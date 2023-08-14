tarik leads hours watched for Valorant Champions 2023

Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik currently leads the pack in hours watched for Valorant Champions 2023 so far, and is far and away ahead of the main Valorant esports channel.

The Valorant Champions 2023 group stage has been a down tournament for Valorant esports in terms of viewership. The tournament has drawn in the lowest viewership in the event’s three years of running, with no signs of that number improving for the playoff stage.

The group stage averaged 404,768 viewers, which is about a 17% decline from the Valorant Champions 2022 group stage. However, it seems that co-streamer viewership, for at least one Valorant creator, has continued to climb.

tarik, the former CS:GO pro turned Valorant streamer, leads the pack in terms of hours watched for Valorant Champions 2023 through his co-streams. The Valorant content creator has been watching the world championship with his viewers every match day and has surpassed even the main Valorant esports broadcast channel in the viewership metric, according to Esports Charts.

The content creator has logged over 4.6 million hours watched by his viewers for the tournament, with the main Valorant channel lagging behind at 2.9 million and the Brazilian YouTube broadcast at 889,000.

tarik reigns supreme for Valorant Champions viewers

The former pro player has been a key driver of viewers for the event as he comments on the day-to-day of the group stage, and reacts to some of the highlights of the tournament.

These numbers should not be a surprise for most keen observers as tarik has been at the top of VCT co-streaming for a while. He led the pack in terms of hours watched for the entire VCT Americas league at 9.45 million, which far surpassed the main Twitch English broadcast which brought in 3.6 million hours watched.

Other content creators also reached the top five most-watched channels for their region, like Ibai Llanos and Kamel “Kameto” Kebir for VCT EMEA. However, they only watched their teams, KOI and Karmine Corp. respectively, while tarik covered the entire league and garnered much more hours watched.

Whether tarik can keep these numbers up into the playoff stage has yet to be seen as Valorant Champions 2023 continues starting on August 16.