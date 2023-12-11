WoW dev responds after premature class balancing worries in Season of Discovery

One of the developers behind World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery has responded to complaints about balancing after some felt they were being left behind by other classes in the game.

Season of Discovery has brought with it a multitude of changes to the fundamental ways in which classes function. This has primarily been achieved via the Rune Engraving system, which allows players to augment their chosen class with new abilities and passive buffs.

While many of the mobs in the open-world and dungeon experiences have been altered to address these new power spikes, PvP is a more tricky proposition for Blizzard. Balancing between the classes has proved challenging to achieve, and some have risen above others in terms of damage, healing, or tanking.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, the developer behind the game has urged patience as they continue to work towards perfect balance.

In a screenshot shared on Reddit, Senior Game Producer Josh Greenfield responded to a protected Twitter account to confirm balancing changes are happening with regularity.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This news shouldn’t be surprising to many, and there has been a disconnect between the expectations of many and the reality of balancing classes as complex as these. Season of Discovery becomes additionally complicated thanks to the vastly different play times between those who only log in for an hour or so and more serious players.

Article continues after ad

Many in the community quickly flagged their consternation at unhappy players in the responses. One said: “The nolifers are already on their third or fourth raid ID. The phase is done for them, while the majority of players haven’t even had one raid ID yet. The disconnect is real.”

Article continues after ad

Another added how impressed they have been with the active, ongoing development of the game, saying: “I couldn’t agree more with Aggrend’s post. 9 days in business terms is nothing. I think they responded very quickly to the most urgent issues. I’m sure they’ll continue to work on more improvements.”

Article continues after ad

With plenty more to come for Season of Discovery in this first phase and beyond, there will undoubtedly be a lot for the development team to do to keep the community happy.