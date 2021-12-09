L1NK: “NA wants to stream, EU wants to win!” | VALORANT Champions Interview

Team Liquid has extinguished NA’s last hope, Cloud9, at Valorant Champions 2021 to book a semi-final against fellow EMEA side Acend. According to Travis ‘L1NK’ Mendoza, NA has an attitude problem ⁠— which has seen them fall in the power rankings.

Liquid emerged victorious 2-0 over Cloud9 to send North America packing at Valorant Champions 2021. The side’s first game on stage saw one of Europe’s best trade plenty of banter with the Americans, before demolishing them in the server ⁠— the “brother buff” with Nivera and ScreaM really shining.

The hunger is there for Liquid and EMEA at Valorant Champions, and that’s why L1NK believes NA has struggled. In his words, “they want to stream, we want to win”.

