Team Liquid’s ScreaM doesn’t rate NA as one of the best regions ahead of Valorant Champions

Team Liquid’s Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom said in a pre-event press conference for Valorant Champions 2022 that he doesn’t think North America is one of the best regions in the game.

Team Liquid has qualified for four international Valorant events since its inception and has played against North American teams three times across those tournaments. The squad holds a 2-1 record against North American opposition, with their sole loss coming at VCT Masters 2 in 2021 against Version1.

When asked for his thoughts about the region and the teams at the event, ScreaM said that he rates EMEA and APAC over North America in terms of regional strength.

“I wouldn’t rate NA right now as one of the best regions,” ScreaM said at the pre-event press conference. “I think EMEA, APAC, you know, are better.”

ScreaM on North American teams at Valorant Champions

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games ScreaM and Team Liquid made it to the semifinals at Valorant Champions 2021.

ScreaM also spoke about two specific teams at Champions from the North American region in OpTic Gaming and 100 Thieves. He said that he thinks OpTic are a “very good team” and praised 100 Thieves for their recent run of form in the North American Last Chance Qualifier.

“I think 100 Thieves showed really good stuff in LCQ,” the Belgian player said. “They have really good individuals who can pop off. They have young players, but it’s going to be hard for them because of the [lack of] experience.”

Team Liquid will not get the chance to play against a North American team until the Playoff Stage as their group consists of Leviatán, Edward Gaming and Paper Rex. ScreaM’s side will play their first match against the South American team on the first day of the event, August 31, in the second series of the day.