles

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

July 9 – English dubbed

July 11 – Japanese with English subtitles

Castle in the Sky

July 10 – English dubbed

July 12 – Japanese with English subtitles

Princess Mononoke

August 5 and 8 – Japanese with English subtitles

August 6, 7, and 9 – English dubbed

Porco Rosso

August 20 – English dubbed

August 22 – Japanese with English subtitles

The Wind Rises

August 21, 7 PM – English dubbed

August 23, 7 PM – Japanese with English subtitles

Howl’s Moving Castle

September 23, 24, and 26 – Japanese with English subtitles

September 25 and 27 – English dubbed

Spirited Away

October 28 and 31 – Japanese with English subtitles

October 29 and 30; November 1 – English dubbed

For tickets and showtimes at your local theatre, visit the Fathom Event website.