WoW players run assassination service for gold on RP server in Season of Discovery

In a move that would make even the great Ezio Auditore da Firenze proud, entrepreneurial World of Warcraft players have formed a crew of Assassins to take players out in Season of Discovery.

Season of Discovery has become the primary pursuit for many Classic players as they move across to the game from Wrath-era and Hardcore servers. Widely seen as Blizzard testing the waters on a long-awaited Classic+ game mode, fan feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Article continues after ad

As with all World of Warcraft games, players can roll characters on servers geared towards PvE, PvP or RPPvP. The latter allows players to embody their character entirely, and role-playing servers have generated some of the greatest stories in the player-created lore of the World of Warcraft.

Article continues after ad

Now, one intrepid player has shared their recent endeavors in Season of Discovery, and it is a story that is absolutely at home among the annals of extraordinary tales from the past.

Article continues after ad

Nobody was safe on one Season of Discovery RP server

In a post on Reddit, the player in question shared their tale, in which they and a group of friends formed a secret brotherhood of Assassins, accepting gold as payment for their evil deeds.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The group would accept a commission from a player who felt sufficiently wronged that they wanted to order another player’s death. They would then use multiple characters and a sophisticated scouting system to track down the characters and kill them in the open world.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

They would only accept payment after the job was done and would deliver what was described as a “well-cut” video, showing the group completing their grave task. The group has, unfortunately, suspended activity for the time being but will likely return for the second phase of the game.

That should arrive between the end of January and March so that the group could be back in action very soon. When they do, woe betide anyone who is unfortunate enough to cross their path.