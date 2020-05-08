Animal Crossing: New Horizons players want frustrating camera issue fix

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a blindspot in the game that isn’t readily noticeable until a player has a need to peek over an edge, and the community wants a fix for the camera issue.

Peering through every nook and cranny in New Horizons lets players get a better sense of where the hole is that they’re plotting or ledge they could be refining, but that gets a bit murky when their camera tilt hits its limit.

This makes it nearly impossible to see what lies over the hill or could be waiting around the river bend, and the Animal Crossing community want the developers at Nintendo to take a closer look at the problem to come up with a fix.

Adding to players’ frustrations is that, technically, there is a way to look right down onto your villager, and in doing so, getting the best view of what’s over the hump or cliff.

“Hey, here's an idea,” user ‘TheWindCriedDeath’ said. “Let me use this camera angle whenever I want, not just when I'm in a specific situation when you think I need it.”

The game doesn’t give players a standard command to take advantage of with their joysticks; instead, you have to be in certain positions around specific objects to make use of the angle, or bring up your smartphone/inventory to peak over.

While these are tedious workarounds for the problem, it’s not an ideal method to use when you’re performing one of the game’s main functions; editing your island landscape.

“Terraforming is grid-based,” TheWindCriedDeath explained. “So I need to be able to see exactly where I'm aiming, and that's a pain in the a** looking from an angle along a rounded surface.”

It was at this point when the community started to appreciate the in-house camera movement in New Horizons that give you more freedom to look around.

Though that could also use improvements, the game already comes equipped with features that could, in theory, be ported over to the overall structure of the game.

The developers are going to be supporting Animal Crossing: New Horizons through the seasons with content updates, and it’ll be interesting to see if Nintendo works to give players more freedom with the game’s camera.