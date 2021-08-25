 Why Sentintel won't drop off at VCT Masters 3 Berlin | VCT Review - Dexerto
Valorant

Why Sentintel won’t drop off at VCT Masters 3 Berlin | VCT Review

Published: 25/Aug/2021 20:08

by Alan Bernal

Top teams from around the world have their eyes set on beating Sentinels. But the Curveball crew of James Banks, Mitchman, and frod explained how there’s still a massive gap between NA’s king and everyone else.

There’s a lot riding on Berlin with VCT Champs looming around the corner soon after. Everyone is going to be locked into Masters 3 to get as many circuit points as possible to make it to the big show.

While Sentinels won’t drop off in Masters 3, you can expect other teams to rise to the occasion as we get closer to VCT Champions.

