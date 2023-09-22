Kagurabachi Chapter 2: Release date & spoilers

Chapter 2 of Kagurabachi, the new Shonen manga series, will be arriving with Chapter 2 very soon – here’s everything you need to know about its release date, time, and any spoilers.

It’s been a week since Kagurabachi started its serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. The series accumulated a massive number of fans as well as haters ahead of its premiere. Several fans also started comparing it with the legendary manga series, including Bleach, Boruto, and One Piece.

Besides that, since the first chapter of the dark fantasy shonen manga landed on Manga Plus, it has surprisingly surpassed the viewership of some well-known manga series such as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Black Clover, Dragon Ball Super, and Spy X Family.

So, when can we able to get our hands on the much-awaited second chapter of Kagurabachi? Let’s find out.

Kagurabachi Chapter 2 will come out on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 8:00am PDT. If you reside in any other time zone, the below time schedule may help you track the chapter:

8:00am PDT

10:00am CDT

11:00am EDT

4:00pm BST

5:00pm Central European Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

12:30am Australian Time (September 25)

Kagurabachi chapter 2 spoilers tease Kunishige Rokuhira’s dark fate

According to the early leaks of Kagurabachi Chapter 2, Shiba rescues the man whom the Yakuza boss took hostage in the first chapter. After that, Shiba enquires about the leader of the group. Meanwhile, Chihiro aimed his sword toward him, saying that no matter how powerful the sorcerers were, he would kill every one of them.

Before the Yakuza boss could respond, another sorcerer chanted a mysterious spell, allowing him to take the form of a tree. Witnessing the strange event, Chihiro and Shiba flee the chaotic place. The latter will also showcase his teleporting powers in the process.

After that, the chapter will take us to a flashback, where we’ll learn that the house in which Chihiro was living with his father, Kunishige, was protected by a shield that Shiba created using his sorcerer powers. However, one day, Shiba arrives at his friend’s house only to find him dead and his 15-year-old son crying, sitting beside him.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.