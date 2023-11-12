Mashle: Magic and Muscles gets a fancy new trailer ahead of January 2024 release

A-1 Pictures recently released the much-awaited trailer for season 2 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles. The trailer boasts an impressive animation, making the community excited for the new episodes.

The anime adaptation of Mashle: Magic and Muscles premiered early this year with its first season. Initially, anime fans thought that it was simply a parody of the legendary Harry Potter series, but Mashle is much more than that.

Of course, the series plays around several elements of the Harry Potter franchise, but it does offer a distinct storyline and fascinating characters.

The series is centered around a magic school where students are divided into different houses. The main protagonist is Mash, a musclehead who can’t use magic and wants to become a Divine Visionary. Well, after a long wait, we’ll finally see Mash back on our screens in Season 2.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 gets a new trailer

A-1 Pitcures recently released a new trailer for Season 2 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles. The trailer, as expected, features an improved animation style. We can see old characters like Mash, along with some new faces.

Apart from that, we can see hints of some upcoming fights in the anime, one of which will include Mash punching a beast with all his might. Surely, the trailer has everything to get us thrilled for the upcoming season. However, the main highlight of the trailer is Creey Nuts’ incredible Bling-Bang-Bang-Born track.

The implementation of Bling-Bang-Bang-Born is done fantastically in the trailer, and we can’t wait to hear more of it when Season 2 releases next month.

Season 2 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles is scheduled to premiere in January 2024; however, the studio has yet to give an exact release date. Also, the studio is tight-lipped on the episode count of Season 2. Regardless, we can expect more information regarding the release schedule by the end of December.

Season 2 is still two months away from its release, so make sure you rewatch the first season on Crunchyroll to refresh your memory on what happened in the story so far.

