Sentinels Gifted Unfair Advantage at VCT Masters?! - Dexerto

Ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Iceland, James ‘BanKs’ Banks, Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride, and Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montainer discuss what they think of Sentinels, NA’s number one seed going into VCT.

With VCT Masters Iceland kicking off on May 24, Valorant fans everywhere are expecting some intense action as the likes of Fnatic, Team Liquid, and Sentinels finally go head-to-head.

Sentinels, North America’s number one seed, have stomped their regional competitors to end up in Iceland, but the question is, have they been granted an unfair advantage? And just what does that mean for their rival teams?

