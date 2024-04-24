Nathan Frazer and Axiom next opponent: Tag Team champs face major test at NXT Spring Breakin’

NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom will put their title on the line against a formidable duo gunning for their crown when NXT Spring Breakin’ continues on April 30.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom first teamed upon February 11, 2023 alongside Wes Lee in a six-person Tag Team wrestling match against Jagger Reid, Joe Gacy and Rip Fowler. Their win in that bout helped boost their profiles.

Nearly a year later, Frazer and Axiom would form their long-lasting partnership on January 5 in a win over Hank Walker and Tank Ledger at NXT Melbourne. They’d go on to win three straight matches before losing to Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker on January 23 and again at NXT Stand & Deliver.

They overtook Corbin and Breakker on April 9 to sieze the NXT Tag Team Championship. Frazer and Axiom now have a date with a Tag Team pairing that is part of one of the WWE’s most compelling villainous factions returning to the brand for the title match.

Who are Nathan Frazer and Axiom fighting next?

Nathan Frazer and Axiom will take on AOP of The Final Testament stable in their next match. AOP consists of WWE superstars Akam and Rezar. The bout will be for their NXT Tag Team Championship on April 30.

What’s led to Frazer and Axiom against AOP?

After Frazer and Axiom got back at Corbin and Breakker to win the NXT Tag Team title on April 9, they were ambushed by AOP. The duo assaulted them in the ring as they celebrated in front of the crowd with their new belts. Without having time to take in the victory, the reigning champs also had to deal with the rest of The Final Testament stable, which came out into the squared circle to make their return to NXT official.

The company has taken advantage of this impending feud by giving AOP a shot at solidifying their grand entrance back into the NXT brand with a chance at capturing Tag Team gold. Meanwhile, Frazer and Axiom will have to fend off the heels and watch over their shoulders for the rest of their stablemates that may look to interfere in their upcoming match.

Why Frazer and Axiom shouldn’t retain the title

There are grounds for the reigning champs to lose their titles and increase their status as babyfaces on the show by returning the favor on what could be the next Tag Team champs in Akam and Rezar.

Given that The Final Testament were signed to SmackDown prior to re-entering the NXT ranks, their newest stint likely won’t be a short one. Their attack on Frazer and Axiom put a stamp on their return. NXT could profit off of them performing a sweep and taking control of the Tag Team Championship.

The Final Testament has the potential to wreak havoc as the main villains on the show. Frazer and Axiom have room to quarrel with AOP for some time, as neither have been projected to get called up to SmackDown or Raw in the upcoming WWE Draft.

If one of them does get the call-up though, it would likely be Axiom, who has competed twice on SmackDown in losing efforts to Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh.