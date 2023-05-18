Studio Ghibli Fest 2023: List of all movies & showtimes
Founded in 1985, Studio Ghibli is the pioneer of anime movies. To commemorate Miyazaki’s best works, Fathom Events and GKIDS hold Studio Ghibli Fest every year since 2017 in North America. Here’s what you need to know about Studio Ghibli Fest 2023.
Studio Ghibli, founded by Hayao Miyazaki and the late Isao Takahata, is one of Japan’s most recognized animation studios for over 35 years. Miyazaki’s career in animation has established him as not only the best director of animated pictures in Japan but also one of the world’s most influential animators.
Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 will have more screenings of each movie than ever. Furthermore, each film will have an exclusive excerpt from the four-part documentary series 10 Years With Hayao Miyazaki, which explores the career of the renowned filmmaker.
Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will continue till November 1, 2023. Here’s the update on all the movies and their screening dates.
Which movies had their screenings so far?
My Neighbor Totoro
- March 25 and 26 – Japanese with English subtitles
- March 26, 27, and 29 – English dubbed
Spirited Away
- April 23 – Japanese with English subtitles
- April 27 – Japanese with English subtitles
Ponyo
- May 7 – English dubbed
- May 8 and 10 – Japanese with English subtitles
You can stream My Neighbor Totoro and Ponyo on Netflix. Spirited Away will be repeated as the last movie of the Fest in October and November.
The Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 calendar
Kiki’s Delivery Service
- June 11 – English Dubbed
- June 12 and 14 – Japanese with English subtitles
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
- July 9 – English dubbed
- July 11 – Japanese with English subtitles
Castle in the Sky
- July 10 – English dubbed
- July 12 – Japanese with English subtitles
Princess Mononoke
- August 5 and 8 – Japanese with English subtitles
- August 6, 7, and 9 – English dubbed
Porco Rosso
- August 20 – English dubbed
- August 22 – Japanese with English subtitles
The Wind Rises
- August 21, 7 PM – English dubbed
- August 23, 7 PM – Japanese with English subtitles
Howl’s Moving Castle
- September 23, 24, and 26 – Japanese with English subtitles
- September 25 and 27 – English dubbed
Spirited Away
- October 28 and 31 – Japanese with English subtitles
- October 29 and 30; November 1 – English dubbed
For tickets and showtimes at your local theatre, visit the Fathom Event website.