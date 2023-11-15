YouTubers will soon be able to strike down AI content impersonating them

YouTube has announced a new set of guidelines surrounding AI-generated content, with one new step in particular, soon allowing influencers to request a takedown of videos using their likeness without permission.

As Artificial Intelligence grows wiser and more prolific, social media platforms are starting to embrace the technology in new ways. Though with the advancements comes a range of concerns, many of which YouTube is looking to combat right out of the gate.

Addressing the future of the platform in a November 14 blog post, Vice Presidents of Product Management Jennifer Flannery O’Connor and Emily Moxley outlined the video-sharing platform’s steps to integrate AI.

While recognizing AI has a certain “potential” to bolster creativity, they’re also acutely aware of the risks involved and are thus seeking to “protect the YouTube community” with “new approaches.”

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov YouTube is acting to protect its users from the possible harms of AI.

First up, for the viewer side of the equation, those watching YouTube videos will soon be able to discern between human-made and AI-generated content. All future uploads will be required to disclose the use of AI software before a video can be published, according to the blog.

This includes fully AI-created videos, or even just mostly human-made content that’s been supported by AI tools to some degree.

Any content creators neglecting these upcoming requirements in the backend “may be subject to content removal, suspension from the YouTube Partner Program, or other penalties.”

However, simply labeling AI content as such only achieves so much, the Vice Presidents admitted. Therefore, on a case-by-case basis, “some synthetic media, regardless of whether it’s labeled” will be struck down if it goes against the current Community Guidelines.

YouTube: Kwebbelkop Some YouTubers have already fully embraced AI, like Kwebbelkop, who aims to replace himself with AI entirely.

Furthermore, on the content creator side, YouTubers will soon have more power in the fight against AI. With the likes of deepfakes and audio clones becoming more prevalent, any content of this nature can soon be hit with a takedown request.

Any videos using the visual likeness of a YouTuber or simply using an AI tool to copy their voice, will be subject to takedowns at the behest of the original creator.

It’s currently unclear if fans of given YouTubers will be able to submit these requests at their behest, or if they all have to come manually from the subject involved.

It’s clearly a turbulent time for content creators far and wide, but YouTube is looking to get ahead of the impending shift as AI continues to enter the spotlight.