WoW Classic Naxxramas pre-patch goes live: Dec 1 patch notes - Dexerto

Blizzard is rolling out a new patch for World of Warcraft Classic to get players ready for the Scourge Invasion coming when Naxxramas goes live later on in the week.

Naxxramas is the last Vanilla content that will be added to WoW Classic before we start getting into Burning Crusade expansion territory. The patch for that content will officially arrive on Dec. 3, but, a pre-update patch will be here much sooner.

The ‘Pre-Naxx’ patch drops on Dec. 1, and one thing players will notice right away is the Lich King’s dark pyramid known as the ‘Necropolis’ hovering menacingly over Azeroth.

There’s more than just a creepy new structure flying around though, crafted nature resist pieces are now available with a high enough Cenarion Circle reputation, and Nature resist enchants for leg and head gear are now available from Zul’Gurub, in case your guild isn’t quite done with Ahn’Qiraj just yet.

Several skill books for new skill ranks are available as well, which will finally allow your guild’s resident Mage vending machines to produce more powerful food and water for the new raid.

If you’re gearing up to grind Argent Dawn reputation this week (how many times can you run Scholomance without losing your mind?), there will be PvP objectives in Silithus and Eastern Plaguelands to watch out for, and a token system with the faction that offers a way for players to earn gear by turning in materials at Light’s Hope Chapel.

There has been some pushback from the community over Naxxramas coming out right after the latest new WoW expansion Shadowlands, which some say doesn’t give players enough time to enjoy both, but it seems Blizzard’s mind is made up.

The full World of Warcraft Classic patch notes for the Dec. 1 are listed below, and we’ll see you in Naxxramas!

World of Warcraft Classic Version 1.13.6

December 1, 2020

SHADOW OF THE NECROPOLIS

Floating above the Plaguelands, the necropolis known as Naxxramas serves as the seat of one of the Lich King’s most powerful officers, the dreaded lich Kel’Thuzad. Horrors of the past and new terrors yet to be unleashed are gathering inside the necropolis as the Lich King’s servants prepare their assault. The Scourge marches again…

Items and Content

This patch includes the following new pursuits:

Being exalted with your Warsong Gulch faction now offers epic-quality leg gear.

Crafted nature resist pieces are now available with Cenarion Circle reputation.

Nature resist enchants for leg and head gear are now available from Zul’Gurub.

Several skill books for new skill ranks (Frost Ward, Shadow Ward, Flame Shock, Conjure Food, Eviscerate, Ferocious Bite) are obtainable.

There are now PvP objectives in Silithus and Eastern Plaguelands.

An Epic nature resist ring is available from a quest to kill an Elemental Lord in Cenarion Hold.

The Argent Dawn token system offers a way for players to earn gear by turning in components at Light’s Hope Chapel.

Bug Fixes