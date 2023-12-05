Top 10 best anime inspired by Japanese mythology

With Spirited Away holding the title of the most popular anime of all time, and Netflix’s recent step into folklore with Akuma-kun, here are our top 10 anime inspired by Japanese mythology.

Anime has many sources, including light novels and even Hollywood films. But, of course, since anime comes from Japan, the country’s folklore and mythology have always been a consistent spring of inspiration.

From demons and gods to urban legends (Toilet Bound Hanako Kun, anyone?), many of the most popular anime are derived from well-known stories.

Article continues after ad

So, let’s take a look at the top 10 best anime based on Japanese mythology and folklore. You might be surprised, but you won’t be disappointed.

Article continues after ad

Top 10 anime inspired by Japanese mythology

From Shinto religion to retellings of historical events, here are our 10 of our favorite anime inspire by Japanese mythology.

10. The Boy and the Beast

The Boy and the Beast, a fantasy film from 2015, is one of Japan’s most internationally successful anime movies.

From award-winning director Mamoru Hosoda, the film is set in a world where there’s two distinct realms, one for humans and one for bakemonos – a bakemono is a type of yokai that features in Japanese folklore, similar to phantoms or ghosts.

Article continues after ad

The story follows a young orphan boy called Kyuta who stumbles into the fantastical world of beasts, where he is taken under a lonely bakemono called Kumatetsu’s wing. The two slowly form a bond as father and son. But when a deep darkness threatens to throw the balance of their universe into chaos, this makeshift family is put to a test that it may not survive.

Article continues after ad

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll and Apple TV+

Article continues after ad

9. Inuyasha

“We’re not in Tokyo anymore” Get ready for an adventure, because Inuyasha could take the crown as one of the best historical fantasy anime series ever made.

Based on Rumiko Takahashi’s best-selling late 90s-early 00s manga, Inuyasha is set in (of course) feudal Japan. The series follows a time-traveling high school girl from Tokyo, and a half-demon, half-human called Inuyasha who raids a human village to steal the Sacred Jewel of Four Souls.

Article continues after ad

At the start of the series, the girl, Kagome Higurashi, is transported to Japan’s Sengoku period after falling into a sacred well in her family shrine, where she meets Inuyasha. We watch as they work to recover the fragments of the jewel scattered across Japan to restore its power before it falls into the hands of evil half-demon Naraku.

Article continues after ad

Available to watch on: Netflix and Hulu

8. To the Forest of Firefly Lights

Based on Yuki Midorikawa’s award-winning manga of the same name, this short film follows the unlikely friendship between a human girl and a not-quite-human boy.

Article continues after ad

With beautiful animation and elements from Shinto traditions, the film narrates the story of a six-year-old girl named Hotaru, who becomes lost in a forest filled with creatures from Japanese folklore. Here she meets a human-like boy called Gin, who is unable to touch a human, or else he’ll disappear forever.

Over the years she continues to visit Gin throughout the summer holidays and a budding romance ensues. However, he is still restricted by his one limitation: he can’t touch a human. Can their love last?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Available to watch on: Prime Video

7. Noragami

Noragami is a fun anime series which aired from 2014-2015.

Based on the manga by Adachitoka and produced by Studio Bones, it follows the story of a once normal middle school student called Hiyori Iki whose soul slips out of her body after she protects a stranger from a bus accident. However, this stranger isn’t a normal person. So who is he? He’s minor deity named Yato, a self-proclaimed “Delivery God” who dreams of having millions of worshippers, still doesn’t have a single shrine in his name.

Article continues after ad

After Hiyori saves Yato, they reluctantly team up and finally the minor deity’s luck begins to turn around.

Article continues after ad

Available to watch on: Prime Video and Apple TV+

6. Death Note

As arguably one of the most internationally successful anime series of all time, Death Note needs no introduction. Although, we’ll give it one anyway. Based on Tsugumi Ohba’s 2003-2006 manga of the same name, Death Note features Death Gods and mystery from Japanese folklore.

The story revolves around a relatively normal, but highly intelligent student called Light Yagami who discovers a strange notebook lying discarded on the ground. But this is no ordinary notebook. Known as the Death Note, it belongs to the bored shinigami Ryuk, and has the power to determine when and how someone will die.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Intoxicated with his new godlike power, Light begins to exterminate the world of people he thinks don’t deserve to live. Until a mysterious detective called L enters to but a stop to his tyranny, beginning the legendary cat-and-mouse game that launched Death Note to international acclaim.

Available to watch on: Prime Video and Crunchyroll

5. Mushi-Shi

This long-running anime series is yet another supernatural fantasy that has its origins in Japanese mythology.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The plot follows Ginko, an expert on all things supernatural, who is traveling around Japan to investigate a primeval life-form known as the Mushi.

Article continues after ad

The series is an episodic anthology with no overarching plot. However, that adds to its charm as you’re able to watch the episodes in pretty much any order that you want. So, are you ready to catch some Mushi?

Article continues after ad

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll and Prime Video

4. Naruto

Onto one of the most well-known series on this list: Naruto. Although you might not know it, this beloved franchise has multiple characters inspired by Japanese Folklore, including the Toads of Mount Myoboku (from The Edo Period’s Oghma Stories), Fujin and Raijin (Kishimoto’s legendary stupid brothers), and the otherworldly Kaguya Otsutsuki (the tale of the bamboo cutter).

Article continues after ad

If you haven’t heard of Naruto or would like a quick plot refresher, the story follows a young ninja called Naruto Uzumaki who dreams of becoming the Hokage (leader) of his village. Over many, many episodes, you can watch as he battles many foes and grows into the legendary ninja that we know and love today.

Article continues after ad

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Onto yet another popular series, Demon Slayer took the world by storm when it first debuted back in 2019. Of course, it includes plenty of demons, but did you know just how much the series draws inspiration from the Shinto religion, Japanese mythology, and folklore?

Article continues after ad

First, let’s quickly summarize the plot. The story follows a young man named Kamado Tanjiro, who experiences the slaughter of much of his family by a demon and the transformation of his sister Nezuko into one. On his quest to avenge his family and cure his sister, he trains to become a Demon Hunter and encounters multiple creatures connected with Japanese mythology.

Article continues after ad

These creatures include, Nuraruhyon who is a well-known and powerful yokai in Japanese folklore, Muzan Kibutsuji who was the first human to become a demon, and the tongue demon Akaname.

Article continues after ad

Available to watch on: Netflix

2. Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories

The 2013 horror series, Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories, draws inspiration, at least partially, from Japanese folklore and mythology.

The plot is simple: every week, at 5pm, a mysterious old man in a yellow kamishibaiya mask shows up at a playground and tells them stories based on Japanese myths and urban legends.

A decade later, the series is still going strong (and it’s no wonder, considering just how expansive Japanese folklore really is). So, what are you waiting for? Check it out today and learn more about the history and culture that inspired so many beloved anime series.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll and Prime Video

1. Spirited Away

The final entry on our list is the most popular Japanese anime of all time. That’s right! It’s Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away.

Internationally renowned filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki draws upon Japanese legends and mythology to create this popular film, including Shinto and Buddhism.

The film follows 10-year-old Chihiro and her parents after they stumble into an abandoned amusement park, that’s actually a gateway into the spirit world. After her parents are turned into giant pigs (symbolizing their own greed), Chihiro discovers that she must work at the amusement park to earn her and her parents freedom.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Available to watch on: Netflix (UK) and Disney+

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage below here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.